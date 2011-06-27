  1. Home
2006 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flexible and refined drivetrains, excellent off-road ability, 18 different body configurations, available stability control, solid build quality and reliability record, well-trimmed interior, unique bed features.
  • Manual gearbox still vague through the gears, awkward emergency brake on some models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Toyota Tacoma is far and away one of the best compact trucks ever offered to the American public.

Vehicle overview

Long known for their durable nature, Toyota trucks have been on sale in the U.S. market since 1964 (remember the Stout, anyone?). Toyota introduced its sixth-generation truck, and anointed it with the "Tacoma" nameplate, in 1995. The first-generation Tacoma consistently attracted some of the youngest buyers in its class thanks to sharp styling, a bulletproof reliability record and its image as the perfect complement to a pair of dirt bikes or WaveRunners. It wasn't always the biggest or most powerful truck in its class, but when it came to delivering a complete package, the Toyota Tacoma rarely let its buyers down.

Just last year, an all-new Tacoma debuted with across-the-board improvements. Whether it's engine power, interior room or safety features, the newest Tacoma has more of everything than it had before and even a few things it didn't. Like most trucks in its class, the truck comes in regular, extended-cab (Toyota calls it an Access Cab) and crew-cab (Double Cab) body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. The 2006 Toyota Tacoma also continues with the popular PreRunner models that offer the look and suspension of the four-wheel-drive trucks sans the actual four-wheel-drive running gear.

Also available is a long-bed version of the crew cab and the high-performance access cab X-Runner street truck. All regular and extended-cab models are available with either four- or six-cylinder engines, while the crew-cab models use the V6 exclusively. The X-Runner picks up where the old S-Runner left off, offering a sport-tuned pickup for those who want some utility without giving up the fun. It comes as a six-speed V6 extended cab only with a lowered suspension and additional structural bracing underneath that gives the truck its name. Even the least expensive 4x2 regular cab is outfitted with the essentials, including antilock brakes, a CD stereo and multiple power points.

Even more impressive than the Tacoma's standard features is the overall design and comfort of the interior. With plenty of room in every direction, the Tacoma has lost much of the claustrophobic feeling so typical of most compact trucks. A composite cargo bed comes standard on all models and incorporates built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet. The compact truck category has seen a rekindling of interest over the last couple years, as manufacturers court younger buyers with vehicles that are as functional as they are fashionable. With it's excellent revamp, the 2006 Toyota Tacoma is now firmly planted in the upper echelon of its class.

2006 Toyota Tacoma models

The 2006 Toyota Tacoma comes in three body styles: Regular Cab, Access Cab (extended cab) and Double Cab (crew cab). Each is available with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. Toyota also offers Tacomas with a "PreRunner" designation. PreRunners are 2WD trucks that have the looks and heavy-duty suspension of 4WD models. Toyota also offers a special 2WD X-Runner access cab sport truck equipped with the V6, a six-speed manual transmission, a sport-tuned suspension and additional structural bracing underneath that gives the truck its name. Standard features on the regular cab include a CD player, a full-size spare tire and a tachometer. Access Cabs add bucket seats, air conditioning and a pair of rear access doors. On top of that, the Double Cab receives keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. An optional SR5 package on these Toyota trucks features color-keyed and chrome trim, intermittent wipers and upgraded interior trim. A JBL audio system with seven speakers is optional on Double Cabs. An available TRD Sport package includes performance suspension and upgraded tires, and a TRD Off-Road package features meaty tires and heavy-duty off-road suspension.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, a tire-pressure monitor is now standard on all Tacomas. Revised SAE testing procedures have dropped horsepower and torque ratings.

Performance & mpg

All regular and access cab models are available with either four- or six-cylinder engines, while the crew-cab models use the V6 exclusively. Standard is a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. The 4.0-liter V6 engine serves up 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic for the four-cylinder, while V6 buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic. Equipped with the V6 engine, the Tacoma's maximum tow rating is 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist are standard on all Toyota Tacoma trucks. A stability control system is optional on all models, except the X-Runner. Crew-cab models also offer optional front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) are offered on 4WD models equipped with an automatic transmission, stability control and the off-road package.

Driving

While the standard four-cylinder is certainly adequate, the 4.0-liter V6 is a terrific all-around performer, with plenty of guts down low and a willingness to spin into the upper-rev ranges without getting thrashy. In terms of handling, the feeling behind the wheel of the 2006 Toyota Tacoma is of a truck that is well planted at every corner, predictable when pushed and surprisingly agile considering its size.

Interior

The design of the dashboard controls and instrument cluster of the Toyota Tacoma mimics the 4Runner, which isn't a bad thing. The quality of the materials sets a new standard for the class, and the seats have the kind of firm, supportive bolstering not typically found on trucks of this type. Getting into Access Cabs is easy, thanks to dual rear doors that open wide, and the backseat of the Double Cab is comfortable for full-size adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
247 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An incredible truck
daveyo,05/04/2016
PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
My 2006 Tacoma is the first truck I've owned and it is amazing. I've driven it over 280,000 miles and the only repair its needed was a transmission rebuild (didn't change the fluid frequently). I do change the oil regularly, and now change the transmission fluid regularly. This truck shows no signs of slowing down. Mechanically - its as sound as they come. The interior is very durable. After 280K, the driver's seat shows very little wear.
Great Truck For The Money
BDana,10/22/2006
Have owned this truck for about 2 months. Traded in a 2002 Dakota as I was sick of 15 mpg. The Toyata has delivered an impressive 25-26 mpg. Recently returned from a 2 week fishing trip. Towed a 14 ft boat, motor, and enough equipment to last the average man 6 moths. Even with all the extra weight it averaged 21-22 mpg and on the ride home with less weight it climbed back to over 23. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it pulled my boat & trailer with little problem, going in the Berkshires with little downshifting. Only problem I have had is with visibility. I find my view blocked when checking oncoming traffic to my left so need to rely on the exterior mirrors more and direct sight less.
Severely dissappointed
dunwithtoyota,02/11/2013
I've had my 2006 for 7 years now and until recently I loved it. Very reliable and very few problems (compared to the GM's I used to drive). However when I took it for the latest state inspection it wouldn't pass because the frame is rusting away. This problem now seems to be appearing on many 05 & 06 Tacomas. Both the dealer and I contacted Toyota separately concerning this. Toyota's response was basically 'too bad, now go away'. Before this happened I was a big cheerleader for Toyota. Now, I'll never buy another Toyota again
The best I have found
Bill,10/11/2006
After having a '82 SR5 for 260,000 miles with no real problem I was looking for a new vehicle to replace it as there wasn't enough room for the family. I looked atother trucks and setled on the Tacoma 4 dr V6. Unbelivable power and a turning radius better than my old SR5. It also is the most comfortable ride for long distances I have ever driven. I do not recomend lightly, this truck is perfect.
See all 247 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PreRunner 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma V6 is priced between $13,080 and$13,455 with odometer readings between 144268 and148642 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Base is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 130470 and130470 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 is priced between $8,777 and$8,777 with odometer readings between 106950 and106950 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2006 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 106950 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,219.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,354.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,990.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,895.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

