Consumer Rating
(258)
Appraise this car

2016 Toyota Tacoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Efficient V6 engine can tow up to 6,800 pounds
  • more off-road-capable than any other compact pickup
  • attractive interior has easily understood controls
  • truck bed packed with useful cargo management features
  • top-level engine can be paired with a manual transmission
  • resale value second to none.
  • Unconventional legs-out driving posture
  • telescoping steering wheel may not pull back far enough for some
  • cab stands higher than rivals
  • fuel economy optimized shifts of automatic transmission make the V6 feel sluggish at times.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a midsize pickup that can do it all? You should definitely check out the 2016 Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines an efficient V6 engine with a truck bed loaded with clever cargo-management features. We're especially partial to the TRD off-road version and its unrivaled off-highway capability. Let's see which one is right for you.

Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years now, the Toyota Tacoma has been a very popular alternative for shoppers who feel regular full-size trucks are just too big or too expensive. It's no surprise, then, that the redesigned 2016 Toyota Tacoma hasn't drifted far from the proven formula. If you liked the long-running previous-generation Tacoma, you're going to like this one, too. But Toyota has also made some notable improvements that burnish the latest version's appeal.

The new 2016 Toyota Tacoma bears a clear family resemblance to the larger Tundra, although its dimensions are largely unchanged from the outgoing model.

One thing you won't find in the 2016 Tacoma lineup is the venerable handyman special, a.k.a. the regular-cab 4x2 stripper with dinky steel wheels. Regular cabs were ousted last year, leaving only the extended cab and crew cab body styles on the roster, and for 2016, all rear-drive Tacomas share the raised suspension and ground clearance with their 4x4 brethren. Capable off-road performance is still part of the 4x4 Tacoma's repertoire, though, as the TRD Off-Road model (with the automatic transmission) inherits the Crawl Control system from the 4Runner and Land Cruiser. All Tacomas even get an integrated GoPro mount so owners can record their adventures (and misadventures). Other additions for 2016 include a revamped interior design with Toyota's latest touchscreen interfaces, a standard lockable damped tailgate and an available tri-fold hard tonneau cover.

Under the hood, the outgoing Tacoma's base 2.7 liter four-cylinder engine carries over unchanged, but the noisy and somewhat coarse 4.0-liter V6 has been replaced by a smoother and more fuel-efficient V6. Derived from the 3.5-liter V6 found in many Toyota products, the Tacoma's version boasts 42 more horsepower than last year's V6. Both engines are offered with a new six-speed automatic transmission, and 4x4s are available with a manual gearbox as well. Tacoma 4x4s also get a redesigned transfer case and a beefier rear axle.

Put it all together and you're looking at a pretty desirable choice for a midsize pickup. That said, you should still take a look at the vastly improved General Motors twins, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. For taller drivers, they're likely more comfortable to drive, and V6 performance is stronger, though the Colorado and Canyon aren't as capable off-road as the Tacoma. The General will also be adding a diesel option to both trucks for 2016, which should give them a huge advantage in fuel economy. There's also the Nissan Frontier to consider, but it's overdue for a redesign and brings up the rear in terms of refinement. Overall, we'd say the redesigned 2016 Toyota Tacoma is well-positioned to retain its throne.

2016 Toyota Tacoma models

The Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck available with two cabs: the extended Access Cab (with small rear-hinged back doors) and the Double Cab (a larger crew cab). Access Cab models come exclusively with a 127.8-inch wheelbase and a 73.7-inch long bed. Double Cab models are offered in short- (127.4-inch) and long- (141-inch) wheelbase versions, the former with a 60.5-inch short bed and the latter with the long bed.

The Tacoma is offered in five trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited.

The SR model comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, a cargo bed rail system with fixed and adjustable tie-downs, a bedliner, a sliding rear window, full power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a GoPro windshield mount, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, Siri Eyes Free (for Apple phones), a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options specific to the SR include the SR Convenience package, which includes cruise control and remote keyless entry. If you spring for that package, 16-inch black alloy wheels can be added as well. Four-cylinder Access Cab models offer a Utility package, which deletes the rear seat and sliding rear window, removes the two rear speakers (reducing the total to four) and replaces the standard body-color door handles, bumpers and mirror caps with black plastic pieces.

