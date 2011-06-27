  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2011 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Engines offer a good balance of power and fuel efficiency
  • wide variety of body styles and trims
  • strong safety scores
  • impressive build quality
  • well-appointed interior.
  • Low seating position
  • spongy brake pedal
  • V6 can get noisy.
Toyota Tacoma for Sale
List Price Range
$10,995 - $19,495
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Toyota Tacoma is a top choice in the midsize pickup segment thanks to its highly capable nature and wide array of configurations.

Vehicle overview

In the past, you faced a simple choice when the time came to buy a pickup truck. When gas was cheap and good times continued to roll, it was easy to justify getting the biggest thing available. In these leaner economic times, many people are reconsidering their wants versus their needs. You might want a truck with all that payload, power and space, but perhaps a smaller and less expensive truck is all you need. In that case, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma should do nicely.

Since its last redesign in 2005, the Tacoma has been a class-leading choice, due largely to its ability to bridge the gap between small work trucks and full-sizers. Thanks to available four- and six-cylinder engines and a wide range of body styles that start with the simple Regular Cab and go up to the Double Cab long bed, both business operators and families alike should be able to find a Tacoma in a size and style that suits their needs. Toyota offers the Pre-Runner, X Runner and off-road-capable TRD models to further cater to a diverse range of potential buyers.

In addition to its wide-ranging lineup, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma further distinguishes itself with its sturdy construction and reputation for reliability. Another plus is its well-appointed cabin, which greatly outshines the competition. Of the Tacoma's rivals, the strongest picks are the 2011 Nissan Frontier and almost identical Suzuki Equator; the American entries are sadly well past their prime and not really competitive. Still, although both the Frontier and the Equator are capable choices, neither is impressive enough to challenge the Tacoma's dominance in the segment.

2011 Toyota Tacoma models

The 2011 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup offered in Regular Cab, Access Cab (an extended cab with small rear-hinged doors) and Double Cab (crew cab with four full-size front-hinged doors) configurations. Both Regular and Access Cabs are joined to a 6-foot bed. The Double Cab has a shortened 5-foot bed in the interest of maneuverability, but a 6-foot bed is available as an option.

All Tacoma body styles are available in either two- or four-wheel-drive form. Rear-wheel-drive PreRunner versions adopt the rugged look and suspension of their off-road-focused stablemates, but without the added weight, fuel appetite and traction of actual 4WD. The rear-drive-only X-Runner version is more oriented to street performance, with a body kit, 18-inch alloy wheels, standard V6, a lowered sport-tuned suspension, a hood scoop, foglamps and an upgraded stereo.

As the base model, the lightly equipped Tacoma Regular Cab is ideal as a work truck; it actually has more standard amenities than other bare-bones pickups. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels, a limited-slip differential, air-conditioning, a composite bedliner, a bed utility rail system, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a cloth front bench seat and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. When equipped with four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, the Regular Cab gets front bucket seats. The Access Cab gains power locks and windows, upgraded cloth upholstery, front bucket seats, a rear bench (includes under-seat storage) and two more speakers. The Tacoma Double Cab adds 16-inch steel wheels, a front skid plate and driver lumbar adjustment.

Most options (which can vary by region) are grouped into packages with varying availability depending on body styles and drivetrain choices. The Convenience package adds power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, a sliding rear window and steering-wheel audio controls. Several variations of the SR-5 package typically combine exterior and interior enhancements that include a chrome grille and rear bumper, variable-speed wipers, foglamps, upgraded seats, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a JBL upgraded six-speaker stereo with Bluetooth and satellite radio. Some of these items are available separately.

The TRD Off-Road package includes 16-inch alloy wheels, fender flares, a heavy-duty suspension, a locking rear differential, skid plates and sport seats. Both the TX and TX Pro packages add black alloy wheels, all-terrain tires and unique badging; the TX also adds tube side steps, while the TX Pro adds a cat-back exhaust. The on-road-oriented TRD Sport package includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a hood scoop, a sport suspension and sport seats.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota Tacoma's four-cylinder engine is a more practical choice now that it's available with an automatic transmission. Air-conditioning is now standard on every Tacoma, while all but Regular Cab 4x4 models get bucket seats. The front grille has been slightly redesigned depending on trim level and a pair of new off-road-oriented packages debut.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Toyota Tacoma is available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. All drivetrain and cab configurations other than the 4x4 Double Cab come standard with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the Regular and Access Cabs, while a four-speed automatic is optional on those cabs and standard with the Double Cab. Fuel economy for a 4x2 with the automatic is 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while the 4x4 with automatic gets 18/21/19.

Optional on the Access Cab and 4x2 Double Cab but standard on the 4x4 Double Cab is a 4.0-liter V6 that ups output to 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. In testing, a Tacoma Double Cab V6 turned in a 0-60-mph time of 7.8 seconds, which is suitably quick for a midsize truck. An automatic-equipped 4x2 with the V6 achieves an EPA-estimated 17/21/18, while the 4x4 gets 16/20/18. When properly equipped, the Tacoma can tow 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on all 2011 Tacomas includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes (disc front, drum rear) with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active headrests. Hill-start assist control (HAC) and downhill assist control (DAC) are available on 4WD models equipped with the automatic transmission.

