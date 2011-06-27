  1. Home
2000 Toyota Tacoma Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine choices, attractive looks, competent off-road capabilities.
  • Uncomfortable seats, high price for a compact pickup truck.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2000 Toyota Tacoma is a capable compact pickup with a variety of body styles to suit most buyers. Has a reputation for reliability, but value in question due to high asking prices.

Vehicle overview

Tacoma. It's supposed to suggest the rugged outdoors, as well as strength and adventure. To this end, any of three potent engines go under the hood. Toyota aimed for aggressive styling, inside and out, and Tacomas sport an excellent selection of interior fittings. Regular- and extended-cab bodies are available, with either two- or four-wheel drive.

Two-wheel-drive Tacomas get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine, rated at 142 horsepower and 160 foot-pounds of torque. Tacoma 4x4s earn a 2.7-liter four with 150 horsepower and 177 foot-pounds of torque. If those won't suffice, however, consider the V6 option: a DOHC, 24-valve unit that whips out 190 horses and 220 foot-pounds of torque. With V6 power (This is the same V6 that can be found in the larger Toyota Tundra pickup), the Tacoma can tow up to 5,000 pounds and soundly trounce most factory sport trucks in the stoplight drag race.

All Tacomas have front coil springs instead of the torsion bars, but 4x4s feature longer suspension travel to improve ride/handling qualities. Manual-shift trucks feature reverse-gear synchronization to reduce gear noise when shifting into reverse. Four-wheel antilock braking is optional on all Tacomas, and all pickups contain dual airbags with a shut-off switch for the passenger's side. In top-of-the-line Limited pickups, a one-touch 4-Hi switch is available for easy, pushbutton engagement of four-wheel drive.

The PreRunner model is set to attract truck buyers who desire, but cannot afford, a 4WD truck, 4WD truck owners who don't use their 4WD as often as they expected, and 2WD truck buyers who take their vehicle off-road. Historically, a "pre-runner" is a truck that pre-runs an off-road racecourse. Toyota's new PreRunner has benefited from considerable suspension tuning and development work with Toyota Motorsports desert racing truck program to produce a 2WD vehicle with 4WD capabilities.

Toyota hopes to attract buyers with the style and image of its Tacoma as well as a lower price tag. We like the Tacoma, but question the value it represents. Most of these Toyota trucks don't come cheap. Guess that's the price you pay for the peace of mind a Toyota provides.

2000 Highlights

Tacomas with four-cylinder engines and four-wheel drive achieve improved performance from an enhanced gear ratio. Base-grade Tacomas feature new designs for the interior fabric and exterior mirrors. Daytime running lights are now included with the antilock brake package. There are also two new colors as well as a color-keyed package for those who like the monochrome look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

5(63%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.4
94 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love my 2000 Tacoma 4cyl, 4WD, manual trans.
p8ryot,11/03/2014
I bought my 2000 Tacoma in 03 with 32K miles on it. It brought instant satisfaction from bumper to bumper. I've never had a vehicle that I found so fun to drive in city and highway alike. I now have about 175K miles. I had the water pump replaced 2 years back and a few bearings too, but otherwise it's been maintenance free. Now it's time to pass it onto my driving age son and I will buy a newer Tacoma very soon. It's been a problem free, well built, fun to drive and fairly good mpg. I get around 320miles per tank in 2WD and about 290 in 4 WD. I'm gonna miss her but it's comforting knowing my son will be off to college in a reliable and fun truck.
Great Truck
JG1968,11/11/2009
Extremely reliable truck. Also, the truck is the most sure footed vehicle I have ever driven in the snow. The looks of the truck from the outside are classy and from the inside simple and straight forward. The stock seats are torture devices. Also, the cup holders are poor.
Reliable Small Truck
isotope200mev,10/14/2015
2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
Purchased this vehicle new in 2000. 15 years later I only have 119,700 miles on the vehicle and plan to drive it for at least another 100,000 miles. Very reliable, performs well in mud and snow, high clearance....good overall off-road vehicle. Just replaced the front and rear struts/shocks (original equipment lasted close to 120K miles, not bad!). In addition to routine preventive maintenance, I have replaced the tires 2x and the battery 3x. I have been tracking my fuel economy since I purchased the vehicle and have received a 15 year average of 21.43 mpg. Interior space is lacking (did not purchase the extended cab), however, I did put a camper shell on the bed. This is a sharp looking small truck and is fun to drive. Toyota reliability is outstanding! Update: 04/16/2016.....I now have 123,000 miles on my truck and no problems. It is amazing how many people want to buy this pickup truck from me. I make sure that I take the truck to my local Toyota dealer for maintenance at the recommended intervals. The new 2016 Tacoma trucks are nice, however, mine still has a lot of life in it so I will probably pass on getting a new vehicle. Maybe after 20 years.........
Great Truck
Nate Bro,09/17/2008
I love my truck 20.6 MPG regular 22 MPG super 100,000 miles, replaced battery,and front brake pads, thats all. I use Mobil 1. Highly recommended truck, I have installed a K+N 77 series intake, and throttle body spacer, truck has stock size tires 31"
See all 94 reviews of the 2000 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Extended Cab. Available styles include Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A), V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A), Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2000 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,400.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,799.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,545.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,486.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

