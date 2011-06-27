2007 Toyota Tacoma Review
Pros & Cons
- Diverse selection of body configurations, powerful V6 engine, excellent off-road ability, solid build quality, well-appointed interior, unique bed features.
- Low seating position, V6 is noisy.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Capable and highly configurable, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is an ideal choice for those seeking a compact or midsize pickup.
Vehicle overview
Building off a heritage that started more than 40 years ago, Toyota has been the most successful import brand in America in terms of truck sales the past few years. Though its new full-size Tundra will receive a lot of attention this year, the midsize Tacoma remains closer to Toyota's roots and is still an excellent choice for many consumers.
Shoppers who haven't looked at compact pickups in a while might be surprised to learn that most aren't really compact anymore. Based on a full redesign from two model years ago, the American and Mexican-built 2007 Toyota Tacoma is representative of a new breed of midsize pickup truck. Bigger and stronger than the traditional compact, the truck can take on a surprising amount of towing and hauling duties thanks to its stout frame and available 236-horsepower V6 engine.
One main advantage to the Tacoma is its diversity of cab configurations and styles. It's available in regular, extended-cab (Toyota calls it an Access Cab) and crew cab (Double Cab) body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. In addition, there's the popular PreRunner version that offers the look and suspension of the four-wheel-drive trucks sans the actual four-wheel-drive running gear. Other specialized models include a long-bed version of the crew cab and a street performance-oriented X-Runner.
Also impressive is the Tacoma's overall interior design. With plenty of room in every direction, the Tacoma avoids the claustrophobic feeling typically associated with previous compact pickup trucks. A composite cargo bed comes standard on all models and incorporates built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet.
Having thoroughly tested the Toyota Tacoma, our editors have come away impressed. Versatile, powerful and off-road-worthy, the Tacoma has no major faults. It has won two successive Editors' Most Wanted awards and ranks extremely high in Edmunds' True Cost to Own (TCO) measurements. Though we also suggest taking a look at another favorite of ours, the Nissan Frontier, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is an excellent choice for those shopping for a compact or midsize pickup truck.
2007 Toyota Tacoma models
The 2007 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup available as a regular cab, an extended cab (Access Cab) with small rearward-opening doors, and a crew cab (Double Cab) with four full-size doors. The Regular and Access Cabs come with a 73.5-inch-long cargo bed. Due to its longer five-passenger cabin, the Double Cab has a shortened bed, but Toyota offers an extended-wheelbase Double Cab that has the long bed.
Generally, the larger the Tacoma you buy, the more features you get. Regular cabs are meant primarily for workhorse duty and are only lightly equipped; amenities include a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, twin auxiliary power outlets and a four-speaker CD stereo. The more popular Tacoma Access Cab comes standard with air-conditioning, an overhead console and a six-speaker sound system. The Tacoma Double Cab adds keyless entry, power windows and locks, and upgraded seat fabric. Additional convenience features are available only through a variety of optional packages. Most 4WD models can be equipped with an Off-Road Package. On all body styles, the PreRunner designation means the truck is RWD but has the buff look of a 4WD truck. There's also a Tacoma Access Cab X-Runner that has special street performance-enhancing hardware, along with an in-dash CD changer and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All regular and extended-cab models are available with either four- or six-cylinder engines, while the crew-cab models use the V6 exclusively. Standard is a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 159 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. The 4.0-liter V6 engine serves up 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic for the four-cylinder, while V6 buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic. Rear-wheel or four-wheel drive is offered for all body styles. Equipped with the V6 engine, the Tacoma's maximum tow rating is 6500 pounds.
Safety
Antilock brakes with brake assist are standard on all 2007 Toyota Tacoma trucks. A stability control system is optional on all models. Crew cab models also offer optional front-seat side airbags and roll-sensing full-length head curtain airbags. Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) are provided for 4WD models equipped with an automatic transmission, stability control and the off-road package. In NHTSA testing, the Tacoma received a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes. The IIHS posts a top rating of "Good" for offset frontal-impact protection.
Driving
While the standard four-cylinder is certainly adequate, the 4.0-liter V6 is a terrific all-around performer, with plenty of guts down low and a willingness, albeit a noticeably noisy one, to spin into the upper rev ranges. Additionally, towing heavy loads is no undue burden for this powertrain. In terms of handling, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma feels like a true pickup truck from behind the wheel. It excels in off-road situations and is decently comfortable on the street. But dependent on the load and type of suspension equipped, it can seem skittish or bouncy at times.
Interior
The Tacoma's interior isn't particularly flashy, but it does provide plenty of practicality and comfort. The gauges are straightforward and the controls are easy to use. Storage space is also abundant, and the Double Cab's rear seat is comfortable for adults. Many drivers complain about the positioning of the driver seat, however, saying that it's too close to the floor. For hauling cargo, a non-rusting and dent-resistant composite cargo bed comes standard on all models. Furthering utility is an optional bed-mounted 115-volt/400-watt electrical outlet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Tacoma.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Mirai 2019
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019