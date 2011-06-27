Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,942
|$6,846
|$7,881
|Clean
|$4,594
|$6,355
|$7,311
|Average
|$3,897
|$5,373
|$6,169
|Rough
|$3,200
|$4,391
|$5,027
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,353
|$6,113
|$7,071
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,675
|$6,559
|Average
|$3,432
|$4,798
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,818
|$3,921
|$4,510
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,553
|$6,314
|$7,272
|Clean
|$4,232
|$5,861
|$6,746
|Average
|$3,590
|$4,956
|$5,692
|Rough
|$2,948
|$4,050
|$4,639
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,145
|$7,094
|$8,154
|Clean
|$4,782
|$6,585
|$7,564
|Average
|$4,056
|$5,567
|$6,382
|Rough
|$3,331
|$4,550
|$5,201
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,027
|$5,670
|$6,564
|Clean
|$3,743
|$5,263
|$6,089
|Average
|$3,175
|$4,450
|$5,138
|Rough
|$2,607
|$3,637
|$4,187
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,436
|$6,054
|$6,935
|Clean
|$4,123
|$5,620
|$6,433
|Average
|$3,498
|$4,752
|$5,428
|Rough
|$2,872
|$3,883
|$4,424
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,292
|$7,853
|$9,245
|Clean
|$4,919
|$7,290
|$8,576
|Average
|$4,172
|$6,164
|$7,237
|Rough
|$3,426
|$5,037
|$5,897
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,152
|$5,663
|$6,485
|Clean
|$3,859
|$5,257
|$6,015
|Average
|$3,274
|$4,445
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,688
|$3,633
|$4,137
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$5,864
|$6,777
|Clean
|$3,891
|$5,444
|$6,286
|Average
|$3,301
|$4,603
|$5,304
|Rough
|$2,710
|$3,762
|$4,323
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,929
|$5,378
|$6,167
|Clean
|$3,652
|$4,992
|$5,720
|Average
|$3,098
|$4,221
|$4,827
|Rough
|$2,543
|$3,450
|$3,933
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,732
|$4,989
|$5,673
|Clean
|$3,469
|$4,632
|$5,262
|Average
|$2,942
|$3,916
|$4,441
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,200
|$3,619
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,189
|$5,991
|$6,970
|Clean
|$3,893
|$5,561
|$6,466
|Average
|$3,302
|$4,702
|$5,456
|Rough
|$2,712
|$3,843
|$4,446
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,710
|$6,544
|$7,542
|Clean
|$4,378
|$6,075
|$6,995
|Average
|$3,714
|$5,136
|$5,903
|Rough
|$3,049
|$4,197
|$4,811