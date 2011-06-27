Used 2012 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $5,450Great Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet134,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
Great Toyota dependability, 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, tires like new, good gas mileage, drives and runs great. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K36CL014342
Stock: 11630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495Great Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet136,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K38CL033362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Good Deal | $378 below market
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet166,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ABA Auto Sales & Service - Bloomington / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K30CL027619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Good Deal | $530 below market
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet109,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gladstone Auto Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K30CL021965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Fair Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet103,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wholesale Unlimited - Memphis / Tennessee
Economical practical easy to handle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K32CL036418
Stock: 20498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,950Good Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet123,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K36CL014194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $651 below market
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet81,182 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
American Auto Depot - Modesto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K37CL038536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,599
2012 Toyota Yaris LE32,855 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax East Haven - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - East Haven / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKTUD34CD540122
Stock: 18900955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Fair Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet127,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Chevrolet - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K3XCL034481
Stock: 57228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-05-2013
- $6,598
2012 Toyota Yaris L90,034 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Ash; Cloth Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKTUD35CD506433
Stock: CD506433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $5,500
2012 Toyota Yaris L118,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
Satellite Radio **4 Speaker CD Stereo** Usb/ Aux Audio Jack** 15 in Steel Wheels** Tilt Steering Wheel **Trip Computer** Fold-Down Rear Bench** Cloth Cabin **Power Outlet** Rear Wiper **Tire Pressure Monitor** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as: Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch at our In House Cafe, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Soda, and Ice Cream Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Free Wi-Fi, and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKTUD32CD536747
Stock: M4287PSQ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $5,990
2012 Toyota Yaris LE151,276 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Racine - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
*HAS A BUNCH OF MILES BUT STILL RUNS AND DRIVES STRONG!! *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY *ABS BRAKES AND TRACTION CONTROL *GREAT GAS MILEAGE - 38 MPG HIGHWAY! *BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *GREAT BACK TO SCHOOL CAR!! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. For today's best price, contact Jessica at Palmen in Racine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJTUD31CD520762
Stock: R200123A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $9,990
2012 Toyota Yaris LE48,780 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Superb Condition, ONLY 48,780 Miles! LE trim, Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Ash interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, CRUISE CONTROL, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota LE with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Ash interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains With more cargo capacity, sharper sheet metal and sportier suspension tuning, the redesigned 2012 Toyota Yaris moves up a few notches on the economy-hatch hierarchy.. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJTUD30CD508764
Stock: 77240H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,300Fair Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet128,723 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K38C1416908
Stock: CF416908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Fair Deal
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet98,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A-1 Auto Sales - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K30CL010027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,988
2012 Toyota Yaris L78,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2012 Toyota Yaris 4dr 5dr Liftback Automatic LE features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Dark Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Toyota is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Available; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKTUD36CD517750
Stock: 20368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $8,994
2012 Toyota Yaris LE93,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2012 Toyota Yaris LE Blue 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWDClean CARFAX. 5J x 15" Black Disc Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Wheels, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio Steering Switch, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver Front Seat Vertical Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Colored Outside Rear View Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Power Windows, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Mike & Mike Amp, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM CD Player/MP3/WMA w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wireless Door Lock w/Transmitter (2). 30/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJTUD38CD504347
Stock: 3779RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $5,499
2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet125,920 milesDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K31C1416393
Certified Pre-Owned: No