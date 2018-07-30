Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
- 13,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,740
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN2JM138535
Stock: 10425003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 14,774 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998$4,783 Below Market
CarMax Golden - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Golden / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5ANXJM144843
Stock: 18448842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,396$10,286 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 4WD, 120V/400W Deck Mounted AC Power, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Black Overfenders, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Illuminated entry, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Traction control, TRD Off Road Package (OC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps. Silver Sky Metallic 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 4WD 6-Speed Automatic V6Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0JX134607
Stock: 106862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2019
- 15,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,991
South Toyota - Dallas / Texas
Certified. Silver 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR RWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V **KEYLESS ENTRY**.Recent Arrival!Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * 160 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAX5GN4JX110377
Stock: T110377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,000$7,059 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Tacoma TRD Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 29,722mi put on this Toyota. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Toyota Tacoma will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN9JX066487
Stock: 066487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,998$3,523 Below Market
Patriot Hyundai of El Monte - El Monte / California
THIS FANTASTIC CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX AND, CLEAN TITLE ! Todo Para Todos! Patriot Hyundai of El Monte is your best place to find every car for everyone! We speak over FIVE (5) different languages! Looking for assistance in Mandarin? Cantonese? Spanish? French? English? Urdu? Punjab? We welcome any and all guests because our language is the language of making a great deal! A great buy that you cant go wrong with!!!Worried about credit? Dont be! With our credit specialists on hand we will take care of your financing needs. Just submit an application so we can help you sooner than later dont wait! If you are paying 13% or more youre paying TOO MUCH! Whether its purchasing or a leasing, let us help you make the right choice today and help you pick the right vehicle for you and your family. We serve clients from all over Los Angeles, from El Monte, Pasadena, Alteneda, Clairemount, Glendale, Glendora, Ontario, Puente Hills, Temple City, Arcadia, West Covina, Irvine, Orange County, Carson, Baldwin Park, Montebello, Tustin. Everywhere anytime! See us today and experience a pain free car buying experience! **Please note these webpages may be inaccurate please always confirm all pricing in store, the dealership will not be help responsible to inaccurate pricing displayed on this website managed by dealer services Every attempt is made regularly to ensure pricing is accurate and transparent to our clients** Buy with confidence, transparency and the written word always.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN9JM064082
Stock: JJM064082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,918$2,641 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Up your game with our 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4X2, that's bold in Barcelona Red Metallic! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 278hp while matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy towing or passing. You'll love how you feel behind the wheel of this Rear Wheel Drive with brisk acceleration, the power to tow/haul, and near 24mpg on the open road. The ideal size, our Tacoma TRD Sport looks tough-as-nails with its muscular fenders, LED daytime running lights, composite bed with a 120v power outlet, and distinct alloy wheels. The TRD Sport cabin is ready for action with push-button start, a multi-information display, power windows/locks, a power sliding rear window, and an integrated backup camera. Staying connected is a breeze with Entune Premium Audio with integrated and App suite, a prominent media display, Bluetooth, impressive audio and Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging.Drive confidently as our Toyota Tacoma delivers the toughness you expect with high strength steel construction and advanced safety features such as a tire pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control, and smart stop technology. Reward yourself with this ideal blend of power, capability, and style. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN6JX068942
Stock: AL4185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 9,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,298$1,827 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Blazing Blue Pearl Cement Gray; Fabric Seat Trim (Fc) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN6JM067019
Stock: JM067019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 7,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,000$2,402 Below Market
Nissan of Shelby - Shelby / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. *Oil Changes for Life*. Certified. 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Super White Odometer is 13648 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Certification Program Details: 7 year 125,000 mile National Limited Powertrain Warranty with disappearing $100.00 deductible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAX5GN4JX128345
Stock: U1624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 36,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$28,936$3,457 Below Market
Hennessy Honda of Woodstock - Woodstock / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 Silver Sky Metallic ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Entune App Suite, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Predator Tube Steps, Radio: Entune Premium w/AM/FM/CD/Nav/App Suite, Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Remote keyless entry, SR5 Parking Sonar Navigation Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 16 Dark Satin Alloy. Hennessy Honda of Woodstock is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree City, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham and Nashville. If you would like discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN8JM067345
Stock: 200934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 17,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999$6,829 Below Market
Kelleher Motor - Ellensburg / Washington
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD, 120V/400W Deck Mounted AC Power, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Color-Keyed Overfenders, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Illuminated entry, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System, Traction control, TRD Sport Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps. TRD Sport V6 Established in 1911 by Jack Kelleher and still operated by the Kelleher Family, we are one of the oldest family owned Ford Dealerships in the Nation. For over a century the Kelleher Family has been serving the transportation needs of Families in the Kittitas Valley. We believe in a customer friendly environment. We offer full on-site maintenance and repairs, performed by Ford trained technicians. From vehicle product demonstrations to personalized service and maintenance, we're committed to delivering a quality Ford ownership experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4JX145710
Stock: P5034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,490$2,129 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
Clean CARFAX 1 OWNER!!! 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9599 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN6JM059390
Stock: 096320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 17,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,551$3,110 Below Market
Champion Ford Lincoln - Rockingham / North Carolina
You'll love the look and feel of this 2018 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB SR5 V6, which features a backup camera, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $28,551. Looking to buy a safer double cab? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. A beautiful orange exterior and a cement gray interior are just what you need in your next ride. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN6JX063062
Stock: 10956C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,791$1,883 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Cement Gray; Fabric Seat Trim (Fa) Silver Sky Metallic Utility Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. This 2018 Toyota Tacoma comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRX5GN8JX117562
Stock: JX117562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 19,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999
Woodway Car Center - Waco / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN6JX057486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,921$6,080 Below Market
Swope Toyota - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
Recent Arrival! This 2018 Toyota Tacoma MANUAL TRANSMISSION in Barcelona Red Metallic is a great choice and features:LOCAL TRADE, CARFAX ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX**, ****REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE****, !!!2YR/24,000 COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!!, MANUAL, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Illuminated entry, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Predator Tube Steps, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System, TRD Off Road Package, Variable Intermittent Wipers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Swope - 3 Day Return Policy - Total Satisfaction Guarantee - Why Buy Here? 2 Year No-Cost Maintenance On Every Vehicle - The Right Car, The Right Price, 3 Day Return Policy* - 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty* - Express Service In 30 Minutes Or Less With A Scheduled Appointment - Online Service Scheduling - Convenient Saturday Hours At ALL Locations - The Swope Collision Center is I-Car Certified And The Only Aluminum Certified Collision Center In The Region - Swope Auto Detail & More Is The Only Cilajet Paint And Fabric Protection Dealer In The State Of Kentucky - Swope is not just committed to our customers, we're committed to supporting the growth of our community by supporting community events like: Cruising the Heartland, BBQ Blues & Bikes and The Color Run - In fact, a portion of every purchase is used to support local and military organizations working hard to support the soldiers and citizens in our community like: MMR Ft. Knox, United Way of Central Kentucky, Central Kentucky Community Foundation, SpringHaven, Community Health Clinic of Hardin & Larue County, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Hooray for Heroes, Feeding American and so many more organizations. - We contribute to over 100 schools & organizations in the Hardin County every year! - *Please ask one of our Product Specialists about how the Swope Total Satisfaction Guarantee can help you with your next vehicle purchase. We are all here to help you (270) 737-2181!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5ANXJX141841
Stock: T20761112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 18,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,539
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN0JM127436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000$1,912 Below Market
Five Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Super White 4D Double Cab 2.7L I4 DOHC 16V RWD BLUETOOTH!, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!, TINTED WINDOWS!, BACKUP CAMERA!, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, TOUCH SCREEN RADIO!, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, LOCALLY OWNED AND TRADED!, TRAILER TOW GROUP, RECEIVER HITCH, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We appreciate your interest in this used vehicle, for sale at Five Star CDJR in Warner Robins. We sell and service all Makes and models including, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, and many more. We proudly serve the Warner Robins, Macon, Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Vienna, Cordele and Columbus areas with the best pricing on used cars. We ensure you get a great deal through market research tools like KBB to find the right price for your vehicle. Drive away with confidence knowing you are covered for the first 2 months / 2000 miles through our used car limited warranty. Used car buying doesn’t have to be a scary experience! Let our sale consultants help you find the perfect ride at and affordable cost at Five Star CDJR Warner Robins. 2817 WATSON BLVD 866-207-2847.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAX5GN3JX126960
Stock: 214054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
