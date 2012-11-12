Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

One look at this Toyota Tacoma and you will just know, this is your ride. This truck was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Want a truck with low miles? This Toyota Tacoma has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 122,633. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Toyota Tacoma is equipped with a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Toyota Tacoma. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Toyota TacomaEverything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This truck has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this truck has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this truck is a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this truck has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Wondering how many owners this truck has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner report.We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this truck. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Everyone has credit problems but at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Stafford!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3TMLU4EN4DM110615

Stock: 110615

Certified Pre-Owned: No