The SR5 model adds the SR Convenience package's items plus foglights, chrome exterior accents, variable intermittent wipers, rear privacy glass, a color trip computer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with phone and audio controls, satellite radio and the Scout GPS Link navigation app (requires a compatible smartphone).

SR5 options include the SR5 Appearance package, which bundles 16-inch silver alloy wheels, body-color over-fenders and an auto-dimming rearview mirror (V6 models only). An expanded version of the Appearance package adds rear parking sensors and an upgraded infotainment bundle with a 7-inch touchscreen, the Entune App Suite, HD radio and an integrated navigation system.

The TRD Sport model adds LED daytime running lights, unique exterior trim (including a hood scoop), 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned shock absorbers, a bed-mounted 120-volt power outlet, keyless entry and ignition (automatic transmission only), a wireless phone charger, a leather-trimmed shift lever, special upholstery (shared with the TRD Off-Road), the auto-dimming rearview mirror and the SR5's optional upgraded infotainment bundle.

TRD Sport options include a Premium and Technology package that adds automatic headlights, a sunroof (Double Cab only), dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. On Double Cab models with the automatic transmission, this package can be ordered in conjunction with an upgraded JBL stereo with a subwoofer.

Next up is the TRD Off-Road model, which adds its own rugged body trim (without the TRD Sport's hood scoop), special 16-inch alloy wheels, Bilstein shock absorbers and chin-spoiler delete (to improve the truck's off-road ability). All TRD Off-Road Tacomas share an electronic locking rear differential, and the Crawl Control system (essentially cruise control for off-road maneuvers between 1 and 5 mph) is further added if you select the automatic transmission. Options mirror those of the TRD Sport.

At the top of the line is the Limited model, which comes exclusively as a Double Cab. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels, unique exterior and interior trim, leather upholstery and the contents of TRD twins' optional Premium and Technology package (including the JBL stereo).

A hard lockable tonneau cover and a towing package (V6 models only) are offered as stand-alone options for all trim levels.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma comes with either a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine (SR and SR5 only) or a 3.5 liter V6. Both rear-wheel-drive (4x2) and four-wheel-drive (4x4) configurations are available. All 4x2 Tacomas get a six-speed automatic transmission, while 4x4s can be had with the automatic or one of two manual transmissions (five speeds for the four-cylinder engine, six speeds for the V6).

Tacoma 4x4s have low-range gearing. Manual-transmission TRD Off-Road models also get a special mode that allows the truck to be started in gear without depressing the clutch, thus eliminating clutch slippage and rollback while stalled going uphill.

All 2016 Toyota Tacomas offer 9.4 inches of ground clearance, even 4x2 models. The TRD Off-Road 4x4 seen here is a serious bushwhacking machine.

The 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. EPA fuel economy ratings are 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway) for the 4x2 automatic, 20 mpg combined (19/21) for the 4x4 manual and 20 mpg combined (19/22) for the 4x4 automatic.

The V6's output jumps up to 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. EPA estimates for a V6 4x2 Tacoma (automatic) are 21 mpg combined (19/24). A V6 4x4 Tacoma returns 19 mpg combined (17/21) with the manual (18 mpg Double Cab) or 20 mpg combined (18/23) with the automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing of two TRD Off-Road Double Cab V6 models with the automatic, we recorded an average acceleration time to 60 mph of 8.3 seconds, which is slower than the four-wheel-drive Colorado V6. A TRD Sport Double Cab V6 we tested hit 60 in a slightly better 8.2 seconds.

Four-cylinder Tacomas can tow a maximum of 3,500 pounds, while V6 models can handle between 6,400 and 6,800 pounds, depending on driveline and cab configuration.

