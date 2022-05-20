What is the F-150 Lightning?

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the all-electric version of the F-150. If the same sounds familiar, it's because Ford dusted off the nameplate of the old high-performance Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, which was last seen in 2004, to apply it to its first electric pickup truck. This Lightning is known for its traditional-looking truck styling, as opposed to the futuristic Rivian R1T and the far-out Tesla Cybertruck, which looks like it rolled off the set of a Blade Runner movie. Not everyone is into that, so the F-150 Lightning makes a good case for those who prefer the look of a traditional truck. The Lightning has two available battery options, the standard (which has an estimated range of 230 miles) and the extended-range battery (with an estimated range of up to 320 miles).

2022 was the first model year of the F-150 Lightning and, by all accounts, it's a huge hit. After receiving upward of 200,000 reservations, Ford completely sold out of the 2022 models. Those who place an order now are likely going to receive a 2023 model. And since this model is so new, the 2023 Lightning is not likely to have any significant changes. The good news is that Ford announced it would increase its annual production of Lightning trucks to 150,000 units by 2023.