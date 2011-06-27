Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

Love My Reliable Soccer Taxi A Soccer Mom , 11/02/2015 SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent choice spacelink , 08/22/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We purchased our vehicle (AWD) off Craigs list from a dealer in So. California. It had 92,000 on it and is in pristine condition. We've had a 100,000 mile service done which included bumper to bumper service and the vehicle continues to drive like new. It was purchased as a replacement for our 1998 Toyota 4-runner with 250k on it was totaled by a friend. The Sequoia has more than we will ever need in a vehicle and we've taken two out of state trips with it. It has the room, the comfort and the separate temperature zones is something that definitely comes in handy. Our conclusion, we won't buy anything else. Other than the less than desirable fuel economy, its a great vehicle.

THIS CAR SAVED MY LIFE!!!!! monique11 , 03/07/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful My 04 Sequoia was terrific. I put 200,000 miles on it & it still ran great. This car is fun, fast comfortable & safe. Not only does it looks great, it performs excellent. It is 100% reliable inspite of the fact that I didn't serve it as often as I should've . In 2012 I had a serious accident in this car. I was driving 70 mph on the freeway downhill, "the bottom line," I lost control of the car which cause the car to spend in 2 full circles & ram the front end directly into the cement wall & it was total. I walked away with only a seat belt burn on my neck. The Hway patrol said he never seen anyone servive such an accident. My insurance gv me 15k for my lost which proves it holds its value.

My first SUV! Love it! redraider , 06/04/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this used in Aug.2008. I LOVE it! Drives very comfortable, handles well, feels more like driving a car than a truck,& has great "power up" when taking off. The leather's still in great condition. It's very comfortable for road trips; bought it with 88,000 miles & it's currently at 125,000 miles due to in/out of state dance comp's. There's been NO major repairs on this SUV. Previous owner kept fabulous repair log with minor repairs; new breaks, routine maintenance & oil changes. We've had no mechanical/interior/exterior issues at all. This SUV is in for the LONG HAUL & still going STRONG! We are VERY pleased with the quality, design, & comfort. Will never own anything but a TOYOTA!