Safety

All Tacomas come with active front headrests, front-seat side airbags, driver and passenger knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, as well as traction and stability control and antilock brakes with brake assist. Unlike most pickup trucks, the Tacoma still uses drum brakes at the rear. A blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert is optional on TRD models and standard on the Tacoma Limited.

In Edmunds brake testing, a TRD Off-Road Double Cab V6 needed 135 feet to stop from 60 mph, a disappointing early result that's partly due to this trim level's trail-busting tire specification. A subsequent testing of a different TRD Off-Road Double Cab V6 resulted in a much better 124 feet. A TRD Sport Double Cab V6 with less extreme tires stopped in 130 feet. For reference, our best-braking Colorado needed just 123 feet.

Driving

The Tacoma's 3.5-liter V6 engine is noticeably smoother and quieter than its 4.0-liter predecessor, and it feels sprightly enough in real-world driving, especially at higher rpm. In our acceleration tests, though, it trails the old V6 to 60 mph despite its extra 42 horses. We expect that testing the manual-transmission version will yield further insight, but for now, the numbers don't lie -- the V6-powered GM twins are significantly quicker from zero to 60. Also, the automatic transmission tends to hunt between gears on freeway inclines, making it more of a chore than expected to keep up with traffic.

The 2016 Tacoma's cab is better insulated than ever before, giving the truck a more serene ride on a variety of surfaces. While the TRD Off-Road's suspension and 16-inch tires are optimized for rough terrain, we like the way it soaks up the bumps on pavement, too. On a brief drive, a Limited model felt noticeably firmer with its 18-inch tires and road-tuned suspension setup, though certainly not uncomfortable. Either way, we applaud the Tacoma's steering, which offers a pleasant build-up of effort and good centering. Off-road, the Tacoma is ready for just about anything with its 9.4 inches of ground clearance and 29- or 32-degree approach angle, far surpassing the GM twins' 8.4 inches and 18 degrees, respectively.

Interior

After a remarkable 11 years on the market, the old Tacoma was certainly showing its age from behind the wheel, so we're pleased to see some contemporary design flair in the new truck's dashboard. As expected, most of the materials seem to have been selected with durability in mind, not luxury, but there are some inspired choices here and there, including trim-specific dash inserts ranging from rubber (TRD trims) to simulated leather (Limited). We're also happy that the user-friendly nature of the control layout hasn't changed. The very responsive touchscreen interface (measuring either 6.1 or 7.0 inches) sits front and center, with glove-friendly climate control knobs and secondary switches beneath.

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma's interior has been modernized and stylized, but the control layout remains straightforward and easy to master.

The Tacoma's front seats are distinguished by their low mounting position and lack of height adjustability. Even if there were such adjustability, it wouldn't be very useful, as there's already limited headroom for taller occupants. Another unfortunate Tacoma trait is the comically short range of its telescoping steering wheel -- it seems to come out about an inch, which is a couple inches short of satisfactory for long-legged drivers.

The Tacoma Access Cab's scant backseat space is best for children, but the Double Cab's rear quarters are adult-friendly, featuring adequate legroom and an agreeably angled seatback. Both cabs feature a folding rear seat, and the entry-level SR Access Cab can be ordered with a Utility package that deletes the backseat entirely. Out back, the Tacoma comes standard with a plastic-lined bed as well as four adjustable and four fixed tie-down cleats, with a handy bed-mounted power outlet available on some models. The tailgate is both removable and lockable, and if you open it and let go, it won't slam down; damped hinges lower it gently to bumper level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

