Vehicle overview

Building off a heritage that started more than 40 years ago, Toyota has been the most successful import brand in America in terms of truck sales the past few years. Though its new full-size Tundra will receive a lot of attention this year, the midsize Tacoma remains closer to Toyota's roots and is still an excellent choice for many consumers.

Shoppers who haven't looked at compact pickups in a while might be surprised to learn that most aren't really compact anymore. Based on a full redesign from two model years ago, the American and Mexican-built 2007 Toyota Tacoma is representative of a new breed of midsize pickup truck. Bigger and stronger than the traditional compact, the truck can take on a surprising amount of towing and hauling duties thanks to its stout frame and available 236-horsepower V6 engine.

One main advantage to the Tacoma is its diversity of cab configurations and styles. It's available in regular, extended-cab (Toyota calls it an Access Cab) and crew cab (Double Cab) body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. In addition, there's the popular PreRunner version that offers the look and suspension of the four-wheel-drive trucks sans the actual four-wheel-drive running gear. Other specialized models include a long-bed version of the crew cab and a street performance-oriented X-Runner.

Also impressive is the Tacoma's overall interior design. With plenty of room in every direction, the Tacoma avoids the claustrophobic feeling typically associated with previous compact pickup trucks. A composite cargo bed comes standard on all models and incorporates built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet.

Having thoroughly tested the Toyota Tacoma, our editors have come away impressed. Versatile, powerful and off-road-worthy, the Tacoma has no major faults. It has won two successive Editors' Most Wanted awards and ranks extremely high in Edmunds' True Cost to Own (TCO) measurements. Though we also suggest taking a look at another favorite of ours, the Nissan Frontier, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is an excellent choice for those shopping for a compact or midsize pickup truck.