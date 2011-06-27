I've always wanted a Toyota 4wd pickup, and I bought one about a year ago. It took me a while to get used to the 2.7L engine and the 5sp. But I was used to high reving engines, and this one almost runs like a diesel. Keep the revs low and change gears early, and she runs great. This is definitely a truck engine. You can feel the torque on the low end. I had an old Mazda B2000 and Nissan Frontier, and liked them both. But they would bottom out if I carried a heavy load. Not this baby! The Tacoma is made for haulin'! But don't get the 4 cyl if you're always in a hurry. It has plenty of power to haul and tow, but its not a race engine. MPG: 21-22

