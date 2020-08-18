Used 2008 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me

384 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yaris Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 384 listings
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    172,550 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    $1,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    69,800 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    86,182 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    55,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    43,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in White
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    105,807 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,968

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    151,296 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    81,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    111,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Silver
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    108,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris S in Red
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris S

    141,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris in Light Green
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    106,910 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,555

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris S in Black
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris S

    178,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris S in Light Green
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris S

    231,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,550

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    171,109 miles

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    163,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2008 Toyota Yaris
    used

    2008 Toyota Yaris

    166,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,385

    Details
  • 2009 Toyota Yaris in Yellow
    used

    2009 Toyota Yaris

    139,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,999

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Yaris searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 384 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Yaris

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Yaris
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8217 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 217 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (0%)
Feels like it was just built at 108k
Calvin Luchs,05/18/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
A hand full of these had intermittent water pump failure. this was pretty rare, but if you're looking used inspect near the water pump for pink crust, it's a dead give away. That out of the way, I am a regular sized college student. I got this to be reliable, hearty, and get good fuel economy. I have slammed 15000 miles on it in the year I've owned it, and It has had literally nothing wrong. No squeaks, rattles, nothing. I put oil in it. That is it. If you're a guy living in america, your buddies may jag you off about this car at first but the fact of the matter is I drove to my friends house to help him fix his Lincoln in my little Toyota. Another friend with a jeep attempted to join us but his car caught fire. You will outlast anything but perhaps old Honda motorcycles with this car. For some anecdotal stuff: -I have driven in one pittsburgh winter and with half life all seasons I had no trouble getting up steep, 4 to 5 inch deep snow packed gradients. AWD cop cars were sliding down the hill past me, but the yaris kept on going. -I put my girlfriend, her dog and it's crate, and a week and a half worth of food in the back (Seats down) and drove 790 miles to Maryland and averaged 39 mpg doing it. coming back i actually got 42. On a straight highway drive at 60 miles per hour i can actually get 49 mpg reliably, with the 5 speed manual. -I learned to drive stick in this car, and even with me buggering the clutch repeatedly while learning, The shifts are quick and easy, and the clutch is a little on the tighter side when new, but it wears nicely and lasts a long time. There is nothing difficult about working on this car, and usually i don't need to jack it up for routine maintenance because it sits rather high on it's wheels, which also gives good visibility. The suspension isn't sophisticated, but it works pretty well, and the seats are awesome. You can take some pretty serious bumps without suffering in this car. Had one minor accident, sun got in my eyes and I lost sight of the road and at about 15 miles an hour slammed into a lady in a big old saturn station wagon. No damage whatsoever. Tires are cheap as dirt, and so is just about everything else for this car. Overall I love it. and If you're worried your more "Merica" friends will give you garbage, they probably will, but by the time their dodge has eaten it's 9th transmission in 45k miles, they'll come to love the car of the person who's repeatedly bailed them out and helped keep their scrap on the road :) Comfy, reliable, cheap and easy to fix and run, and everything is bolted together to a german- like standard of build quality, with a toyota- like standard of precision and engineering. Fantastic car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Yaris
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Yaris info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings