Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,295Great Deal | $3,273 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma Base91,892 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2008 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab 2.7L. 3 owner Tacoma with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Has over 25 service records! This truck is loaded with options including premium wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, tinted windows, cruise control, bed liner, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TENX22N58Z576152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999Great Deal | $2,550 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6176,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Texas Edition Truck, in super clean condition and YES NO RUST!! Hurry in to get this tacoma fast. 90 day warranty and all service work done too. The front windshield is new excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. Be an Empire Buyer today
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEKU72N18Z478227
Stock: 2517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,945 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6158,905 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE 6 SPEED MANUAL 4WD TACOMA BRAND NEW TIRES.OVER 40 TACOMA AND 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TELU42N78Z490546
Stock: 490546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900Great Deal | $1,945 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6143,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Emerling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Springville / New York
Step into the 2008 Toyota Tacoma! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, air conditioning, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 230 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU42N18Z554228
Stock: 20296N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $11,800Great Deal | $2,440 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6147,503 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starrs Used Cars - Barnesville / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU42N98Z539668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,000Great Deal | $1,223 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma Base165,306 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, Replaced Wiper Blades, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Cabin Filter, Replaced Air Filter, Replaced Front Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Spark Plugs, Auto Check One Owner! EPA 22 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Tacoma trim, Indigo Ink Pearl exterior and Taupe interior. Reliable. Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Compact Truck, CD Player, 4x4, SR5 PKG #2, "It excels in off-road situations." -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Toyota Tacoma with Indigo Ink Pearl exterior and Taupe interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 159 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: SR5 PKG #2: chrome grille surround & rear bumper, color-keyed front bumper & overfenders, metallic tone I/P, upgrade fabric, leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob, variable speed wipers, sunvisors w/mirrors & extensions, pwr windows, pwr locks, pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, cruise control, sliding rear window w/privacy glass, drivers seat lumbar support, passenger fold flat seat. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "In terms of handling, the Toyota Tacoma feels like a true truck from behind the wheel. It excels in off-road situations.". Consumer Guide Best Buy Pickup 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUX42N28Z580960
Stock: 2029417A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$11,991Great Deal
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6169,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Look at this 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Tire pressure monitor system, Tilt & telescopic steering wheel, Sun visors w/front passenger vanity mirror, Side-door impact door beams, Rear-seat heat ducts, Rear wheel drive, Rear mudguards, Rear leaf-spring suspension w/staggered outboard-mounted gas shock absorbers, and Rear door child safety locks. Test drive this vehicle at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU62N58M058117
Stock: 102809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$12,977Good Deal | $1,823 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6136,123 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
This pre-auction vehicle is being offered to you at a wholesale price! Most dealerships ship their older higher mileage vehicles straight to the auction, here at Palm Beach Toyota we inspect them for safety and then offer them to you at wholesale pricing. A copy of our mechanical inspection report and suggested repair is available upon request. KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Toyota PreRunner with Black Sand Pearl exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 236 HP at 5200 RPM*. Clean Carfax, AS IS, AS IS EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds Consumers' Top Rated Compact Truck. Edmunds.com's review says In terms of handling, the Toyota Tacoma feels like a true truck from behind the wheel. It excels in off-road situations.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUEWas $13,477. This Tacoma is priced $200 below NADA Retail. WHY BUY FROM USPALM BEACH TOYOTA is the Palm Beaches' highest volume CERTIFIED PREOWNED TOYOTA dealership, winner of the prestigious Leaders of Excellence award for both 2013 and 2014 as well as being the only TOYOTA dealership in the Palm Beaches to be recognized by AUTOMOTIVE NEWS as one of the top 100 dealerships to work for. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEJU62N28Z491316
Stock: 8Z491316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $11,900Good Deal | $892 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6184,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***VERY CLEAN**RUNNING BOARD**WELL MAINTAINED**Timeless Motorcars we Thrive on our Customer Service and the capability to Provide cars to the community at a Fair Price. When you buy from Timeless Motorcars you are purchasing customer service as well as a car with assured and a Dealer who stand behind their inventory. We stand behind our product and offer a variety of warranty options with every vehicle as well. FINANCING……..We have the ability to get almost everyone financed through our lenders with Rates as low as 2.99% on qualified buyers. No Credit bad credit bankruptcy NO PROBLEM.Shipping available across the country. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. All Vehicles are subject to $699.00 Processing Fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well title/registration fees in the state that they will be registered. Timeless Motorcars. Will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accident/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner's negligence.Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Timeless Motorcars make every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufacturers, auctions, history reports and other sources. Timeless Motorcars will not be responsible for any service records, numbers or type of previous ownership. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU62N98M061747
