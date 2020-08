Close

Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

Texas Edition Truck, in super clean condition and YES NO RUST!! Hurry in to get this tacoma fast. 90 day warranty and all service work done too. The front windshield is new excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. Be an Empire Buyer today

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TEKU72N18Z478227

Stock: 2517

Certified Pre-Owned: No