Vehicle overview

Long known for their durable nature, Toyota trucks have been on sale in the U.S. market since 1964 (remember the Stout, anyone?). Toyota introduced its sixth-generation truck, and anointed it with the "Tacoma" nameplate, in 1995. The first-generation Tacoma consistently attracted some of the youngest buyers in its class thanks to sharp styling, a bulletproof reliability record and its image as the perfect complement to a pair of dirt bikes or WaveRunners. It wasn't always the biggest or most powerful truck in its class, but when it came to delivering a complete package, the Toyota Tacoma rarely let its buyers down.

Just last year, an all-new Tacoma debuted with across-the-board improvements. Whether it's engine power, interior room or safety features, the newest Tacoma has more of everything than it had before and even a few things it didn't. Like most trucks in its class, the truck comes in regular, extended-cab (Toyota calls it an Access Cab) and crew-cab (Double Cab) body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. The 2006 Toyota Tacoma also continues with the popular PreRunner models that offer the look and suspension of the four-wheel-drive trucks sans the actual four-wheel-drive running gear.

Also available is a long-bed version of the crew cab and the high-performance access cab X-Runner street truck. All regular and extended-cab models are available with either four- or six-cylinder engines, while the crew-cab models use the V6 exclusively. The X-Runner picks up where the old S-Runner left off, offering a sport-tuned pickup for those who want some utility without giving up the fun. It comes as a six-speed V6 extended cab only with a lowered suspension and additional structural bracing underneath that gives the truck its name. Even the least expensive 4x2 regular cab is outfitted with the essentials, including antilock brakes, a CD stereo and multiple power points.

Even more impressive than the Tacoma's standard features is the overall design and comfort of the interior. With plenty of room in every direction, the Tacoma has lost much of the claustrophobic feeling so typical of most compact trucks. A composite cargo bed comes standard on all models and incorporates built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet. The compact truck category has seen a rekindling of interest over the last couple years, as manufacturers court younger buyers with vehicles that are as functional as they are fashionable. With it's excellent revamp, the 2006 Toyota Tacoma is now firmly planted in the upper echelon of its class.