Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

The 2002 Toyota Tacoma is a capable compact pickup with a variety of body styles to suit most buyers. Has a reputation for reliability. There are three body styles from which to choose: Regular Cab, Xtracab and Double Cab. Each is available with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. Toyota also offers Tacomas with a ``PreRunner`` designation. PreRunners are 2WD trucks that have the looks and heavy-duty suspension of 4WD models. Toyota expanded the Tacoma lineup last year with the Double Cab. This compact crew cab offers four full-size doors and a longer passenger compartment in the hopes of appealing to people who want a pickup and an SUV but can`t afford both. In order to keep overall length reasonable for on- and off-road maneuverability, the Double Cab`s bed length is shortened to 61.5 inches. For all Tacomas, any of three engines go under the hood. Two-wheel-drive Tacomas get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine, rated at 142 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. Tacoma 4WDs and 2WD PreRunners earn a 2.7-liter four with 150 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Standard on Double Cab and optional on Xtracab models is a 3.4-liter V6 that whips out 190 horses and 220 lb-ft of torque. Toyota also offers a special 2WD S-Runner Xtracab sport truck equipped with the V6, a five-speed manual transmission and a sport-tuned suspension. A supercharger is also available from Toyota Racing Development (TRD) for the V6, boosting output to 260 horsepower.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TEHN72N22Z041996

Stock: 10740

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2020