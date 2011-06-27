Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for a new pickup truck, most of your options today are pretty large. Still, there are a handful of midsize pickup trucks like the 2015 Toyota Tacoma that have stood the test of time and provide a considerable measure of utility for buyers who don't need the towing and hauling abilities of the goliaths.

Although the 2015 Tacoma is largely the same truck that debuted back in 2005, there's a lot to recommend it after all these years, and it has earned an Edmunds.com "B" rating. To start, both of its available engines are viable choices. The standard four-cylinder engine provides decent performance and impressive fuel economy, while the available V6 turns the Tacoma into one of the quicker trucks in this class and offers ample grunt for towing. Beyond that, the Tacoma is relatively easy to maneuver and park for its size, and if you opt for its available off-road packages, it's one of the most capable vehicles on the road. Indeed, the available TRD Pro model is likely the most dirt-friendly pickup on the planet. Inside, all Toyota Tacomas come standard with Bluetooth and a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and tech features like mobile app integration and a rearview camera are available.

In spite of these strengths, the current Tacoma is beginning to show its age. The cabin feels cheap in places with lots of hard plastic surfaces, and although there's plenty of room, the seats have flat cushioning and are mounted low to the floor, which doesn't help road-trip comfort. And while the available engines provide decent fuel economy and power, they're pretty noisy when pushed for acceleration. Go to slow down and you'll find the braking performance satisfactory, but the pedal is squishy and difficult to apply smoothly, which doesn't inspire confidence. We're also a little sorry to see the Tacoma's regular cab body style go this year. Toyota was the last automaker to offer a midsize pickup with a regular cab, and while the extended and crew cab configurations are far more practical, the regular cab provided an affordable entry point to truck ownership.

On the whole, though, the 2015 Toyota Tacoma is a pretty solid bet for a midsize pickup truck. The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and 2015 GMC Canyon make their debuts this year. They have slightly higher towing capacities, civilized ride quality and much more modern interiors. The 2015 Nissan Frontier is your other option in this class. It's just as old as the Tacoma and offers much of the same versatility and similar off-road capability. However, its four-cylinder engine is weaker and less fuel-efficient, and its crew cab's backseat is not as roomy. Although GM's brand-new trucks certainly hold the edge, within the small class of midsize trucks, the 2015 Toyota Tacoma still has plenty of appeal.