Stock: 061747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Good Deal | $2,586 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6103,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TELU42N08Z508689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,499Fair Deal | $404 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6132,826 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2008 TOYOTA TACOMA PRERUNNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORD / LOADED / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION/ PREMIUM WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEJU62N28Z525450
Stock: LLM7286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $10,799Fair Deal
2008 Toyota Tacoma V6284,593 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red Rock Hyundai - Grand Junction / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma Base V6 V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD. Don't let the miles push you away! This beauty has plenty of life still in the whole nine! LEts get this for your first ride or even the toy for the weekends. SO please don't hesitate and give me a Call today to get a test drive scheduled! Call at 970-242-4200 just ask for Deiondre.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU42N08Z476542
Stock: P3051B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- New Listing$17,997Fair Deal
2008 Toyota Tacoma V626,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2008 Toyota Tacoma Base V6 SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, AWD,4X4, 6 AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, 115V/400W Deck Mounted Power Point, 130 Amp Alternator, 17 x 7.5J+30 Aluminum Disc Wheels, 7-Pin Connector with Converter, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Rear Bumper, Class IV Hitch, Color-Keyed Front Bumper, Convenience Package #1, Cruise Control, Front Fog & Driving Lamps, a Heavy-Duty Battery for those cold mornings, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Limited-Slip Rear Differential, Metallic Trim Instrument Panel, Power Locks, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), Sliding Rear Window, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport Package, Sport Suspension with Bilstein Shocks, SR5 Badging, SR5 Grade Package, Sunvisors with Mirrors & Extenders, Supplemental Oil Cooler, Towing Package, TRD Sport Package #1, Variable Speed Wipers, Zodiac/Zinc Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 80812 miles below market average!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, CD Player, 3.727 Axle Ratio, Bucket Seats, Zest/Zinc Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear step bumper, Telescoping steering wheel, Rear cargo: tailgate 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU42N18Z525618
Stock: P110022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $12,963Good Deal | $1,175 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6157,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln - Corinth / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU62N38M052932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,000Fair Deal
2008 Toyota Tacoma V696,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Base features a 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Indigo Ink Pearl with a Graphite interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3.727 Axle Ratio, Bucket Seats, Zest/Zinc Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear step bumper, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEUU42N38Z589711
Stock: EH9711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $14,888Fair Deal
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6125,807 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Trd Off-Road Pkg #1 Towing Pkg AM/FM Stereo W/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner with 125,805mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This low mileage Toyota Tacoma has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Toyota Tacoma looks like has never been used. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Toyota, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. This extremely hard to find Toyota Tacoma has made its way into our dealership. More information about the 2008 Toyota Tacoma: Competition is tight in the mid-size pickup segment, and Toyota's 2008 Tacoma responds by offering impressive versatility, including the ability to configure a pickup with either on-road or off-road capability in mind. PreRunner versions add a 4x4 look and ride height to a 4x2 drivetrain, and the X-Runners pair a sport-tuned chassis with the 236-horsepower V6 engine. Additionally, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) Off-Road and Sport packages are available on most V6 models to upgrade either trail or pavement performance. This model sets itself apart with configurable for on- or off-road performance, Toyota build quality, and composite cargo bed. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TEJU62N08Z510400
Stock: 8Z510400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$13,225Fair Deal | $485 below market
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6171,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leveling Kit, New Tires, Towing Package, USB, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Super White 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU62N98M062798
Stock: J-062798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,500
2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6191,591 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Trd Sport Pkg #1 Towing Pkg Carpeted Floor Mat Set & Door Sill Protectors Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Toyota Tacomaincludes: TOWING PKG Tow Hitch TRD SPORT PKG Fog Lamps Driver Vanity Mirror Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Locking/Limited Slip Differential Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Intermittent Wipers Cloth Seats Leather Steering Wheel Tires - Rear On/Off Road Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Cruise Control Tires - Front On/Off Road Bucket Seats Power Outlet *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMJU62N88M067426
Stock: 8M067426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020