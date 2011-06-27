Estimated values
2005 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,992
|$4,914
|Clean
|$2,031
|$3,578
|$4,409
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,751
|$3,398
|Rough
|$1,068
|$1,924
|$2,388
Estimated values
2005 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,167
|$3,365
|$4,009
|Clean
|$1,937
|$3,017
|$3,597
|Average
|$1,478
|$2,319
|$2,773
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,622
|$1,949
Estimated values
2005 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$3,258
|$3,950
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,920
|$3,544
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,245
|$2,732
|Rough
|$925
|$1,570
|$1,920
Estimated values
2005 Toyota ECHO 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$3,392
|$4,109
|Clean
|$1,838
|$3,041
|$3,687
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,338
|$2,842
|Rough
|$967
|$1,635
|$1,997