5(35%)
4(18%)
3(16%)
2(17%)
1(14%)
3.4
258 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 258 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun, Solid Vehicle On-road and Off
Mike,05/20/2016
TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
As stated in the vehicle details, I purchased a 2016 Tacoma TRD Off Road with the 6ft bed and have around 500 miles on it. My buying experience (my first time buying a new vehicle) was regrettably long and stress-filled and, in the end, I ended up having to special order the truck I wanted. However, now that I have my Tacoma, I couldn't be happier with it and would really recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a capable, dependable truck but don't want to have to deal with the overwhelming size or poor gas mileage of a full-sized. The primary purpose of my Tacoma is commuting (17 miles each way) and it really is a dream to drive on pavement. I've noticed that, with the softer-sprung Bilstein shocks and higher sidewall tires, my Tacoma really soaks up normal the small road "chatter" and easily handles the bigger bumps as well. There is also none of the bone-jarring or harsh pounding that you normally get with a pickup truck when you hit bumps or potholes. Fuel mileage has been exceptional as well, as I've been getting anywhere between 18-20mpg in-town and 20-24mpg on the highway, if I keep speeds at or under 70mph. For once, the EPA ratings weren't exaggerated. I've taken my truck off road once and, in my experience, it certainly lives up to its reputation. The "road" that I took it on was more of a snowmobile trail that included muddy washouts and bony/rocky sections and the Tacoma ate up everything I threw at it. I was a bit worried about the seating position and lack of adjustability with the front seats and steering wheel but the Tacoma is actually a lot more comfortable than I was expecting. I'm 5'8" with a fairly small frame and the seats and interior fit me perfectly. The "legs-out" driving position that gets so much flak from reviewers is actually how I normally drive so it was no problem for me. I will end with a word of caution and advise for those looking to buy a 2016 Tacoma: before buying this vehicle, have your dealer check the transmission fluid level because it is likely going to be low. Many, many people have been complaining about harsh shifting, especially when slowing down or going from Reverse to Drive. It's been discovered that a lot of units, especially those who have bought models with the optional Tow Package, are being shipped from the factory with low levels of tranny fluid. It's assumed that the factory techs aren't taking into account the extra transmission fluid cooler that comes installed with the Tow Package, which adds volume to the transmission system, thus requiring more fluid. Before I purchased my vehicle, I had my dealership check the ATF levels and they discovered that it was low by a little over a liter. They topped off the fluids and I have not had any problems with the transmission.
4th one is a charm
Ken,10/05/2016
TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
To set the record straight , I have owned 5 Tacomas. One was away back in the 70s , but the modern Tacomas were 2009 , 2012 ,2015, 2016. I found the first 3 to be all pretty much the same, except as the years progressed the electronics became better with each truck. The gas mileage on each truck was almost identical for the first 3 modern trucks combined 16.5 mpg. I never reached 20 mpgon any of them , city or highway. Thewinter months the mileage went down to 14-15 mph combined. I have owned 11 trucks in my life . Of them,6 American trucks , all needed to have work done under warranty( as much as $3000 worth ) . None of the Tacomas have needed anything done under warranty ( not counting a replacement for bad weather mats). The 2016 is great . A lot of people have criticized the engine for being sluggish and the transmission constantly shifting. compared to the 2015 , that is true, but I have realizedthat my mileage is almost 25% better with the newer 3.5 engine and 6 speed transmission. I am getting and average combined mileage of 21mpg, reached an alltime high of 24.7 on a trip last week. If I want better performance I use the 6 speed manual shift and it feels like a sports car, but use the 6 speed automatic for mileage . I have noticed that the truck has plenty of get up and go when you jump on it going 65 mph and wanting to pass. it gets up to 85 very quickly. As I mentioned before the electronics have developed as the models progressed. The JBL sound system in my Sport model is crazy good. Loud but clear. The new backup alert has saved me several times from backing into someone or something. Same can be said for the alerts in the mirrors when a car is beside you in your blind spot. I love the style of the new truck and the beefy look it has . I get compliments all the time on the appearance of the truck. With all the combined factors , I think I have the best truck of all the Tacomas. Maybe I am just lucky with the mileage, but the rest of the features make it a pleasure to drive. 