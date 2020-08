Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois

This 2000 Toyota Tacoma 2dr XtraCab Automatic features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Imperial Jade Mica with a Oak Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2000 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab SR5 2.4L I4 RWD with auto trans in Imperial Jade Mica/Oak Cloth! Clean carfax with no accidents! Super clean truck from West Virginia! Has brand new set of wheels and tires! Just replaced shocks, struts and fresh oil change!! Super low miles of 110k!! These Tacoma trucks last forever, dont miss out on this clean example!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Pickup Truck Bed Liner Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4TAVL52N5YZ594154

Stock: PMC2343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020