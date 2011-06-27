  1. Home
2002 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flexible and refined drivetrains, competent off-road capabilities, multiple body configurations.
  • High price, most convenience features are optional, no third or fourth door on Xtracabs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Toyota Tacoma is a capable compact pickup with a variety of body styles to suit most buyers. Has a reputation for reliability, but value in question due to high asking prices.

Vehicle overview

Tacoma. Toyota says it's supposed to suggest the rugged outdoors, as well as strength and adventure, but a friend of ours once quipped, "Obviously, nobody from Toyota has actually been to Tacoma."

There are three body styles from which to choose: Regular Cab, Xtracab and Double Cab. Each is available with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. Toyota also offers Tacomas with a "PreRunner" designation. PreRunners are 2WD trucks that have the looks and heavy-duty suspension of 4WD models.

Toyota expanded the Tacoma lineup last year with the Double Cab. This compact crew cab offers four full-size doors and a longer passenger compartment in the hopes of appealing to people who want a pickup and an SUV but can't afford both. In order to keep overall length reasonable for on- and off-road maneuverability, the Double Cab's bed length is shortened to 61.5 inches.

For all Tacomas, any of three engines go under the hood. Two-wheel-drive Tacomas get a 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine, rated at 142 horsepower and 160 pound-feet of torque. Tacoma 4WDs and 2WD PreRunners earn a 2.7-liter four with 150 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Standard on Double Cab and optional on Xtracab models is a 3.4-liter V6 that whips out 190 horses and 220 lb-ft of torque. Toyota also offers a special 2WD S-Runner Xtracab sport truck equipped with the V6, a five-speed manual transmission and a sport-tuned suspension. A supercharger is also available from Toyota Racing Development (TRD) for the V6, boosting output to 260 horsepower. Ask your dealer for details.

Interiors are industrial in design, failing to appear modern, but are constructed of high-quality materials. Switchgear is logically placed and easy to use. Larger drivers might find the front seats to be uncomfortable, but the cabin in general is pretty roomy, especially in the Double Cab. Standard features are few and far between, however. Items like air conditioning, cruise control, bucket seats and power windows and locks are all optional. Toyota does offer two optional packages -- SR5 and Limited -- that bundle the most desired features. A TRD off-road package is also available that includes an upgraded suspension, 16-inch tires and a locking rear differential.

In terms of safety equipment, all pickups contain dual front airbags with a shut-off switch for the passenger side. Four-wheel antilock brakes are optional. In government crash tests, the Tacoma has not faired as well as other compact pickups.

Driving a Tacoma is easy enough thanks to its compact dimensions. Both four-cylinder engines offer adequate acceleration, though you'll want the V6 if you plan on towing. Ride quality can suffer if the TRD off-road package is ordered, but the payoff in terms of enhanced off-road ability is well worth it.

Toyota hopes to attract buyers with the handsome styling and rugged image of its Tacoma as well as its reputation for quality and reliability. Generally, we like the Tacoma, but question the value it represents. Most of these Toyota trucks don't come cheap. Guess that's the price you pay for the peace of mind a Toyota provides.

2002 Highlights

A moonroof is available now on PreRunners and S-Runners have color-keyed side badging.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Tacoma.

5(72%)
4(24%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.6
156 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic!
Shane Keenan,01/27/2016
4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This truck was my first car i had a 2002 Tacoma TRD off-road limited and it ran with 258,000 miles on it until i rolled it into a ditch, and even after the accident the cab stayed intact, i landed upside down and all that affected the cab was the center of the windshield and the sunroof bent in a few inches. Would not own any other truck!
No other truck comes close
libraryguy85,10/26/2011
This truck is the most complete and downright solid truck I have ever owned and probably ever will own. I bought this truck used because I liked the second generation body style better than the new ones, and it has not disappointed in any way. I've wanted one since I was in high school, back when I drove a '96 Nissan hardbody pickup, and about 8 years later, I had a TRD 4 door in my driveway, ironically almost the same color (Impulse Red Pearl) as the Nissan. I never thought I'd find a better truck than my first, but I was wrong. This truck is perfect in every way and never lets me down. It has about 108K on the odometer and many miles to go. Keep up the good work, Toyota!
Ownership of a Toyota Tacoma
Fred Analla,09/17/2016
2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M)
I really enjoyed this truck, medical problems dictate that I find something else for my use. The truck has been very good and dependable, I haven't had any problems other than having to install a battery. I very much enjoyed driving this vehicle and as an old an auto mechanic repairing many different vehicles this Toyota comes highly recomended.
Good truck
Ericm,04/26/2009
Bought brand new in 02. No mechanical problems, only issue was rattle in dash. 4WD is great! Decent MPG for a v6 4WD ~19 overall.
See all 156 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2002 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Xtracab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include 4dr Double Cab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Double Cab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Double Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab PreRunner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Xtracab V6 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Xtracab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Xtracab S-Runner V6 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Xtracab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab PreRunner 2WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Base is priced between $14,895 and$14,895 with odometer readings between 67930 and67930 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 240999 and240999 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2002 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 67930 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,643.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,842.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,707.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tacoma lease specials

