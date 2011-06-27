  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

2013 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • wide variety of body styles and trims
  • impressive build quality
  • full-size truck utility in a smaller package.
  • Low seating position
  • spongy brake feel
  • V6 gets noisy.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Toyota Tacoma for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$9,936 - $12,867
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With multiple configurations and ample ability on- and off-road, the 2013 Toyota Tacoma remains one of the top choices among midsize trucks.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a truck that's not quite full-size but not a compact pool cleaner's special either, the 2013 Toyota Tacoma could work out well. As former owners of fuel-thirsty full-size trucks look to downsize without sacrificing utility, the Tacoma not only calms the dread of filling the tank, but also offers smaller dimensions that ease everyday tasks like threading tight parking lots or crowded traffic lanes.

The Tacoma offers multiple body styles, engines, drivetrains, suspensions and trim levels that broaden its appeal from no-frills work truck to comfortable family hauler. What it lacks in full-size work truck capabilities -- ask yourself how often you're going to tow 9,000 pounds -- the Tacoma makes up for with rugged build quality, excellent reliability and modern electronic conveniences like iPod connectivity, Bluetooth and Web-based app integration through Toyota's Entune system.

Buyers can outfit the Tacoma from the most basic single bench seat regular cab to the new well-appointed Limited edition off-road V6 workhorse. For 2013, the Limited edition offers luxuries like premium upholstery and heated front seats, perfect for those who need a midsize truck in colder weather. Those who want a more hard-core off-road machine -- or at least the look of one -- can opt for a Tacoma with the T/X package, while the X-Runner fills the bill for those who simply want a sharp-looking city truck.

The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a top pick in a rapidly dwindling midsize segment. The cleverly designed 2013 Honda Ridgeline is a good truck for daily light-duty use, but its carlike frame lacks the sturdiness that most truck buyers want. Ford and GM have temporarily left the segment, leaving only the Nissan Frontier as the Tacoma's only serious competition. The Frontier is equally muscular, but its interior isn't as nice or refined.

2013 Toyota Tacoma models

The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck available with four-cylinder and V6 engines and with rear- and four-wheel-drive drivetrains. The Tacoma is offered with three cab types: Regular Cab, Access Cab (an extended cab with small rear-hinged doors) and four-door Double Cab. Regular and Access Cabs feature a 6-foot bed, while Double Cab models offer a standard 5-foot bed and an optional 6-foot bed.

Standard features on Tacoma Regular Cab base models include 15-inch steel wheels, a limited-slip differential, air-conditioning, a composite bedliner, a bed utility rail system, a cloth bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming and a four-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, CD player, USB/iPod port and an auxiliary audio jack. Regular Cab 4x4 models add 16-inch wheels, black fenders, an engine skid plate and front and rear mud guards. A sliding rear window is optional on all Regular Cabs.

The base model Access Cab gains upgraded cloth upholstery, front bucket seats, fold-up rear seats with under-seat storage, power locks and windows, a center console and a six-speaker sound system. The entry-level Tacoma Double Cab adds power mirrors, driver seat lumbar adjustment, a 60/40-split rear bench seat and rear seat vents.

Most options are grouped into packages, which can vary by region and drivetrain choices. The Convenience package adds a tinted sliding rear window, keyless entry, cruise control and steering-wheel audio controls to Access Cabs and Double Cabs (Access Cabs also get power mirrors). Several variations of the SR5 package (available on all but Regular Cabs and X-Runner Access Cab) combine items from the Convenience package with features like a chrome grille and rear bumper, foglights, variable-speed wipers, upgraded cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a rearview camera.

The new Limited package includes most of the Convenience and SR5 features and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery, heated front seats and a four-way-adjustable driver seat.

Rear-wheel-drive PreRunner versions adopt a rugged off-road look without the increased traction, additional weight or reduced fuel economy of the four-wheel-drive models. The rear-wheel-drive X-Runner adopts a more street-oriented stance with a body kit, hood scoop, 18-inch alloy wheels, lowered sport-tuned suspension and standard V6, plus foglights and an upgraded sound system.

The TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport packages are only available for 4x4 V6 Access and Double Cabs. The Off-Road package includes 16-inch alloy wheels, fender flares, a heavy-duty suspension, a locking rear differential, hill start assist and hill descent control on automatic transmission models, skid plates, sport seats and most items from the SR5 and Convenience packages. The street-oriented Sport package includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a hood scoop, a sport suspension, hill start assist and hill descent control on automatic transmission models, sport seats and most items from the SR5 and Convenience packages.

The T/X and T/X Pro packages infuse V6 Access and short-bed Double Cabs with an even more aggressive off-road look, adding unique black alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, black tube steps and a stainless-steel exhaust tip. The T/X Pro adds to those items a cat-back exhaust and special side graphics.

Double Cabs with V6 engines can also be ordered with an upgraded seven-speaker audio and navigation system that includes HD radio, satellite radio, voice recognition, a rearview camera and Toyota's Entune smartphone integration.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Toyota Tacoma receives a new Limited package but otherwise carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is available with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder or 4.0-liter V6 engine, and a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Most models come standard with the four-cylinder producing 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on Regular and Access Cab models, while the PreRunner Access and Double Cabs get a four-speed automatic (also available as an option on the two other body styles).

A two-wheel-drive Tacoma with the four-cylinder and five-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated 21 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. Adding the automatic transmission drops those to 19/24/21. Four-wheel-drive models yield 18 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined regardless of transmission.

