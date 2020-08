Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire

** Albrecht AutoLand Wholesale to the Public Vehicle ** BRAND NEW FRAME - 2017 (COST $14,000) ** This Excellent > Clean CARFAX > 2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 4-Door Double Cab 4.0L V6 DOHC 4WD with Brand New Frame Installed 2017, SR5 Package #2: Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Variable Speed Wipers, Chrome Grille Surround & Rear Bumper, Color-Keyed Front Bumper & Overfenders, Fog Lamps, Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Metallic Tone Instrument Panel Trim, Leather Steering Wheel & Shifter, Sunvisors w/Mirrors & Extenders, SR5 Badging Carpet Floor Mats (4pc) & Door Sill and a 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive transmission in Indigo Ink Pearl on Graphite Cloth just came in on trade and has 190,500 of extremely well cared for miles and is being Sold as is under our All New: WHOLESALE to the PUBLIC Vehicle Program. The New Frame alone installed in 2017 cost over $14,00.00. We can sell you this 2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 at such an incredibly low / wholesale price because we are selling it just as it came in on trade.We have not yet serviced or inspected this 2007 Toyota Tacoma to save you money. If you want us to inspect it, we are more than glad to but there will be an additional charge for that.Our INFINITI dealer performs the service work on all our vehicles and at times even basic service items can be quite expensive and we wanted to give you the option to save that money.We wanted to offer you the lowest price possible. This 2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 drives great and is a fantastic value that won't last long at this price.This 2007 Toyota Tacoma is a recent trade in that the previous owner drove every day before they traded it.You can look at it closely and drive it all around our lot, but the state won't allow it on their roads without it first being inspected. This is a NH state rule and not ours!We deliver these vehicles to your home FREE of Charge up to 10 miles away. Folks that live further away will incur an additional shipping charge unless they use their own AAA or source their own shipping. Please ask for our Shipping Fee Chart. The fees are at our cost and quite reasonable. Price does not include an inspection, tax, title, registration or the $499 doc fee.Our Brand New: Albrecht AutoLand Wholesale to the Public Vehicle Program has become a Huge success with so many happy customers.4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD.MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE236HP 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V Engine w/VVT-i 5-Speed ECT-i Automatic Transmission 4WDemand 4x4 System w/ Electronically Controlled 2 Speed Transfer Case Coil Over Shock Double A-Arm Fr Susp Multi-Leaf Rr Suspension w/Staggered Outboard Mounted Shocks Front Stabilizer Bar Pwr Assisted Rack and Pinion Steering Pwr Assisted Fr Disc/Rr Drum Brakes 16" Styled Steel Whls, P245/75R16 TiresSAFETY4 Wheel ABS w/Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist (BA) Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbag System Dr & Fr Pass 3pt Seatbelts with Pretensioners & Force Limiters Rr 3pt Seatbelts & Adj Headrests CRS Lower (ISOFIX) & Top Tether Anchors Side Door Impact Beams Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemEXTERIORBlack Grille/Fr Bumper/Overfenders/ Handles/Outside Mirrors Argent Grille Surround, Rear Bumper SMC Composite Inner Bed w/Steel Outer Panels, Removable Tailgate & Rail Caps Deck Rail System w/4 Adj Tie-Down CleatsCOMFORT & CONVENIENCECloth Bucket Front Seats w/Pass-side Fold-flat, Driver-Side Lumbar Support, Adj Headrests & SR5 Fabric Trim 60/40 Split Rr Bench w/Underseat & Rr Bulkhead Storage CFC-Free Air Conditioning Pwr Windows/Door Locks/Mirrors AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Cig Lighter+Aux Power Point 2 Fr/1 Ctr/2 Rr Console Cup Holders LED-Illuminated GaugesWe are not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood, Albrecht AutoLand of Wakefield and Milford Nissan.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TELU42N67Z383101

Stock: PA1289B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020