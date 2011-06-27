Vehicle overview

In the past, you faced a simple choice when the time came to buy a pickup truck. When gas was cheap and good times continued to roll, it was easy to justify getting the biggest thing available. In these leaner economic times, many people are reconsidering their wants versus their needs. You might want a truck with all that payload, power and space, but perhaps a smaller and less expensive truck is all you need. In that case, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma should do nicely.

Since its last redesign in 2005, the Tacoma has been a class-leading choice, due largely to its ability to bridge the gap between small work trucks and full-sizers. Thanks to available four- and six-cylinder engines and a wide range of body styles that start with the simple Regular Cab and go up to the Double Cab long bed, both business operators and families alike should be able to find a Tacoma in a size and style that suits their needs. Toyota offers the Pre-Runner, X Runner and off-road-capable TRD models to further cater to a diverse range of potential buyers.

In addition to its wide-ranging lineup, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma further distinguishes itself with its sturdy construction and reputation for reliability. Another plus is its well-appointed cabin, which greatly outshines the competition. Of the Tacoma's rivals, the strongest picks are the 2011 Nissan Frontier and almost identical Suzuki Equator; the American entries are sadly well past their prime and not really competitive. Still, although both the Frontier and the Equator are capable choices, neither is impressive enough to challenge the Tacoma's dominance in the segment.