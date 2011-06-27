Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Love My Reliable Soccer Taxi
While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent choice
We purchased our vehicle (AWD) off Craigs list from a dealer in So. California. It had 92,000 on it and is in pristine condition. We've had a 100,000 mile service done which included bumper to bumper service and the vehicle continues to drive like new. It was purchased as a replacement for our 1998 Toyota 4-runner with 250k on it was totaled by a friend. The Sequoia has more than we will ever need in a vehicle and we've taken two out of state trips with it. It has the room, the comfort and the separate temperature zones is something that definitely comes in handy. Our conclusion, we won't buy anything else. Other than the less than desirable fuel economy, its a great vehicle.
THIS CAR SAVED MY LIFE!!!!!
My 04 Sequoia was terrific. I put 200,000 miles on it & it still ran great. This car is fun, fast comfortable & safe. Not only does it looks great, it performs excellent. It is 100% reliable inspite of the fact that I didn't serve it as often as I should've . In 2012 I had a serious accident in this car. I was driving 70 mph on the freeway downhill, "the bottom line," I lost control of the car which cause the car to spend in 2 full circles & ram the front end directly into the cement wall & it was total. I walked away with only a seat belt burn on my neck. The Hway patrol said he never seen anyone servive such an accident. My insurance gv me 15k for my lost which proves it holds its value.
My first SUV! Love it!
I bought this used in Aug.2008. I LOVE it! Drives very comfortable, handles well, feels more like driving a car than a truck,& has great "power up" when taking off. The leather's still in great condition. It's very comfortable for road trips; bought it with 88,000 miles & it's currently at 125,000 miles due to in/out of state dance comp's. There's been NO major repairs on this SUV. Previous owner kept fabulous repair log with minor repairs; new breaks, routine maintenance & oil changes. We've had no mechanical/interior/exterior issues at all. This SUV is in for the LONG HAUL & still going STRONG! We are VERY pleased with the quality, design, & comfort. Will never own anything but a TOYOTA!
Nice Large SUV
UPDATE 12/2016. Everything going along OK. Did have a damaged rear hatch when I tried to close it and didn't see a suitcase handle sticking up. Misaligned the door/hatch pretty badly - so much so that replacing the hinges did not work. Had to get a used hatch, hinges, etc, plus the paint-job. $1,400 later it is still not exactly a perfect fit but does close. So be careful and be sure nothing is in the way (upper) when closing the hatch. Pulling a trailer full of furniture from hilly PA to NH it gets about 14 MPG. Nice, SAFE vehicle. Have owned nothing but Toyotas, from a 1979 Corolla to the 2003 Sequoia. Bought it to pull an enclosed trailer when needed. Wife fell in love with it. This Sequoia was part of the recall for the rusted frame/underbody. It also recently was recalled for the faulty passenger airbag. Put about 25K miles on it, and it did have an intermittent check-engine light on it - for evap issue i think. Usually got 15 MPG with it, 13 or so when pulling the trailer. As high as 21.5 on a recent trip that was mostly highway. Vehicle was rear-ended recently - probably a good thing we were driving this or could have had serious injuries. VERY solid SUV with good reliability.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback