Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
4,703 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,720 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,542$1,608 Below Market
- 53,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,288
- 91,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,477$3,374 Below Market
- 88,864 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$2,874 Below Market
- 41,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,747$4,027 Below Market
- 97,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,750$2,532 Below Market
- 105,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$3,347 Below Market
- 91,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,988$1,239 Below Market
- 62,900 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
- 38,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,197$2,110 Below Market
- 47,118 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
- 90,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500$2,571 Below Market
- 71,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,459
- 196,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$1,243 Below Market
- 76,899 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,983
- 116,894 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$20,619$691 Below Market
- 73,727 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$27,740$894 Below Market
- 122,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,977$879 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tacoma searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tacoma
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.942 Reviews
Report abuse
soreknees,12/11/2012
most uncomfortable truck i've ever owned. The driver's seat is so poorly designed I can hardly walk when I leave the truck after 30 minutes of driving. Miss my chevy silverado crew cab. The dealership was terrible, didn't even offer to demonstrate the vehicle after the purchase. Just handed me the keys and walked away. (Smithtown Toyota, NY). I had to go find the truck myself. The truck is overpriced to begin with which explains the higher resale price. After driving full sized silverados with every option available for almost the same price, I was amazed that so few comfort and convenience options are available for these trucks i.e. power leather heated seats, climate control.
Related Toyota Tacoma info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Fremont CA
- Used Toyota Avalon Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Camry Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Chandler AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Lawrenceville GA
- Used Toyota Camry Lexington KY
- Used Toyota Camry Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Avalon Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Highlander Saint Louis MO
- Used Toyota Highlander Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014 Clarksville TN
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011 Santa Monica CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2