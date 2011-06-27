  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sequoia
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)339.3/443.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5070 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.
Height73.2 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
