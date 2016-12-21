  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(179)
2017 Toyota Tacoma Review

2017 Toyota Tacoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged off-pavement capability is not limited to the specialty models
  • Attractive interior is fitted with easily understood controls
  • Composite truck bed has movable tie-down cleats and power outlet
  • Top-level V6 can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission
  • Economy-oriented shift programming makes it feel sluggish
  • Driving position not ideally suited for taller drivers
  • Brakes can feel grabby and make it hard to slow smoothly
  • Off-road emphasis produces tall step-up height
Which Tacoma does Edmunds recommend?

We bought a TRD Off-Road V6 4x4 for our long-term test, and we'd do it again. With strong go-anywhere credentials thanks to its all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, locking rear differential and crawl control, it doesn't break the bank like the admittedly impressive TRD Pro. The cab comes equipped with the 7-inch Entune touchscreen navigation system, and a single comprehensive option package can add a tilt-and-slide moonroof, heated seats, automatic climate control, rear parking sonar, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Available in the full range of bed, cab and transmission choices, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

Ever the sales leader in the midsize segment, the Tacoma trades heavily on Toyota's well-deserved reputation for building small trucks with superior off-highway capability and rugged dependability. Able to do much more than haul building materials from the home improvement store (which it does quite well), the Tacoma gives off an off-road lifestyle vibe that it can back up with actual performance.

You can see it in the truck's stance, its ground clearance and the cut of its front bumper. And frankly you'll also notice it when you hoist yourself up into the cab, which is handsome and functional enough but has an odd driving position born of the need for maximum underbody clearance. The story is the same whether you buy a 4x2 or a 4x4 because in 2016 all two-wheel-drive Tacomas adopted the jacked-up stance of their four-wheel-drive brethren.

We're not bowled over by the lack of response and sometimes awkward drivability of its V6 engine, but the real culprit is likely a shift program for the six-speed automatic that's designed to extract maximum fuel mileage. Still, it gets the job done, and when the road turns to dirt, the suspension, tires and traction management systems take over the lead role.

Two of the available six models are bristling with off-road gear that further extends their appeal and capability. The TRD Off-Road has knobby tires, special shocks and traction aids such as a locking rear differential, crawl control and an advanced multimode off-road traction control system. The reintroduced-for-2017 TRD Pro has all of that plus extra suspension travel, a taller and wider stance, and trick big-bore Fox internal bypass shocks, all of which allow it to soak up even more high-speed punishment while still delivering a smooth ride on the pavement.

What's it like to live with?

The Edmunds editorial team purchased a 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road and lived with it for nearly two years, logging more than 40,000 miles. We drove it every day, took it on long road trips, and tested it in the harshest of off-road environments. For 2017, the Tacoma gained another off-road-ready trim level, the TRD Pro, but it's the same generation truck, so most of our observations still apply. To learn more about the Toyota Tacoma, check out all the details in our long-term test.

2017 Toyota Tacoma models

This year's Tacoma lineup has been expanded. The entry-level SR is the work truck of the bunch, with the value-oriented SR5 offering more equipment and more choices. Next up are the identically priced, very popular and well-equipped TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road variants. The two are identical on the inside, but hardware differences make the TRD Off-Road come across as the better deal. The more street-oriented Limited used to be the top dog, but that honor now belongs to the TRD Pro, a highly capable off-road machine that returns even better than before after a one-year absence.

Bare-bones isn't quite the right way to describe the low-dollar SR, the most modestly equipped Tacoma of the lot. Even so, it can be had with an extended cab with a 6.1-foot bed or a crew cab with a 5-foot bed, and you can choose between two-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case. Its 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine with 159 horsepower can be paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, or you can get a 278-hp 3.5-liter V6 and the automatic.

