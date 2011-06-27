2005 Toyota ECHO Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Good gas mileage, speedy acceleration, roomy and functional interior, Toyota reliability.
- Cartoonish styling, annoying gauge placement, shaky handling, deceptively low base pricing.
Other years
List Price
$3,999
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its cheap interior and wobbly handling, the Echo doesn't seem like much of a bargain, especially when you consider the more capable, better-packaged offerings from Hyundai and Toyota's own Scion division.
2005 Highlights
There are no changes for the Echo this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota ECHO.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Anastasia ,12/18/2005
I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.
Kimberly,09/06/2005
I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.
sami'smom,09/04/2005
With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.
Eileen,05/07/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Related Used 2005 Toyota ECHO info
