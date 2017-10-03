Overall rating 5.9 / 10

Available in two- or four-door body styles, Toyota's 2018 Yaris hatchback is ideal if you're looking for a reliable vehicle with easy-to-park dimensions and a very affordable price. But for that price, you do have to make some sacrifices.

On the positive side, the Yaris' small overhangs and standard rearview camera make maneuvering in parking lots and parallel parking a breeze. It's also one of the few cars in its class to offer the latest in advanced driver safety aids, including lane departure warning, automatic high-beam activation, and forward collision warning and mitigation. All reinforce the Yaris' already good safety scores. Of course, the Yaris is also a hatchback, so you can fit more cargo than you could otherwise in a sedan.

And though the Yaris is functional, it's not particularly enjoyable to drive. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel means it's hard to find a comfortable driving position. The Yaris, with its 106-horsepower engine and four-speed automatic transmission lag, behind the competition, which offer more powerful engines and smoother-shifting six-speed transmissions. And while a touchscreen comes standard, you might be also dismayed at the lack of comprehensive smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Overall, the Yaris is a perfectly usable subcompact. But with as much variety as there is in this segment, you may find there are better choices in the class if you want something more than basic transportation.