The SR is most easily identified by its dark grille and 16-inch steel wheels. But even this basic Tacoma comes with a sliding rear window, a tough composite bed that needs no bedliner, a movable cleat tie-down system and a backup camera fitted in the tailgate release handle. Inside, the four-way cloth seats have driver-side lumbar adjustment, and the steering wheel tilts, telescopes, and has control buttons that work with the basic Entune stereo, which supports Bluetooth and has a USB interface. There's even a built-in GoPro camera mount at the upper edge of the windshield. Cruise control and remote keyless entry are available as a package option, and the SR is the only model where you can delete the extended cab's rear seat if all you really want is a work truck.

For most buyers, the SR5 is the most common starting point. Engine choices remain the same, but the six-speed automatic is standard. In addition to the previous configurations mentioned, you can also get a long-wheelbase version that pairs the crew cab with the 6.1-foot bed.

Outwardly, the SR5 gains a chrome rear bumper and a flash of chrome on its charcoal-colored grille. It's got foglights set into its front bumper, and the 16-inch steel wheels can be upgraded to alloys. Remote keyless entry and cruise control become standard, its steering wheel is wrapped in leather, and the sliding rear window uses privacy glass. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, and the enhanced Entune audio system supports satellite radio, smartphone-enabled navigation via the Scout GPS app and Siri Eyes Free voice control.

Next up is the TRD Sport. It is offered in the same cab and bed configurations as the SR5, but the V6 is the only engine. All two-wheel-drive versions use the six-speed automatic, but four-wheel-drive buyers can choose between the automatic and a performance-oriented six-speed manual.

It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, body-color fender flares and rear bumper, turn signals in the mirror housings and, everyone's favorite, a hood scoop. There's a 400-watt power outlet in the bed and the crew cab's sliding rear window is power-actuated. Automatic transmission-equipped trucks gain smart entry and pushbutton start, and all TRD Sports make the jump to full navigation via the Entune premium audio system's 7-inch touchscreen.

The TRD Off-Road offers the same configuration and engine options as the TRD Sport, and its truck bed and interior and audio trimmings are identical. Visual differences include a chrome rear bumper, textured black fender flares and the absence of the Sport's hood scoop. Off-road performance changes loom large in this trim, and these include knobby all-terrain tires on 16-inch alloy wheels, the deletion of the front air dam, extra skid plates, a lockable rear differential, Bilstein monotube shocks, and an advanced off-road traction control system with multiple terrain settings and crawl control.

Both the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road can be upgraded with an option package that includes a sunroof, automatic climate control, heated seats and a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Another version of this package also includes a JBL speaker upgrade and a subwoofer.

The Limited is the most civilized version of the Tacoma. It is only offered as a V6-powered crew cab with the short bed in either two- or four-wheel drive. It has body-color flares and rear bumper, and it rolls on 18-inch wheels with lower-profile tires. It lacks the TRD Off-Road's specialized off-road upgrades and is instead upgraded with leather-trimmed seats and all the equipment found in the JBL version of the TRD Sport and Off-Road upgrade package.

The TRD Pro is sold only as a crew cab with a short bed, and it comes only in four-wheel drive. The V6 engine is standard, but you can choose between the manual and the automatic transmission. It sets itself apart with a black throwback grille with "Toyota" spelled out in capital letters, black head- and taillight bezels, black textured fender flares and LED foglights. It rides on the same 16-inch knobby tires as the TRD Off Road, but the Pro's unique black wheels and vastly more capable 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks give it a tougher stance that's an inch broader and an inch taller. After that it's a mix of all of the others: the hood scoop from the Sport, traction management features from the TRD Off-Road, and luxury interior appointments and safety systems from the Limited. In fact, its heated leather seats go the Limited's one better because of their textured pattern, contrasting red stitching and logo-emblazoned headrests. There's a unique TRD shift knob and exhaust tip, too.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Crew Cab 4x4 (3.5L V6; 6-speed automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Toyota Tacoma has received some very minor equipment revisions, such as the power actuation of the sliding rear window. The TRD Pro is all new, but it is a low-volume model that is not part of this evaluation. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Tacoma.

