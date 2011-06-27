  1. Home
2007 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,942$6,846$7,881
Clean$4,594$6,355$7,311
Average$3,897$5,373$6,169
Rough$3,200$4,391$5,027
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,353$6,113$7,071
Clean$4,046$5,675$6,559
Average$3,432$4,798$5,534
Rough$2,818$3,921$4,510
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,553$6,314$7,272
Clean$4,232$5,861$6,746
Average$3,590$4,956$5,692
Rough$2,948$4,050$4,639
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,145$7,094$8,154
Clean$4,782$6,585$7,564
Average$4,056$5,567$6,382
Rough$3,331$4,550$5,201
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,027$5,670$6,564
Clean$3,743$5,263$6,089
Average$3,175$4,450$5,138
Rough$2,607$3,637$4,187
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,436$6,054$6,935
Clean$4,123$5,620$6,433
Average$3,498$4,752$5,428
Rough$2,872$3,883$4,424
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,292$7,853$9,245
Clean$4,919$7,290$8,576
Average$4,172$6,164$7,237
Rough$3,426$5,037$5,897
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,152$5,663$6,485
Clean$3,859$5,257$6,015
Average$3,274$4,445$5,076
Rough$2,688$3,633$4,137
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$5,864$6,777
Clean$3,891$5,444$6,286
Average$3,301$4,603$5,304
Rough$2,710$3,762$4,323
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,929$5,378$6,167
Clean$3,652$4,992$5,720
Average$3,098$4,221$4,827
Rough$2,543$3,450$3,933
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,732$4,989$5,673
Clean$3,469$4,632$5,262
Average$2,942$3,916$4,441
Rough$2,416$3,200$3,619
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,189$5,991$6,970
Clean$3,893$5,561$6,466
Average$3,302$4,702$5,456
Rough$2,712$3,843$4,446
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,710$6,544$7,542
Clean$4,378$6,075$6,995
Average$3,714$5,136$5,903
Rough$3,049$4,197$4,811
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,263 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Highlander ranges from $2,607 to $6,564, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
