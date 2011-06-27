Used 2012 Toyota Yaris for Sale

  • $5,450Great Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    134,889 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas

    Great Toyota dependability, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, tires like new, good gas mileage, drives and runs great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K36CL014342
    Stock: 11630
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,495Great Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    136,637 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K38CL033362
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,900Good Deal | $378 below market

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    166,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ABA Auto Sales & Service - Bloomington / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K30CL027619
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,995Good Deal | $530 below market

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    109,946 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gladstone Auto Sales - Kansas City / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K30CL021965
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995Fair Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    103,163 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wholesale Unlimited - Memphis / Tennessee

    Economical practical easy to handle

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K32CL036418
    Stock: 20498
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,950Good Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    123,690 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNet - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K36CL014194
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999Good Deal | $651 below market

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    81,182 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    American Auto Depot - Modesto / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K37CL038536
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,599

    2012 Toyota Yaris LE

    32,855 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD34CD540122
    Stock: 18900955
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,999Fair Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    127,150 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Billion Auto Chevrolet - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K3XCL034481
    Stock: 57228
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-05-2013

  • $6,598

    2012 Toyota Yaris L

    90,034 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Ash; Cloth Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD35CD506433
    Stock: CD506433
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $5,500

    2012 Toyota Yaris L

    118,183 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida

    Satellite Radio **4 Speaker CD Stereo** Usb/ Aux Audio Jack** 15 in Steel Wheels** Tilt Steering Wheel **Trip Computer** Fold-Down Rear Bench** Cloth Cabin **Power Outlet** Rear Wiper **Tire Pressure Monitor** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as: Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch at our In House Cafe, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Soda, and Ice Cream Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Free Wi-Fi, and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD32CD536747
    Stock: M4287PSQ
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $5,990

    2012 Toyota Yaris LE

    151,276 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Racine - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin

    *HAS A BUNCH OF MILES BUT STILL RUNS AND DRIVES STRONG!! *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY *ABS BRAKES AND TRACTION CONTROL *GREAT GAS MILEAGE - 38 MPG HIGHWAY! *BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *GREAT BACK TO SCHOOL CAR!! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. For today's best price, contact Jessica at Palmen in Racine!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD31CD520762
    Stock: R200123A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2020

  • $9,990

    2012 Toyota Yaris LE

    48,780 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Superb Condition, ONLY 48,780 Miles! LE trim, Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Ash interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, CRUISE CONTROL, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota LE with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Ash interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains With more cargo capacity, sharper sheet metal and sportier suspension tuning, the redesigned 2012 Toyota Yaris moves up a few notches on the economy-hatch hierarchy.. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD30CD508764
    Stock: 77240H
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,300Fair Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    128,723 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida

    No pets, Drives great

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K38C1416908
    Stock: CF416908
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995Fair Deal

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    98,750 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A-1 Auto Sales - Honolulu / Hawaii

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K30CL010027
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,988

    2012 Toyota Yaris L

    78,026 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2012 Toyota Yaris 4dr 5dr Liftback Automatic LE features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Dark Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Toyota is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Available; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD36CD517750
    Stock: 20368
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • $8,994

    2012 Toyota Yaris LE

    93,190 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania

    At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2012 Toyota Yaris LE Blue 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDClean CARFAX. 5J x 15" Black Disc Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Steering Switch, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver Front Seat Vertical Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Colored Outside Rear View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Power Windows, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Mike & Mike Amp, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD Player/MP3/WMA w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wireless Door Lock w/Transmitter (2). 30/35 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD38CD504347
    Stock: 3779RA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $5,499

    2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet

    125,920 miles
    Delivery available*

    Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDBT4K31C1416393
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