Driving

3.5
The Tacoma steers and handles with quiet confidence on the road, but the V6 engine and its automatic transmission don't always respond quickly to inputs. All Tacoma 4x4s benefit from Toyota's off-road design emphasis, but the TRD Off-Road is particularly capable when the pavement ends.

Acceleration

3.0
The new 3.5-liter V6 makes 42 horsepower more than the old 4.0-liter V6, but acceleration is no better because of fuel efficiency priorities. Our test truck accelerated to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is adequate for its intended mission, but not class-leading.

Braking

3.0
Dependable stops are straight and true. In a panic the Tacoma will stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is good considering the soft off-road tires. But in normal driving the brakes tend toward touchy and overeager, making it hard to execute smooth stops.

Steering

4.5
Our Tacoma's steering always comes across as predictable and reassuring, with smooth and progressive effort as you guide it through corners. And it feels steady and connected when cruising straight, too. The chunky leather-wrapped steering wheel feels solid in your hands.

Handling

4.0
Body roll is gradual and restrained, and the Tacoma imparts a good sense of overall competence and coordination on the sorts of winding roads you inevitably need to traverse on the way to the campground, ski lodge or trailhead. It feels equally secure and sure-footed out on the trail, too.

Drivability

3.0
The new six-speed automatic shifts smoothly, but fuel efficiency-biased programming makes it reluctant to downshift. There is an ECT Power button that alters the shift points for more immediate response, but it must be reselected every time you restart the truck. A six-speed manual is available.

Off-road

5.0
All 4x4 versions of the Tacoma do very well, but the TRD Off-Road has the suspension, tires and abundant clearance to go places other pickups, including other volume-selling midsize truck models, cannot. The locking differential, terrain select and crawl control systems are real advantages.

Comfort

3.5
This new Tacoma rides smoother and quieter than the one it replaces. The climate control system is refreshingly simple and effective. The seats are accommodating, but the high floor tends to make tall drivers wish for more adjustability.

Seat comfort

3.0
The seats feel comfortable and supportive even though their adjustments are quite simple. Very tall drivers may wish for more thigh support because of the unusual driving position. Heated seats are optional on the TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport but standard on higher trims.

Ride comfort

3.5
The ride is notably smoother and less busy than in past years. Bilstein shocks and tall sidewalls of the 16-inch TRD Off-Road tires are adept at filtering out small road flaws, better in some circumstances than the Limited's 18-inch tires. Still, any blindfolded passenger will know this is a pickup.

Noise & vibration

3.0
The new cabin feels fairly tight, with lower levels of wind and road noise compared to past years. Mechanical engine noise is nicely muted, too, and there's less exhaust drone than the old 4.0-liter V6 produced. Not hushed like a sedan, but nevertheless a pleasant place to pass the miles.

Climate control

4.5
The standard system is very straightforward and easy to operate, with prominent controls that need no explanation. Airflow is good through the nice-sized vents. An optional automatic climate control system is available.

Interior

4.0
Attractive interior is nicely laid out, with easily understood and effective controls. The cabin has plenty of space up front, but tall folks may disagree. Biggest shortcomings are the relatively tall step up to the cab and an odd driving posture, both side effects of the need for ground clearance.

Ease of use

4.5
All switchgear is exceptionally easy to reach, understand and use, and that includes the automatic climate control, the 4x4 selector switch, the crawl control system and the multiterrain selector, which are all operated via knobs.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The Tacoma has a high cabin floor that is an outgrowth of its off-road design philosophy, which demands generous ground clearance. This makes step-in notably higher than in trucks such as the Colorado, and the legs-out seating position reduces step-out leverage somewhat.

Driving position

3.0
The Tacoma's high floor produces a legs-out driving posture that is more carlike than you might expect. Taller drivers tend to notice this because the telescoping steering wheel doesn't have enough adjustment range, forcing them to scoot closer with knees bent more than they would otherwise.

