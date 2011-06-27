Close

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Toyota Tacoma is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. This truck was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Tacoma's mileage reads low at 82,170. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Tacoma is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this truck is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota Tacoma. Compare and see for yourself.From bumper to bumper this truck has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this truck has been perfectly maintained. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this truck has had only one owner.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this truck. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this truck's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Fairfax Station.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3TMCZ5AN1GM040170

Stock: 040170

Certified Pre-Owned: No

