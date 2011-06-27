Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

Tacoma issues tacoma10 , 02/21/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is the six Toyota I have owned......probably the last. Toyota dealerships/service has always been the weak point in my experience with Toyota. I am currently driving a 2010 Tacoma double cab. Nice truck, but has a couple issues. Number one is the transmission; it always seems to be "searching" for the right "gear", not a big deal, just slightly annoying. It has done it now for almost 15,000 miles. Second issue is the AC/heater blower motor. It has been making a ticking sound for months. I took it to the dealer in December. They told me the motor is bad and it had been recalled. A replacement was ordered, but as yet has not arrived at dealer. I have given up talking to dealer. Report Abuse

Access cab, AC, Speedctrl etc package.. calletacoma , 07/05/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Our first truck got it through a local car dealer as I traded in my VW 2.0 T Lemon (self disintegrating POS). Our Tacoma is fantastic with it's instant heat / AC. "Only" 159 HP, sure but it's 2.7 L engine produce plenty of torque. Mixed mpg was 21, which is great on a 2010 with 35K miles. Engine compartment looked in mint condition and the rest of the body had a few small dents / scratches. I'm keeping this car and adding a dew upgrades to it..

Good lil Truck tacoma nerd , 09/07/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I downsized from a full size truck with a V8 to the single cab Tacoma 4 cylinder - I lost interior room but gained great resale value and good exterior styling. The 2.7L has plenty of power for everyday use plus good fuel efficiency, averaging around 22MPG. I got the stripped down model w/ manual transmission - which is fun to drive around town and felt a lot smoother than the Automatic transmission. Overall very happy to be back in a Tacoma.

Buying ANOTHER ricoman , 05/07/2018 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Owned my 2010 Tacoma 4x4 Off Road since new in Nov. 2009...was a second vehicle,so only had 63K on it when I sold.Its been the best reliable vehicle I've ever owned,and besides changing the oil,only repair I ever had done was the AIR went out on it and I replaced the entire system at a cost of appx. $1400...Truck was never used Off-Road,so the off-road package was overkill for me,and will be buying a 2019 Sport instead of the Off Road.Its also been the best resale value of any vehicle I've owned...IF..you sell yourself...as with all types of car dealers,they really try to screw you,but with this toyota,they were the worst......You buy a Toyota for high resale value,yet they still try and tell you its not worth much...in my case 1/2 what I paid for it...and my truck was MINT....their offer was $14-$15K...HAHAHAHA.....I sold it in 1 day to first buyer for $22,750!!So...bottom line....yes..but the Tacoma...its a great truck....but dont deal with the dealers if your selling one..!!