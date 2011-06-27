2003 Toyota ECHO Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Good gas mileage, speedy acceleration, roomy and functional interior, Toyota reliability.
- Cartoonish styling, annoying gauge placement, tilt-a-whirl handling, deceptively low base pricing.
Other years
Used ECHO for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
We aren't fans of the Echo. For a low-budget small car, check out the superior offerings from Hyundai and Kia.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, the Echo receives a new look with a redesigned front and rear fascia. The front bumper and fenders feature sharper and more prominent lines, a new chrome-slat grille and new headlamps with a distinctive bulb layout. Optional round foglamps accent the new front-end design. In the rear, a new trunk lid with chrome plate garnish, a new bumper and redesigned combination clear-lens taillights provide a more upscale look.A new Appearance Package adds aerodynamic body enhancements, including overfenders that blend into the front and rear underbody. A rear trunk spoiler incorporates the LED high-mounted stop lamp. The standard 14-inch wheels get a new wheel cover design, and, for the first time, the Echo can be had with optional 15-inch wheels. The new styling is topped off with five new colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota ECHO.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bispo1,08/27/2012
I now have 216,000 + miles. No major maintenance required. Ive kept up on the oil changes every 5000 miles and plugs and all the filters every 50,000 miles. I also had the transmission serviced at 100,000 and 200,000 mile marks. Mileage runs about 34 hwy and 28 city. Im not one to baby a car, I drive it hard (thats why the MPG is so low) Im 6 tall and weight is running a little over 200 lbs. The seats have held up excellent, both in form and material. I have plenty of leg and head room Total reliability
Vi Hook,09/12/2016
2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
30 mpg in town, 40 mpg on the highway currently. No power-anything; it practically came without options except a heater and windshield wipers, but everything it did come with still works perfectly. It was 4 years old when I bought it used, and had been severely neglected (they let the oil turn to tar and let the levels stay low) but with an immediate oil change and regular maintenance since then, the little car has always run like a trooper with no major repairs needed, even though it is now 14 years old. Not very comfortable seats, and it's hard to get out of the back seat of a coupe, so it's best for the commuter, not the whole family. However, I'm 5'6" and I can more easily get back there to help my toddler in and out of the car seat in back in the Echo than I can in other 2-door cars, because of the height of the cabin shape.
cyrus,09/07/2015
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
purchased it used with over 92k.miles and and added 140k.miles with no major problems(every 4k.miles oil&filter and 3 sets of tires &2 tune ups)I love this car i have 2 cars but this is the one i mostly drive due mpg (average 42mpg city&hwy ) this one is a keeper for its life or my life.
echoman2,05/25/2012
I inherited this little guy from my parents when i left for college, with 85,000 miles on it. I have since taken it up to 105,000 miles, because I commute every day to school. Even after 100,000 miles there has NEVER been a single maintenance issue. The thing still runs like a champ. I consistently get 40-43 mpg in the city, and 50 on highway trips. It has a decent amount of space, and can fit four people nicely. The trunk is pretty big, and i have crammed quite a bit of stuff in it. Honestly the most economical car i have ever seen or driven. Its also pretty spunky. The acceleration is decent, and she likes the higher rpms. I have beaten this car up and its still running strong.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Toyota ECHO features & specs
MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