Roominess

3.5
There's plenty of personal space in the Tacoma, but the front seat headroom isn't generous. You've got to be taller than average to notice, and if that is the case you may want to think twice about that sunroof. The crew-cab backseat is tighter than the Chevy Colorado's but has more toe space.

Visibility

4.5
There's a clear view out in all directions, and the high seating position makes it easy to spot the front corners. The crew cab's rear windows are large, and the mirrors are good-sized. The standard backup camera is a further plus.

Quality

4.0
Fully redesigned in 2016, the attractive new interior features a higher grade of materials than in past years, and they generally look less like hard plastic than the competition. Numerous trips off-road failed to reveal any squeaks or rattles.

Utility

4.0
The Tacoma's composite bed has lots of smart cargo management features, and there's a decent amount of places for items in and around the cab. Its tow rating isn't quite class-leading, but it isn't far off the mark. Child seat fitment in the crew cab favors forward-facing seats and boosters.

Small-item storage

4.0
Four cupholders reside between the front seats, and they can also hold small items. The shelf ahead of them is meant for phones, and in some trims it's a wireless charging pad. Glovebox, center console box and door pockets are decent-sized. The rear seatbacks fold forward to reveal concealed bins.

Cargo space

4.5
Crew cab's rear seats fold to create a flat platform that can hold more cargo than a Colorado. Standard composite bed needs no bedliner, has rails with movable tie-down cleats, a 400-watt power outlet, LED lighting and storage bins. Removable tailgate is damped so it won't slam when dropped open.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
The crew cab has two pairs of LATCH lower anchors and a trio of upper tethers. The former are recessed between the cushions, and the latter must be accessed by folding the rear seatback forward, which is a bit of a pain. Bulky rear-facing seats force the corresponding front seat to be slid forward.

Towing

4.0
A 4x2 V6 Tacoma can tow as much as 6,800 pounds. Our TRD Off-Road 4x4 can tow 6,400 pounds. Both are solid numbers for a midsize truck. Tow package includes hitch, wiring, extra cooling, a bigger alternator and trailer sway control.

Technology

3.5
We generally like the touchscreen audio system because it has large virtual buttons and employs knobs for volume and tuning chores. Supports smartphones with a proprietary Entune app instead of the more universal Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Lags behind Honda Ridgeline in advanced driver aids.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The touchscreen audio and navigation system is easier to use than many competing systems because it has simple volume and tune knobs (though they could be larger). Graphics are clear, and there isn't much glare. Sound quality isn't top-notch, but we didn't purchase the available JBL speaker upgrade.

Smartphone integration

3.0
Bluetooth pairing is simple, but the USB-based smartphone interface requires you to install the Entune app on your phone to take advantage of some features. But the app is clunky to use and locks the phone for other purposes — even if it's the passenger's phone. Cabin contains just one USB jack.

Driver aids

3.0
A blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert system is available on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road, and it's standard above that. Rear parking sensors are part of the bargain. Other systems are not available.

Voice control

4.5
Touchscreen audio system-equipped models such as our TRD Off-Road include navigation, phone and audio voice controls that do a reasonable job. Those with a paired Apple iPhone can press and hold the voice button longer to engage certain commands using the much more sophisticated Siri interface.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

