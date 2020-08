Close

Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas

Great Toyota dependability, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, tires like new, good gas mileage, drives and runs great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBT4K36CL014342

Stock: 11630

Certified Pre-Owned: No