10/14/17. I now have 21,000 miles and still love the truck. Mileage has remained about the same. Happy about my purchase 4/16/2018 I have had the truck for over 1 1/2 years .. I did take it in for a technical service concerning the shifting ( or lack there of ) at freeway speeds going up large grades. The truck would drop down into 4-5 gear and almost redline before shifting into 6th gear. I took it in under warranty and the problem was fixed with a computer adjustment. The mileage has stayed about the same but winter driving is at 15-17 mpg, but that is in large part due to a remote start and letting the truck warm up in cold weather. I still love this truck and hope to have it for many years. I am now at 28,000 miles 04/17/2020 I now have 58,000 miles on my truck. I still love the truck at this point. I have taken it in for a frame rust check under a service bulletin. No problems so far. My mileage has gone down some but it is due to putting on A/T. tires for winter driving. I have had no real mechanical problems with the vehicle since purchase.. I am hoping to keep this truck til I croak. Time will tell if that happens
Well designed and built, but underpowered
Dave in Arkansas,07/09/2016
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Truck is solidly built. No rattles or squeaks, good audio, comfortable and quiet at highway speeds. However, the engine lacks low- end torque and this issue is exacerbated by very poor software mapping for the transmission. In an apparent effort to improve mileage, the transmission shifts quickly to keep the RPMs low as a result, the engine is always out of its powerband, making it feel even more sluggish. You can overcome this annoyance to some degree by putting it in Sport mode, or selecting the ECT mode. But you shouldn't have to do this. It drives like a slug unless you're very aggressive on the throttle. At highway speeds, the transmission is always hunting for the right gear. The engine is very noisy at all speeds. This is apparently normal and is due to its injectors and Atkinson Cycle function. It sounds like a diesel with 500k miles on it. Very annoying and disappointing for a truck this expensive.
First Taco!
Kevin Newland,01/14/2016
TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have always wanted a Tacoma, well my dream finally came true. I had a Ford F-150 that ended up getting totaled. I bought a new 2016 Tacoma TRD Sport 4 door short bed. I read as many reviews as I could find on them. I had a few misconceptions in the back of my mind when I went to drive one. The one complaint was the transmission shifting too much when you climb a hill, etc. I do notice it downshifting if it's in 6th gear or something, but it's nothing that really bothers me. If you need too, give it some more gas. Someone mentioned the seat being too low. I am 5'9" and it is not too low for me. Maybe it's low to the floor, but if it was any higher, I would be in the roof. I am slowly getting use to the technology in these new vehicles, it's pretty amazing. My F-150 was a 2006 and I thought it was fancy. I do have a tad of a problem getting in and out of it. I put nerf bars on it, but if I step up on them, then I have to squat way down to get under the steering wheel. If I don't use them then it can be a fairly high step, but I'm working on it. It rides nice and seems pretty stiff. It is a 4X4 and I like the way it rides. I have a 800 lb Polaris 600 4 wheeler. It fit in the back of the truck with the tailgate down, no problem. It had no power issues hauling it around. I think it has good power and acceleration. As mentioned in my title, this is my first Tacoma and so far I really like it. It is taking a little getting use to since I downsized from a full size truck. Mine has a wireless phone charger. I have a Samsung S6 with wireless capability. There appears to be a problem with either this system or my phone. It charges then cuts out, then charges more. My wife put her Note 5 on the charger and it had no problems. I will keep playing with it before I take it back to the dealer. I am just trying to give people an honest opinion on this new truck from an owners perspective. It only has about 550 miles on it, but I like it more and more each time I drive it. Well, this is my 1 year 10,000 mile update. I have gotten use to my truck and even like it more. I am happy with my selection and pleased with it's performance. I look forward driving it every time I get in it. I'm getting about 17 mpg. I can 20 if I'm on a trip and probably 17 around town. The ECT button is a help if you don't want it to change gears as often. I am very pleased with with my purchase and look forward to many years of dependability from Toyota!
See all 258 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is priced between $21,121 and$36,998 with odometer readings between 22089 and159846 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is priced between $18,997 and$33,790 with odometer readings between 31750 and107982 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road is priced between $24,277 and$31,962 with odometer readings between 38641 and96797 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR is priced between $21,999 and$29,855 with odometer readings between 4936 and50227 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited is priced between $35,000 and$37,998 with odometer readings between 19708 and27406 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2016 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,997 and mileage as low as 4936 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,678.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,031.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

