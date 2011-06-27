Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,187
|$28,618
|$31,456
|Clean
|$24,011
|$27,294
|$30,000
|Average
|$21,659
|$24,644
|$27,088
|Rough
|$19,308
|$21,995
|$24,176
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,064
|$30,319
|$33,016
|Clean
|$25,800
|$28,916
|$31,487
|Average
|$23,273
|$26,109
|$28,431
|Rough
|$20,746
|$23,302
|$25,374
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,905
|$26,392
|$29,271
|Clean
|$21,836
|$25,170
|$27,916
|Average
|$19,697
|$22,727
|$25,206
|Rough
|$17,558
|$20,283
|$22,496
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,001
|$21,052
|$23,568
|Clean
|$17,160
|$20,077
|$22,477
|Average
|$15,480
|$18,128
|$20,295
|Rough
|$13,799
|$16,179
|$18,113
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,977
|$26,542
|$29,485
|Clean
|$21,905
|$25,313
|$28,120
|Average
|$19,759
|$22,856
|$25,390
|Rough
|$17,614
|$20,399
|$22,661
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,699
|$22,677
|$25,137
|Clean
|$18,779
|$21,627
|$23,973
|Average
|$16,940
|$19,528
|$21,646
|Rough
|$15,100
|$17,428
|$19,319
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,561
|$23,064
|$25,137
|Clean
|$19,601
|$21,997
|$23,973
|Average
|$17,681
|$19,861
|$21,646
|Rough
|$15,761
|$17,726
|$19,319
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,517
|$30,039
|$32,952
|Clean
|$25,279
|$28,648
|$31,427
|Average
|$22,803
|$25,867
|$28,376
|Rough
|$20,327
|$23,086
|$25,326
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,858
|$25,086
|$27,755
|Clean
|$20,837
|$23,925
|$26,470
|Average
|$18,796
|$21,603
|$23,901
|Rough
|$16,755
|$19,280
|$21,331