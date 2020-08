Used 2005 Toyota ECHO for Sale Near Me

Miller's Apple Valley Toyota - Martinsburg / West Virginia

This 2005 Phantom Gray Pearl Toyota Echo FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:ONE OWNER, AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS.Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota ECHO with Rear Bench Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDAT123750364335

Stock: 20T829A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020