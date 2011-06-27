Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Hwy Cruiser Metro Atlanta , 09/19/2006 65 of 66 people found this review helpful My wife and I were shopping for a small/medium size SUV for our off-work vehicle. We were looking at several other SUVs out there before settling for the Highlander. It was not the best of the bunch but it was the best deal of them all. The RAV4 V6 and Murano definitely had more punch and characteristics. But the Highlander had the best value of the bunch. As expected, the fit & finish is excellent. The V6 is more than adequate for everyday driving. The handling is better than I expected. It is quite balanced for a fwd. Great ergonomics all around. The chrome enhancement on the Sport model really freshens up the dull look of the base model. Can't beat the deal at 0% for 48 months. Report Abuse

Long Lasting! Peter Fenner , 03/25/2016 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in March, 2007 and have 163,000 miles on it. I've done all the maintenance but my repair bill has been exactly $10 for a new gas cap! It's by far the most reliable car I have ever had and it still runs like new! The only negative is that even with the V6, it's a little sluggish, but it rides smooth and has never let me down. As far as maintenance, the brakes are very strong, I can stop on a dime, and last a long time (around 75,000 miles). The tires do wear fairly quickly. Overall, how much more can I ask for and given how it's running, even though I have the itch for a new car, why would I? It will be interesting to see how long it lasts - As I mentioned before, it sounds no different than when I drove it off the lot! Ok, it's three weeks after I wrote the above review. The transmission died just short of 164,000 miles. It's a bit disappointing to say the least. Still a good car but I expected it to last beyond 200,000 miles. Donated it to Goodwill and bought a Honda CRV. Oh well Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

review C Jones , 01/15/2007 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We were initially looking at the RAV4. It is a nice vehicle, but it doesn't come close the Highlander in terms of comfort and value. We got a V6 with 4 wheel drive and a 3rd seat for the price of a RAV4 with a V6. I think they are dealing on these because of the 6 year old body style. The ride is firm yet smooth and the handling is very carlike. The package that we bought has all of the options we wanted without the leather and other things we didn't need. This thing goes like crazy in the snow and didn't misstep when going up a steep, snow covered dirt road. Thoroughly impressed. Report Abuse

Basics Work j4tuna , 03/20/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought my 2007 Hylander new and currently have been putting 20,000 miles a year. Total maintenance has consisted of 2 sets of tires, a battery and an alternator. Alternator went at 100,000 miles. Used synthetic motor oil from first change - change the oil 3 times a year with filter. Driving - front end is very light - does not do well with snow, ice or heavy rain - but just have to slow down and take lack of traction into account. 6 years into the vehicle - 120,000 miles - hoping to get 4 more years!! Report Abuse