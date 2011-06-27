  1. Home
2003 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flexible and refined drivetrains, competent off-road, multiple body configurations.
  • High price, most convenience features are optional, no third or fourth door on Xtracabs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable compact pickup with a variety of body styles to suit most buyers. Has a reputation for reliability, but value in question due to high asking prices.

2003 Highlights

The 2003 Toyota Tacoma compact pickup is upgraded with standard antilock brakes on all models. Additionally, child restraint system lower anchors have been added to the front passenger seat on Regular and Xtracab models, and to the rear outboard seats on Double Cab models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
186 reviews
186 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck, 10 years till my next one!
Jeff Miles,11/21/2007
I have to be honest that this is the best truck that I have ever owned. It does great on gas. I never have any problem with it. I use it for hauling, loading kayaks, mountain biking. And driving all over the country. In 5 years I have put 100,000 miles on it with no problem. I plan to put another 150,000 miles on it. I just keep the oil changed brakes and tires every two years and she runs like a champ. Great looking truck to. Next time though I think I am going to buy the v6. Better for towing my motorcycle!!
TACOMA 4WD 2.7L 5 SPEED
KEEP-ON-TRUCKIN',07/01/2004
I've always wanted a Toyota 4wd pickup, and I bought one about a year ago. It took me a while to get used to the 2.7L engine and the 5sp. But I was used to high reving engines, and this one almost runs like a diesel. Keep the revs low and change gears early, and she runs great. This is definitely a truck engine. You can feel the torque on the low end. I had an old Mazda B2000 and Nissan Frontier, and liked them both. But they would bottom out if I carried a heavy load. Not this baby! The Tacoma is made for haulin'! But don't get the 4 cyl if you're always in a hurry. It has plenty of power to haul and tow, but its not a race engine. MPG: 21-22
What do I fix
toyotajeff,11/21/2010
I purchased this truck when I was looking for a 4x4 and ended up being happy even though it is a 2wd. Other than general maintenance I have yet to repair anything ( in fact most mechanics I've talked to have yet to make repairs on this model). I love my taco and I never had any problems with the interior but I think they had an access of clocks cause they used the same one in my 87 4runner.
Good combination of features
maxwellhammer,04/08/2009
2.4L automatic, extended cab 2WD SR5. So far, I'm getting 25 mpg. The smallest engine available, but has perfectly adequate power. This is the first year for standard ABS, which was a hard to find option. I searched forever for these features in a used truck, really glad I found it. I hear the '05 and newer Tacomas don't have as good build quality, they're larger and don't offer the 2.4L. If you're looking for great reliability and mileage, I'd get an '03 or '04.
See all 186 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

