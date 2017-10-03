2018 Toyota Yaris Review
Pros & Cons
- Appealing roster of standard convenience and safety features
- Rear legroom is surprisingly generous
- Less cargo capacity than some rivals
- Tilt-only steering wheel makes it hard to get an ideal driving position
- Outdated four-speed automatic transmission
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.9 / 10
Available in two- or four-door body styles, Toyota's 2018 Yaris hatchback is ideal if you're looking for a reliable vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. But for that price, you do have to make some sacrifices.
On the positive side, the Yaris' small overhangs and standard rearview camera make maneuvering in parking lots and parallel parking a breeze. It's also one of the few cars in its class to offer the latest in advanced driver safety aids, including lane departure warning, automatic high-beam activation, and forward collision warning and mitigation. All reinforce the Yaris' already good safety scores. Of course, the Yaris is also a hatchback, so you can fit more cargo than you could otherwise in a sedan.
And though the Yaris is functional, it's not particularly enjoyable to drive. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel means it's hard to find a comfortable driving position. The Yaris, with its 106-horsepower engine and four-speed automatic transmission lag, behind the competition, which offer more powerful engines and smoother-shifting six-speed transmissions. And while a touchscreen comes standard, you might be also dismayed at the lack of comprehensive smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Overall, the Yaris is a perfectly usable subcompact. But with as much variety as there is in this segment, you may find there are better choices in the class if you want something more than basic transportation.
2018 Toyota Yaris models
The 2018 Toyota Yaris is a compact hatchback that is available in two body styles, with just one engine and two transmissions. The Yaris L and LE are offered with two or four doors; the SE trim is offered only as a four-door. The two-door L and four-door SE are offered with a five-speed manual transmission, while a four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on everything else. A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque) is standard across all trims and body styles.
Standard features on the L includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights and high-beam control, power door locks and windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB port. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are also standard.
The LE adds or substitutes 15-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control and enhanced interior trim.
For a more premium Yaris, go with the SE trim. It's only available as a four-door, and you'll get 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglights, special exterior styling elements, four-wheel disc brakes, a larger 7-inch touchscreen, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort6.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology5.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Yaris.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Yaris models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects if a forward collision is imminent and, if so, automatically applies the brakes to lessen or avoid the impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sensors read lane lines and sound an alert if the Yaris is moving outside its lane. This feature is standard.
- Auto High Beams
- Automatically turns on the high-beam headlights when other vehicles are not present.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Related Used 2018 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019