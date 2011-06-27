  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,768$5,288$6,111
Clean$3,417$4,797$5,543
Average$2,716$3,815$4,408
Rough$2,014$2,832$3,273
Sell my 2004 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$3,933$4,550
Clean$2,531$3,567$4,127
Average$2,011$2,837$3,282
Rough$1,492$2,106$2,437
Sell my 2004 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,532$4,941$5,701
Clean$3,203$4,482$5,172
Average$2,546$3,564$4,113
Rough$1,888$2,646$3,054
Sell my 2004 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,005$4,290$4,985
Clean$2,725$3,891$4,522
Average$2,166$3,095$3,596
Rough$1,606$2,298$2,670
Sell my 2004 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,567 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,567 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,531 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,567 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $1,492 to $4,550, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.