In government crash testing, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma received a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tacoma its top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side crash tests. The Tacoma is the only compact/midsize to receive high marks in both tests, earning it the distinction of being an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Driving

Drivers who don't plan on heavy hauling, towing or aggressive accelerating will likely find their needs met by the four-cylinder engine. The beefier V6 is a much more capable choice for more serious work and play, with plenty of low-range pull that continues into the higher revs. The only downside is that it can get a bit noisy at higher rpm.

For better or worse, the 2011 Toyota Tacoma drives like a proper pickup truck. It delivers a reasonably comfortable ride on the streets and, properly equipped, tackles off-road terrain without drama. The Tacoma can, however, feel rather twitchy if the bed's empty and the truck's fitted with one of the stiffer suspensions. It's also worth noting that while the brakes ably bring things to a halt, the soft pedal doesn't inspire confidence.

Interior

The Tacoma doesn't break any new ground in terms of interior design, but it is well built with quality materials and offers plenty of practicality. The attractive metallic interior trim found in higher trim levels adds a bit more refinement, especially when compared to its more industrial rivals. Furthermore, the gimmick-free cockpit benefits from easy-to-read gauges and intuitive controls.

Adult passengers will find the Double Cab's rear seats roomy and comfortable, while only smaller folk are likely to find the Access Cab's rear accommodations passable. Some of our editors have expressed displeasure with the Tacoma's low-slung front seats, noting that pickups are best served by seats that are higher from the floor. Behind the cab, a substantial composite inner cargo bed does a good job of defending the surface from dents and rust, and an optional bed-mounted 115-volt/400-watt electrical outlet should be a big hit with campers and tailgaters alike.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Tacoma.

5(66%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.5
41 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thank god for toyota
mark150,11/18/2010
When looking for a small truck very few options existed. I owned a Toyota Tacoma before a few years ago, and checked out Chevy Dodge, Ford, Nissan. Besides hefty price tags, low resale values, bare bones options for $25,000 or less, no other truck compared to Tacoma. I was further surprised at the addition of the 4 cylinder with double cab offered this year. The truck is awesome, decent power, great ride and surprisingly quiet. To me their is no competition out their to compete with the Tacoma.
Great Truck
sigjuliussen,08/05/2011
Love my truck, have had for 9,000 miles and I get 23 on highway and 18 in the city. Great off road. When towing a T@b trailer 1900 lbs need to down shift when going up Alaska mountains. If much heavier trailer I would suggest the V6. Pulls the T@b up mountains 65mph.
First time Toyota owner
RRamirez,09/12/2010
This is my first Toyota vehicle. I have owned Ford pick-up trucks for the last 15 years but my 2007 Sport-Trac was falling apart so I decided to try something else. I researched the Frontier and the Tacoma and test drove both. I went with the 2011 Tacoma PreRunner SR5 V6 Access Cab, and I'm glad I did. The Tacoma is definitely more fun to drive than any truck I previously owned. My first 2 weeks I put 1000 miles on the truck. I can't stop driving it! The interior feels "plush" like a car and it handles very refined for city or highway driving but over the hill-country here in Texas you know it's a truck because you can feel it pull it's way up the hills very easily.
meets needs
smalltown,12/17/2010
I just bought it a week ago. So it has relatively few miles. But I drove it after a freezing rain and snow. The limited slip differential made a huge difference from a Ford Ranger and Chevy S-10 we had before (all 2WD). The seat is firm enough and offered good support. Maybe because of my size, the right outside mirror creates a huge blind spot at intersections. So short drivers beware.
See all 41 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Toyota Tacoma
More About This Model

Compact truck shoppers in 2011 will find that their choices have slimmed to a few key models, and many of the offerings from the domestic brands are no longer as competitive as they used to be. The Detroit labels have focused their resources on the more popular full-size trucks, leaving their compact trucks to stagnate with minimal updates or even discontinuing them altogether.

But not everyone wants to drive a big honking truck. There is a substantial size difference between a compact and a full-size pickup, and you can tell the difference when you're behind the wheel. Full-size trucks are harder to park, might not fit in your garage and consume more fuel — especially if you opt for the V8 engine. A compact truck might be all you want, and since it has nearly the same capabilities as a full-size truck in so many respects, it might be all you need.

Though the compact truck market has dwindled, the good news is that the best truck in this class is still alive and kicking. The 2011 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab V6 4x4 provides an excellent balance of size, fuel economy and interior refinement.

The general consensus among the Edmunds editors is that the current compact truck market is basically a two-horse race between the Toyota Tacoma and the Nissan Frontier. The Ford Ranger happens to sell more than the Frontier, but the Ranger is smaller and has not had a redesign in more than 10 years. The Chevrolet Colorado and Dodge Dakota can be ordered with V8 engines, which provide additional towing capacity, but neither truck's interior is as well appointed as the Tacoma's.

Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), and X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 is priced between $17,654 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 63592 and129716 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Base is priced between $10,995 and$19,495 with odometer readings between 42941 and182820 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner is priced between $15,964 and$15,964 with odometer readings between 136927 and136927 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 is priced between $15,878 and$15,878 with odometer readings between 155011 and155011 miles.

