To set the record straight , I have owned 5 Tacomas. One was away back in the 70s , but the modern Tacomas were 2009 , 2012 ,2015, 2016. I found the first 3 to be all pretty much the same, except as the years progressed the electronics became better with each truck. The gas mileage on each truck was almost identical for the first 3 modern trucks combined 16.5 mpg. I never reached 20 mpgon any of them , city or highway. Thewinter months the mileage went down to 14-15 mph combined. I have owned 11 trucks in my life . Of them,6 American trucks , all needed to have work done under warranty( as much as $3000 worth ) . None of the Tacomas have needed anything done under warranty ( not counting a replacement for bad weather mats). The 2016 is great . A lot of people have criticized the engine for being sluggish and the transmission constantly shifting. compared to the 2015 , that is true, but I have realizedthat my mileage is almost 25% better with the newer 3.5 engine and 6 speed transmission. I am getting and average combined mileage of 21mpg, reached an alltime high of 24.7 on a trip last week. If I want better performance I use the 6 speed manual shift and it feels like a sports car, but use the 6 speed automatic for mileage . I have noticed that the truck has plenty of get up and go when you jump on it going 65 mph and wanting to pass. it gets up to 85 very quickly. As I mentioned before the electronics have developed as the models progressed. The JBL sound system in my Sport model is crazy good. Loud but clear. The new backup alert has saved me several times from backing into someone or something. Same can be said for the alerts in the mirrors when a car is beside you in your blind spot. I love the style of the new truck and the beefy look it has . I get compliments all the time on the appearance of the truck. With all the combined factors , I think I have the best truck of all the Tacomas. Maybe I am just lucky with the mileage, but the rest of the features make it a pleasure to drive. 10/14/17. I now have 21,000 miles and still love the truck. Mileage has remained about the same. Happy about my purchase 4/16/2018 I have had the truck for over 1 1/2 years .. I did take it in for a technical service concerning the shifting ( or lack there of ) at freeway speeds going up large grades. The truck would drop down into 4-5 gear and almost redline before shifting into 6th gear. I took it in under warranty and the problem was fixed with a computer adjustment. The mileage has stayed about the same but winter driving is at 15-17 mpg, but that is in large part due to a remote start and letting the truck warm up in cold weather. I still love this truck and hope to have it for many years. I am now at 28,000 miles 04/17/2020 I now have 58,000 miles on my truck. I still love the truck at this point. I have taken it in for a frame rust check under a service bulletin. No problems so far. My mileage has gone down some but it is due to putting on A/T. tires for winter driving. I have had no real mechanical problems with the vehicle since purchase.. I am hoping to keep this truck til I croak. Time will tell if that happens

Read more