Vehicle overview

Always at the head of the pack with consumers, and indeed one of our editors' segment favorites, the Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup sees no changes for 2008. Evidently, Toyota is a firm believer in the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" philosophy.

Completely revamped three years ago and sometimes referred to as a compact pickup, the current-generation Tacoma is actually more of a midsize. Versatility is the Tacoma's calling card, as a wide variety of cab styles, bed lengths and trim levels allow one to configure anything from a base standard cab work truck to a luxurious crew cab family truck with stout hauling and towing capabilities.

So great is the Tacoma's choice of body styles that should you opt for a Double Cab (crew cab) with a long bed, this once-small pickup will boast a wheelbase and overall length greater than a full-size domestic with a short bed.

Also impressive is the Tacoma's roomy cabin and array of practical features, such as a scratch- and dent-resistant composite cargo bed that has built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet. This Toyota's available 236-horsepower V6 may not have class-leading power, but the spec sheet doesn't indicate the smooth and usable broad spread of power it provides.

All things considered, the Tacoma is a well-rounded pickup that has no significant weaknesses. Its versatile nature, impressive build quality, strong reliability history and pleasant driving dynamics have earned it two successive Editors' Most Wanted awards. Though we also suggest taking a look at another favorite of ours -- the Nissan Frontier -- the 2008 Toyota Tacoma is easy for us to recommend to those shopping for a compact or midsize pickup truck.