2003 Toyota Tacoma Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Flexible and refined drivetrains, competent off-road, multiple body configurations.
- High price, most convenience features are optional, no third or fourth door on Xtracabs.
Other years
List Price
$12,555
Used Tacoma for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A capable compact pickup with a variety of body styles to suit most buyers. Has a reputation for reliability, but value in question due to high asking prices.
2003 Highlights
The 2003 Toyota Tacoma compact pickup is upgraded with standard antilock brakes on all models. Additionally, child restraint system lower anchors have been added to the front passenger seat on Regular and Xtracab models, and to the rear outboard seats on Double Cab models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Tacoma.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeff Miles,11/21/2007
I have to be honest that this is the best truck that I have ever owned. It does great on gas. I never have any problem with it. I use it for hauling, loading kayaks, mountain biking. And driving all over the country. In 5 years I have put 100,000 miles on it with no problem. I plan to put another 150,000 miles on it. I just keep the oil changed brakes and tires every two years and she runs like a champ. Great looking truck to. Next time though I think I am going to buy the v6. Better for towing my motorcycle!!
KEEP-ON-TRUCKIN',07/01/2004
I've always wanted a Toyota 4wd pickup, and I bought one about a year ago. It took me a while to get used to the 2.7L engine and the 5sp. But I was used to high reving engines, and this one almost runs like a diesel. Keep the revs low and change gears early, and she runs great. This is definitely a truck engine. You can feel the torque on the low end. I had an old Mazda B2000 and Nissan Frontier, and liked them both. But they would bottom out if I carried a heavy load. Not this baby! The Tacoma is made for haulin'! But don't get the 4 cyl if you're always in a hurry. It has plenty of power to haul and tow, but its not a race engine. MPG: 21-22
toyotajeff,11/21/2010
I purchased this truck when I was looking for a 4x4 and ended up being happy even though it is a 2wd. Other than general maintenance I have yet to repair anything ( in fact most mechanics I've talked to have yet to make repairs on this model). I love my taco and I never had any problems with the interior but I think they had an access of clocks cause they used the same one in my 87 4runner.
maxwellhammer,04/08/2009
2.4L automatic, extended cab 2WD SR5. So far, I'm getting 25 mpg. The smallest engine available, but has perfectly adequate power. This is the first year for standard ABS, which was a hard to find option. I searched forever for these features in a used truck, really glad I found it. I hear the '05 and newer Tacomas don't have as good build quality, they're larger and don't offer the 2.4L. If you're looking for great reliability and mileage, I'd get an '03 or '04.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma features & specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Mirai 2019
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019