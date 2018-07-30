Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

4,703 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tacoma Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR

    13,280 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,740

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road

    14,774 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,998

    $4,783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO

    39,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,396

    $10,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR

    15,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,991

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

    29,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,000

    $7,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

    23,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,998

    $3,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

    17,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,918

    $2,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    9,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,298

    $1,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    7,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,000

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    36,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $28,936

    $3,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

    17,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,999

    $6,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    16,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,490

    $2,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Orange
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    17,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,551

    $3,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR

    22,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,791

    $1,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    19,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road

    36,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,921

    $6,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

    18,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,539

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5

    17,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,000

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tacoma searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,703 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Overall Consumer Rating
3.7110 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 110 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Jerky engine
W,,07/30/2018
SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Apparently Toyota continues to sell the 2018 Tocoma. knowing there is a computer problem with the fuel system. AFTER buying and bringing it back to the dealer with about 600 miles, to complain about a jerky acceleration and deceleration, was told that there had been several complaints, so Totota was aware of the problem but continues to sell it! After complaining at the dealership and with the Toyota customer service, was told there was a computer program problem and that a service advisory was coming out. sometime this fall (2018)!!! After filing complaints with Toyota and the NC Attorney Generals Consumer Protection Agency, I received a call a week later from the local dealership, stating they had a "remedy", now not this fall. Took it in waited around for the "repair", was told it was ok now. NOT! Still has the same problem, so don't buy a Toyota V6 without driving and check for a rough acceleration!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tacoma
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tacoma info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings