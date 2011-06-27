1995 Toyota Tacoma Review
Other years
List Price
$15,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New compact pickup with a real name debuted in March, 1995. Optional four-wheel ABS, a driver airbag and potent new engines are highlights of the new design. Rack-and-pinion steering replaces the old recirculating ball-type on the old truck. Front seatbelts are height-adjustable.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bobs95,06/27/2008
I have 135K on this truck and its still going very strong. I have cheated - I have always used Amsoil pure synthetic lubes, oil and air filters, so low wear is to be expected. But the fact that I've had very few other components fail is testimony to a quality design and the famous Toyota reliability. I've been 4-wheeling and camping and it goes everywhere I need it to. Recently I bought a 4000 pound travel trailer and will likely step up to the V8 Tundra since this trailer is close to the limit of this Tacoma's towing capacity (5000 lbs). But it does tow economically - we just got back from a camping trip up into the high Sierras (6500 feet) and got 15 MPG on the trip towing the trailer.
Eric,11/21/2009
This was my first truck I have purchased on my own, when I was 18. Great truck!! It now has 270,000 miles and keeps on going. Things I had to replace or repair: U joint in drive shaft (80,000 miles & 120,000 mi), Powersteering pump (100,000 mi), starter (120,000 mi) and that's all that comes to mind. Right now, I do have a an oil leak, need to replace spark plugs more frequently since there is an oil leak there too but the truck keeps running fine and it passed smog (CA is a big deal). The car, in my opinion is very reliable. Toyota trucks, compact size, are great cars!
egret100,12/01/2002
I bought this truck new. Currently has 282,000 miles. Each year I say I am going to buy something new, but everything, EVERYTHING, still works on this truck. It still has the original clutch, alt, starter, etc. Only has oil and filter changes. I've grown attatched to this vehilce.
brettj1,05/30/2002
I bought my truck brand new, almost 7 years ago. I want to buy another Toyota but the one I own now is doing so well that I hate to spend the money on a new truck.
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