5(45%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(11%)
1(14%)
3.7
179 reviews
179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do your research...look elsewhere
Vic,09/11/2017
TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I’ve been using Toyota Tacomas as my daily drivers for the last 15 years. What has kept me coming back is the peace of mind of knowing that the vehicle has been built with quality and reliability at the forefront. I have now owned a 2017 double cab TRD sport for a year and I can attest that that is not the case anymore. In a year, my truck has been in the shop several times for issues with the drive train. First, the transmission was low on fluid from the factory and I only noticed once it would not shift. Bear in mind that the owners cannot check the transmission fluid level; this can only be done by a mechanic under specific conditions. Even after the transmission was topped off, the transmission continued to perform sluggishly which required a second visit for an ECU reflash. A third visit to the shop required replacement of the transfer case and drive shaft after it started to generate a whistling noise. Currently, the vehicle is scheduled for another visit to the shop for a rear differential recall for fluid leak due to improperly torqued bolts; bad quality control. In addition to that, the suspension is squeaking which I’ve only been able to solve temporarily by soaking the leaf springs and shocks with lubricant. I’m not a picky person and don’t mind the run of the mill features or regular glitches of the infotainment system but the constant visits to the shop are really frustrating. Truck looks great but I’m currently looking at the Colorado and F150 to trade in this piece of junk. This Tacoma is not worth the $38,000 sticker price.
Beware of the the howling/whining rear diff
Bad Rear Differential,07/02/2017
SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
On my second day of ownership I noticed a howling/whining sound between 50-60 mph and a gas pedal vibration that was quite irritating. The dealer found metal shavings in the rear differential and replaced the rear differential on my brand new truck. The howling noise improved, but is still present. At times I can hear it over the radio. The gas pedal vibration improved, but I am still not happy. I took it back to dealership again. There's nothing the dealership can do further without Toyota's permission. I have a case opened with Toyota. We'll see what happens. The dealership had me test drive their other SR5 double cab long beds and they all sound worse than my truck. So this dealer has a lot full of trucks with bad rear differentials for sale. I have serious concerns about this truck and don't have any faith in Toyota. So much for reliability. 2019 update - The rear shocks had to be replaced because they were leaking oil. I've never towed more than a row boat and never gone off roading. The rear diff howling is still present and Toyota isn't recalling the SR5s for this issue.
Used to be great.
Nick,10/13/2017
TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After owning three other generations of Toyota Tacomas, I chose to get the newest generation. After three seperate returns to the dealer for transmission trouble, the transmission finally gave up out on a desert road in Mojave. Leaving me stranded with a $45,000 paperweight is maddening. These used to be great trucks. Now I cannot trust it to get me home. I had to lemon law mine for transmission failures.
2017 Limited Edition has its limits
Warren,07/12/2017
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Rear differential failed at 750 miles. Replacement recalled for leaks 3 months later. Harsh ride compared to other trim levels, combination of hard leather seats and dated leaf spring supension creates fatigue on long rides. Steering wheel adjustment is a joke. Acceleration is disappointing when operating in Atkinson cycle but floor it and Otto cycle is great. Have not tried E85 fuel. Six speed transmission shifts up early but sufficient torque is available when pulling 3,000 lb. loaded trailer. 4 x4 Hi drive with traction control is good on ice. 4 x 4 Lo will climb through 3 ft. snow banks. The power moon roof and power rear window is perfectly matched and provides excellent ventilation at any speed. After 23,700 miles and 3 winters commuting in blizzard conditions, it is obvious that someone at Toyota HQ needs to get out of their office cubical and try winter driving. NO REAR WINDOW HEATER is both annoying and dangerous. Power sliding rear window fails with ice and snow. 4x4 traction and good snow tires make this a good winter vehicle.
See all 179 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Tacoma models:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Issues a visual or audio warning if the driver initiates a lane change when another vehicle is already there or approaching rapidly.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver if traffic is approaching from the side when the car is backing out of a perpendicular or angled parking space.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Warns driver of insufficient tire pressure well before an unnoticed slow leak can lead to a blowout.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is priced between $27,777 and$40,000 with odometer readings between 9364 and88963 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 is priced between $27,250 and$36,998 with odometer readings between 8849 and66517 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road is priced between $29,377 and$39,500 with odometer readings between 10777 and89036 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR is priced between $22,492 and$31,300 with odometer readings between 8950 and69119 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Limited is priced between $35,887 and$37,982 with odometer readings between 7135 and55548 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO is priced between $40,497 and$40,497 with odometer readings between 28303 and28303 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 97 used and CPO 2017 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,492 and mileage as low as 7135 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

