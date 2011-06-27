  1. Home
2005 Toyota ECHO Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good gas mileage, speedy acceleration, roomy and functional interior, Toyota reliability.
  • Cartoonish styling, annoying gauge placement, shaky handling, deceptively low base pricing.
List Price
$3,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap interior and wobbly handling, the Echo doesn't seem like much of a bargain, especially when you consider the more capable, better-packaged offerings from Hyundai and Toyota's own Scion division.

2005 Highlights

There are no changes for the Echo this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota ECHO.

5(84%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.8
55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Anastasia's Review
Anastasia ,12/18/2005
I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.
small wonder packs it in
Kimberly,09/06/2005
I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.
sami'smom
sami'smom,09/04/2005
With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.
Zippy-Echo
Eileen,05/07/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
More about the 2005 Toyota ECHO

Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota ECHO is offered in the following submodels: ECHO Sedan, ECHO Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota ECHO?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota ECHO trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Base is priced between $3,999 and$3,999 with odometer readings between 183408 and183408 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota ECHO for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 ECHOS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,999 and mileage as low as 183408 miles.

Which used 2005 Toyota ECHOS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota ECHO for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 ECHOS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,999 and mileage as low as 183408 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota ECHO.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota ECHOs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota ECHO for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,056.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota ECHO for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,021.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,696.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota ECHO?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

