Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me
- $25,200Great Deal | $3,125 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport20,198 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, *CLEAN*, *GREAT MILES*, 4D Access Cab, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, White, Cloth, 115V/400W Deck Powerpoint, ABS brakes, Compass, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, TRD Sport Package. RWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRZ5CN4GX019296
Stock: H743A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $19,991Great Deal
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport135,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
This 2016 Tacoma is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! No need to second guess! This truck comes with a CarFax Title History report! It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Get it while it's hot! Strong enough to move a mountain. Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 5,600 lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 3,500+ lbs, 278 horsepower, 265 foot-pounds of torque, 3.5L Atkinson-Cycle V6, 6-Speed Automatic, Rear-Wheel Drive, and crew cab with a short bed. The vehicle has an EPA estimated fuel rating of 21 MPG combined. The Tacoma has powered exterior mirrors. Features include: smart steering wheel controls, keyless entry, anti-theft system, an air filter for the cabin and cruise control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN5GX012340
Stock: L1084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $22,477Great Deal | $4,096 below market
Certified 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR50,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, Toyota Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 50,682 Miles! SR trim. EPA 23 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail! CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Toyota SR with Black exterior and Cement Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 159 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Carfax 1 Owner, Multiple Finance Options, Clean Carfax EXPERTS CONCLUDE Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE This Tacoma is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER At Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAX5GN5GX065622
Stock: X065622
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $32,994Great Deal | $4,061 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport17,631 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gatorland Toyota - Gainesville / Florida
CARFAX ONE OWNER! NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, AND 4-WHEEL DRIVE. LOW MILES FOR A 2016! VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET! This 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport has a sharp Super White exterior and a super clean Cement Gray interior! The navigation system is best in class and very easy to use! Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 2985 North Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $500 Trade in Assistance Credit and $500 Finance Assistance Credit, ** LOW PAYMENTS ON GREAT CARS** Prices are PLUS tax, tag, and title fee, $999 Pre Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Reservation Service Fee, and does not include dealer installed options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN2GM012975
Stock: 6348951Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $24,277Great Deal | $3,979 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road82,170 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Toyota Tacoma is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. This truck was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Tacoma's mileage reads low at 82,170. The interior of this beautiful Toyota Tacoma is completely smoke free. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. There is no evidence that this truck has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this truck is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota Tacoma. Compare and see for yourself.From bumper to bumper this truck has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this truck has been perfectly maintained. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this truck has had only one owner.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this truck. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this truck's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Fairfax Station.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN1GM040170
Stock: 040170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,749Great Deal
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road31,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
You'll love the look and feel of this 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road, which features a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. We're offering a great deal on this one at $28,749. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. This vehicle's sleek magnetic gray metallic exterior pairs nicely with its graphite interior. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands, 16785 I-45, The Woodlands, TX, 77385, Phone: 9363216000, E-mail: nnorthcutt@baywayautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN2GM037245
Stock: CP1405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,235Great Deal | $2,338 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport19,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport V6 V6 4WD 6-Speed REAR BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION/GPS, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROL, MP3, USB, IPOD ADAPTER, REAR BACKUP SENSORS, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, TOW PACKAGE, AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD, BLIND SPOT MONITOR. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** 115V/400W Deck Powerpoint, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Axle Ratio: 4.30, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual Automatic Climate Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim (FD), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Premium w/AM/FM/CD/Nav/App Suite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 20861 miles below market average! Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFSZ5AN6GX011205
Stock: 17700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $27,500Great Deal | $5,238 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road48,011 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Toyota Tacoma looks like has never been used. More information about the 2016 Toyota Tacoma: The Tacoma starts at just above $23,000, and competes with other compact pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado and the Nissan Frontier. However, neither of these competitors has Toyota's reputation for quality, safety and longevity. Unlike full-sized trucks, the Tacoma is small enough to make sense in both urban and suburban environments. The Tacoma can maneuver nimbly in tight parking lots, and its turning radius is kept reasonable. At the same time, the Tacoma offers the kind of utility that compact SUVs can only dream of. With a broad range of customization options, the Tacoma offers a surprisingly amount of comfort, and even gives owners the kind of interior space normally found in sedans. The Tacoma is truly a 'do-everything' vehicle. This model sets itself apart with low base price, legendary reliability, high resale value, eminently capable, and Roomy cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9GX034871
Stock: 034871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$29,551Great Deal | $3,716 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited28,949 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Hickory; Leather Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Toyota Tacoma we recently got in. This Toyota includes: SILVER SKY METALLIC HICKORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report shows this Toyota Tacoma is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Tacoma makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Tacoma Limited. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Toyota Tacoma Limited. This wonderfully maintained Toyota Tacoma is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. The incredible 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This impeccably built Toyota Tacoma Limited comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Toyota. This Toyota Tacoma offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2016 Toyota Tacoma: The Tacoma starts at just above $23,000, and competes with other compact pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado and the Nissan Frontier. However, neither of these competitors has Toyota's reputation for quality, safety and longevity. Unlike full-sized trucks, the Tacoma is small enough to make sense in both urban and suburban environments. The Tacoma can maneuver nimbly in tight parking lots, and its turning radius is kept reasonable. At the same time, the Tacoma offers the kind of utility that compact SUVs can only dream of. With a broad range of customization options, the Tacoma offers a surprisingly amount of comfort, and even gives owners the kind of interior space normally found in sedans. The Tacoma is truly a 'do-everything' vehicle. This model sets itself apart with low base price, legendary reliability, high resale value, eminently capable, and Roomy cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMEZ5CNXGM020733
Stock: GM020733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $30,998Great Deal | $3,006 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited51,692 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Towing Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Hickory; Leather Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited. This Toyota includes: HICKORY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats SILVER SKY METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Toyota Tacoma has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. With 4WD, you can take this 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Tacoma Limited. Previous service records are included, making this Toyota Tacoma extra special. Looking for a Toyota Tacoma that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Enjoy the comfort of knowing this Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with a manufacturer's warranty. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2016ToyotaTacomaLimited. This Toyota Tacoma Limited comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Toyota decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. The Toyota Tacoma Limited has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2016 Toyota Tacoma: The Tacoma starts at just above $23,000, and competes with other compact pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado and the Nissan Frontier. However, neither of these competitors has Toyota's reputation for quality, safety and longevity. Unlike full-sized trucks, the Tacoma is small enough to make sense in both urban and suburban environments. The Tacoma can maneuver nimbly in tight parking lots, and its turning radius is kept reasonable. At the same time, the Tacoma offers the kind of utility that compact SUVs can only dream of. With a broad range of customization options, the Tacoma offers a surprisingly amount of comfort, and even gives owners the kind of interior space normally found in sedans. The Tacoma is truly a 'do-everything' vehicle. Strengths of this model include low base price, legendary reliability, high resale value, eminently capable, and Roomy cabin All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Limited with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFGZ5AN5GX019365
Stock: GX019365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $33,998Great Deal
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport54,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMCZ5AN3GM021247
Stock: 19189657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,207Great Deal | $2,492 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR520,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Reed Chevrolet - Hinesville / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 20,793! SR5 trim. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Nav System, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, SR5 APPEARANCE PACKAGE (DN). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential OPTION PACKAGES SR5 APPEARANCE PACKAGE (DN): color-keyed overfenders, Wheels: 16' x 7' Silver Alloy, Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror w/Compass, Rear Parking Assist Sonar, Radio: Entune Premium w/AM/FM/CD/Nav/App Suite, 6-speakers, 7' high resolution display w/split screen, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port, iPod connectivity and control, Siri eyes free, integrated backup camera display, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability, phone book access, voice recognition and music streaming, cache radio, HD Radio, HD predictive traffic and doppler weather overlay, SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary included) and Gracenotes album cover art, Entune App Suite includes Slacker Radio, Destination Search, iHeartRadio, MovieTickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Yelp and Facebook Places. EXPERTS REPORT 'The Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile, with proven off-road capability and the best payload capacity in its class.' -KBB.com. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Come In, Click, or Call Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAZ5CN6GX018602
Stock: 6856P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2019
- $19,936Great Deal | $4,903 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR573,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFAX5GN0GX065446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,500Great Deal | $2,370 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport30,287 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bohn Buick-GMC - Harvey / Louisiana
We are excited to offer this 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. You can tell this 2016 Toyota Tacoma has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 30,250mi and appears with a showroom shine. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2016 Toyota Tacoma: The Tacoma starts at just above $23,000, and competes with other compact pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado and the Nissan Frontier. However, neither of these competitors has Toyota's reputation for quality, safety and longevity. Unlike full-sized trucks, the Tacoma is small enough to make sense in both urban and suburban environments. The Tacoma can maneuver nimbly in tight parking lots, and its turning radius is kept reasonable. At the same time, the Tacoma offers the kind of utility that compact SUVs can only dream of. With a broad range of customization options, the Tacoma offers a surprisingly amount of comfort, and even gives owners the kind of interior space normally found in sedans. The Tacoma is truly a 'do-everything' vehicle. Interesting features of this model are low base price, legendary reliability, high resale value, eminently capable, and Roomy cabin At Bohn Buick GMC, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. Visit us AT 3815 Lapalco Blvd in Harvey, LA...On the Westbank...In the Bohn Zone...Online at www.bohngmc.com . We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information. (504)347-4070
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFBZ5DN5GX001485
Stock: GX001485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $27,477Great Deal | $3,755 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR547,430 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER'S ORIGINAL WARRANTY REMAINING, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, 4WD.2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V64WD 6-Speed Automatic V618/23 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. 4WD, 16 x 7J+30 Style Steel Disc Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Axle Ratio: 3.91, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lamps, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim (FC), Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Plus AM/FM/CD w/Connected Navigation, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variable Intermittent Wipers, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4GX040299
Stock: 28884HC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $21,999Great Deal | $2,952 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR42,485 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** SR ACCESS CAB/ 4-WHEEL DRIVE/ BACK-UP CAMERA/ BLUETOOTH/ 1-OWNER PERSONAL VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (19 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFSX5EN9GX046756
Stock: PA4187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $27,995Great Deal | $5,832 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road37,579 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8GX009461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,499Great Deal | $4,150 below market
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR524,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Servco Auto Leeward Chevrolet - Waipahu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3TMAZ5CN4GM024887
Certified Pre-Owned: No