Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

Replaced my 2006 Honda Odyssey with 2013 Sequoia Limited. Was looking for vehicle that would be roomy (have 3 small kids), safe, and solid performance (mainly acceleration, braking, and ride) - and the Sequoia does not disappoint. Performance - the ride, acceleration and braking are all solid. While this is a large vehicle, it's very easy to drive for both myself and my wife. Interior - the fit & finish on the Limited is very nice. This vehicle is extremely quiet - didn't expect that coming from such a large SUV. All around excellent choice if you are looking to move up or out of a minivan.

Charles , 10/12/2018 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Look around several Dealers, It's amazing how so many dealers have a price thousands more than you should pay. If your at a dealership and they utter the words I talked with my Manager and they said we are just charging Invoice, maybe only making a few hundred on this one. That is a proven fact you are sitting at a dealership who believes telling a lie is the best way to gain trust. I have owned several 4 runners, 1 tundra and 2 sequoia's, I have never had a issue with the vehicle and dependability. I would not spend a dime on extended warranty, its a rip off first of all and second you won't need it... Even if you have pay for this For some reason everytime you take your car in for service its a fact out comes the blood suckers and start the break down of issues they have noticed you must address. If you agree and let them control the pen to paper better believe each time you pull into service bay make certain you have a extra thousand to donate to the selling a car to you for cost group.