A 4.0-liter V6 comes standard with the 4x4 Double Cab and X-Runner, and is optional on the Access Cab and PreRunner Double Cab. The V6 makes 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a standard six-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic.

A two-wheel-drive Tacoma with the V6 and automatic transmission returns an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 19 combined. Four-wheel-drive models yield 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 combined. The manual numbers are slightly worse.

In Edmunds performance testing, a V6 Tacoma Double Cab covered zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds -- suitably quick for a midsize truck. Properly equipped, the Tacoma can tow 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Toyota Tacoma includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. Hill-start assist and downhill assist are available on four-wheel-drive models equipped with the automatic transmission.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Tacoma Double Cab came to a stop from 60 mph in a short 126 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2013 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab received an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with three stars for frontal crashes and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tacoma its top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side crash tests, but a second-to-worst rating of "Marginal" in the roof strength test.

Driving

Buyers who don't plan to tow heavy loads, or those who just want to save some money out the door, will find the 2.7-liter four-cylinder perfectly acceptable. It isn't especially more fuel-efficient than the brawnier V6, however, which is a better choice for work and play thanks to an abundance of low-range pull.

On pavement, the 2013 Toyota Tacoma's ride quality and handling are decent enough, although models fitted with firmer suspensions can feel jittery pulling an empty bed. Off-road, the four-wheel-drive Tacoma is an exceptional performer. Braking is the only area where the Tacoma comes up merely average. Its stopping power is acceptable, but the soft pedal feel doesn't inspire much confidence.

Interior

The 2013 Toyota Tacoma interior isn't fancy and there's a fair amount of hard plastic throughout, but the big cabin is still one of the nicest in this workhouse utility segment. Front bucket seats offer good comfort and support, though some may find them mounted too low to the floor. While the Access Cab's rear jump seats are only fit for small children (and then only in a pinch), the Double Cab's backseat is surprisingly adult-friendly, especially compared to the squished confines of the Nissan Frontier.

In both cases, rear seats flip up or fold down to create protected storage for items you'd rather not leave rolling around in the bed. Enhancing the Tacoma's utility readiness, the bedliner's composite material makes dents and dings a non-issue when hauling furniture, bikes or other materials with hard or pointed edges. The available bed-mounted household-style 115-volt AC outlet should also prove invaluable on camping trips and at tailgate parties.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

5(38%)
4(29%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
3.9
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

OVERATED!
soreknees,12/11/2012
most uncomfortable truck i've ever owned. The driver's seat is so poorly designed I can hardly walk when I leave the truck after 30 minutes of driving. Miss my chevy silverado crew cab. The dealership was terrible, didn't even offer to demonstrate the vehicle after the purchase. Just handed me the keys and walked away. (Smithtown Toyota, NY). I had to go find the truck myself. The truck is overpriced to begin with which explains the higher resale price. After driving full sized silverados with every option available for almost the same price, I was amazed that so few comfort and convenience options are available for these trucks i.e. power leather heated seats, climate control.
Solid medium size truck
zx10rrider,04/08/2013
No Tacoma "Fan Boy" here. This is my first Toyota vehicle and there have been no surprises so far. The 2013 Tacoma has been what a truck this size should be. Powerful, quite, smooth at highway speeds. It does have a firm ride thanks to the TRD off road pkg. I am 6'1" and the cab had plenty of room in the front and rear seats. Parking this truck is no major chore with the short bed. I paid $500 below invoice or $30180 before TTL fees. Overall I am very happy with this truck.
4x2 Double Cab PreRunner V6 (5 Speed Automatic)
ginflorida,02/06/2013
I've been driving BMWs for quite a awhile but my wife and I entered the home renovation phase that required multiple trips to Lowes/HomeDepot and similar stores. The day I had to pay a guy with a truck $20 to assist me with delivering some drywall was the day I knew we needed a truck in our household. Not a BMW but for a mid-size truck, comfortable and agile enough to move around town without mowing everyone down. I purchased a special 'demo' version that contains almost every accessory available and it's a sharp looking vehicle. My wife, kids and even the dogs seem to enjoy it. I feel good that I don't have to worry tearing up $60K plus vehicles while renovating our home.
Retired Tacoma Owner
fairmont79,06/29/2013
4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
I recently replaced my 1997 T100 SR5 with the access cab Tacoma. I had well over 200,000 on the T100. I figured the Tacoma would serve me well also. I ordered the 4cyl Base Access Cab with the SR5 Package. The milage for the first month has been 24.6 - 25 MPG. The fit and finish is excellent, Millage is where it is advertised, and performance with the 4 cyl. has exceeded my expectations. I like the rear view camera, makes hooking up my small trailer a snap! I have a single axle trailer that I use to pull my Arctic Cat Prowler around with. The trailer loaded weighs about 1700 lbs., I have not had any problems to date. I'd purchase the same truck again!
See all 42 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), and 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 is priced between $15,950 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 55225 and158598 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Base is priced between $15,977 and$19,650 with odometer readings between 41111 and109227 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 is priced between $13,990 and$22,683 with odometer readings between 80932 and169915 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is priced between $13,497 and$13,497 with odometer readings between 154562 and154562 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2013 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,497 and mileage as low as 41111 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2013 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,667.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,758.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,690.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,195.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

Related Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles