Vehicle overview

While the word "downsizing" has developed some negative connotations in recent years, there's still something to be said for the concept. To illustrate our point, let's use the 2012 Toyota Tacoma as an example.

In an era where the price for a gallon of gasoline can be volatile, ditching your thirsty full-size pickup for something like the Tacoma makes a lot of sense. This downsizing also pays dividends in terms of everyday maneuverability, as the truck's smaller dimensions make it a lot less stressful to do everything from finding a parking spot at your local warehouse store to scooting through openings in traffic.

The fact that the Tacoma is offered with multiple body styles, engines, drivetrains, suspension setups and levels broadens its appeal from no-frills work truck to comfortable family transportation. And while it's true you'll be giving up some of the capabilities of a full-size truck, it's also important to ask yourself how many times you actually need to haul a dozen four-by-eight plywood sheets or tow a 10,000-pound trailer?

A reputation for sturdy build quality and excellent reliability also puts the Tacoma on par with many of its full-size competitors. For 2012, the Tacoma also takes a clear lead in the arena of in-car electronics, adding Toyota's new Entune services to the options list. This includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, HD radio, satellite radio, text/e-mail reading, Pandora and iHeartRadio streaming, and real-time traffic info (among other things). If all that's not enough, a price tag that's significantly lower than for those big trucks should help seal the deal.

The 2012 Toyota Tacoma also compares favorably with its few remaining competitors in the midsize pickup segment. The cleverly designed Honda Ridgeline is an attractive option for personal use, but lacks the burliness many pickup buyers demand. Ford and Dodge have already pulled out of the segment and GM's entries are so underwhelming at the moment they might as well head for the exits as well. That leaves the Nissan Frontier as the Tacoma's only serious competition. The Frontier is an equally capable and muscular-looking truck, but its interior isn't as spacious or refined. Add it all up and the Toyota Tacoma is one of the few midsize pickups appealing enough to give downsizing a good name.