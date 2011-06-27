  1. Home
2007 Toyota Tacoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diverse selection of body configurations, powerful V6 engine, excellent off-road ability, solid build quality, well-appointed interior, unique bed features.
  • Low seating position, V6 is noisy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Capable and highly configurable, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is an ideal choice for those seeking a compact or midsize pickup.

Vehicle overview

Building off a heritage that started more than 40 years ago, Toyota has been the most successful import brand in America in terms of truck sales the past few years. Though its new full-size Tundra will receive a lot of attention this year, the midsize Tacoma remains closer to Toyota's roots and is still an excellent choice for many consumers.

Shoppers who haven't looked at compact pickups in a while might be surprised to learn that most aren't really compact anymore. Based on a full redesign from two model years ago, the American and Mexican-built 2007 Toyota Tacoma is representative of a new breed of midsize pickup truck. Bigger and stronger than the traditional compact, the truck can take on a surprising amount of towing and hauling duties thanks to its stout frame and available 236-horsepower V6 engine.

One main advantage to the Tacoma is its diversity of cab configurations and styles. It's available in regular, extended-cab (Toyota calls it an Access Cab) and crew cab (Double Cab) body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. In addition, there's the popular PreRunner version that offers the look and suspension of the four-wheel-drive trucks sans the actual four-wheel-drive running gear. Other specialized models include a long-bed version of the crew cab and a street performance-oriented X-Runner.

Also impressive is the Tacoma's overall interior design. With plenty of room in every direction, the Tacoma avoids the claustrophobic feeling typically associated with previous compact pickup trucks. A composite cargo bed comes standard on all models and incorporates built-in storage units, adjustable tie-down anchors and even an optional 400-watt electrical outlet.

Having thoroughly tested the Toyota Tacoma, our editors have come away impressed. Versatile, powerful and off-road-worthy, the Tacoma has no major faults. It has won two successive Editors' Most Wanted awards and ranks extremely high in Edmunds' True Cost to Own (TCO) measurements. Though we also suggest taking a look at another favorite of ours, the Nissan Frontier, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma is an excellent choice for those shopping for a compact or midsize pickup truck.

2007 Toyota Tacoma models

The 2007 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup available as a regular cab, an extended cab (Access Cab) with small rearward-opening doors, and a crew cab (Double Cab) with four full-size doors. The Regular and Access Cabs come with a 73.5-inch-long cargo bed. Due to its longer five-passenger cabin, the Double Cab has a shortened bed, but Toyota offers an extended-wheelbase Double Cab that has the long bed.

Generally, the larger the Tacoma you buy, the more features you get. Regular cabs are meant primarily for workhorse duty and are only lightly equipped; amenities include a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, twin auxiliary power outlets and a four-speaker CD stereo. The more popular Tacoma Access Cab comes standard with air-conditioning, an overhead console and a six-speaker sound system. The Tacoma Double Cab adds keyless entry, power windows and locks, and upgraded seat fabric. Additional convenience features are available only through a variety of optional packages. Most 4WD models can be equipped with an Off-Road Package. On all body styles, the PreRunner designation means the truck is RWD but has the buff look of a 4WD truck. There's also a Tacoma Access Cab X-Runner that has special street performance-enhancing hardware, along with an in-dash CD changer and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Toyota Tacoma gets only minor changes. Its front seats have been upgraded, and the dash and audio head units have been revised.

Performance & mpg

All regular and extended-cab models are available with either four- or six-cylinder engines, while the crew-cab models use the V6 exclusively. Standard is a 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 159 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. The 4.0-liter V6 engine serves up 236 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic for the four-cylinder, while V6 buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic. Rear-wheel or four-wheel drive is offered for all body styles. Equipped with the V6 engine, the Tacoma's maximum tow rating is 6500 pounds.

Safety

Antilock brakes with brake assist are standard on all 2007 Toyota Tacoma trucks. A stability control system is optional on all models. Crew cab models also offer optional front-seat side airbags and roll-sensing full-length head curtain airbags. Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) are provided for 4WD models equipped with an automatic transmission, stability control and the off-road package. In NHTSA testing, the Tacoma received a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes. The IIHS posts a top rating of "Good" for offset frontal-impact protection.

Driving

While the standard four-cylinder is certainly adequate, the 4.0-liter V6 is a terrific all-around performer, with plenty of guts down low and a willingness, albeit a noticeably noisy one, to spin into the upper rev ranges. Additionally, towing heavy loads is no undue burden for this powertrain. In terms of handling, the 2007 Toyota Tacoma feels like a true pickup truck from behind the wheel. It excels in off-road situations and is decently comfortable on the street. But dependent on the load and type of suspension equipped, it can seem skittish or bouncy at times.

Interior

The Tacoma's interior isn't particularly flashy, but it does provide plenty of practicality and comfort. The gauges are straightforward and the controls are easy to use. Storage space is also abundant, and the Double Cab's rear seat is comfortable for adults. Many drivers complain about the positioning of the driver seat, however, saying that it's too close to the floor. For hauling cargo, a non-rusting and dent-resistant composite cargo bed comes standard on all models. Furthering utility is an optional bed-mounted 115-volt/400-watt electrical outlet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
143 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 143 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving It
Dustin,11/14/2006
I have experienced so far with my Tacoma that they have got everything the way that it should be. The truck runs like a sports car, and handles as well as anything I have driven. The part I enjoy most is the raw power of the truck, I have owned pickups with V-8 motor that would not outperform this pickup.
Incredible Truck!
Baxter,11/13/2006
This truck is everything I've ever wanted in a car. It beautifully mixes aesthetics with utility. The interior is roomy and brilliantly outfitted - it doesn't even seem like a truck. The quality is impeccable. Truly, an amazing ride.
The best 4WD Truck I ever owned!
Captaincop,12/20/2006
I looked around a lot before I bought my Tacoma. I had Chevys and GMCs, too! I had three Dodges. This is the best overall truck I have ever owned. The pickup of the v6 is great. My fuel economy is getting better (18.5) as of 1,000 mile mark. The quality of the paint, interior, all around looks is overwhelming compared to some other car company models. This Tacoma is nice to drive and comfortable too! It just looks good. Indigo Ink Blue! 6 CDs in radio is great. The sound of the radio is real quality.
Best Truck Period
Toyota Driver ,11/27/2006
Just switched from an 06 Tundra access cab to the Tacoma Double Cab. Aside from it being a double cab, the only size difference is the width. The Tundra was way too big for me but my new Tacoma fits me like a glove. Everything is with in an easy reach of the drivers seat.
See all 143 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Tacoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
159 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Tacoma

Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma is offered in the following submodels: Tacoma Access Cab, Tacoma Regular Cab, Tacoma Double Cab. Available styles include PreRunner 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A), PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma V6 is priced between $13,500 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 109551 and190399 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 is priced between $13,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 119705 and126321 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Tacomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Tacoma for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Tacomas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,500 and mileage as low as 109551 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Tacomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tacoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,198.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,211.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tacoma for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,609.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Tacoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

