Used 2015 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$7,977Great Deal | $2,154 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L69,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. Toyota L with Absolutely Red exterior and Black with Circle Design interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEOverall, this is a pleasant and easy car to drive. This Toyota's interior is spacious, with rear seats that are comfortable even for adults. And the cabin boasts solid design and materials quality. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVEThis Yaris is priced $700 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $15,900*. WHO WE AREAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD31FA027049
Stock: A027049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,970Great Deal | $1,695 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L117,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
**TOYOTA YARIS**CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS YARIS TODAY***EQUIPPED w/SILVER ON BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS BLUETOOTH w/AUDIO CONNECT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AUX/USB PORT. TRACTION CONTROL SECURITY SYSTEM. ABS BRAKES TRIP COMPUTER ALL POWER WINDOWS DOOR LOCKS AND MIRRORS SUPER CLEAN NON SMOKER VERY WELL MAINTAINED RECENTLY SERVICED AT TOYOTA** CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKJTUD39FA029840
Stock: 029840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Great Deal | $1,590 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L101,431 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corona Auto Wholesale - Corona / California
GAS SAVER! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE & OUT! SALE PRICED TO SELL! LOW DOWN & E-Z TERMS! WE HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! COME IN AND SEE IT TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD35FA040645
Stock: 20388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $1,751 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L79,901 milesDelivery available*
Royal Auto Dealer CA - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37FA041084
Stock: 41084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,695Great Deal | $683 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris LE27,201 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Quinn Motors of Ellsworth - Ellsworth / Wisconsin
** NON SMOKER**, Yaris L, 5D Hatchback, 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Navy Blue, Black Cloth. Contact our friendly sales staff for current pricing and availability @ 715-273-4331 or visit us at www.quinnmotorsofellsworth.com. 30/36 City/Highway MPG Navy Blue 2015 Toyota Yaris L 5D Hatchback FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 97 YEARS AT THE SAME LOCATION!! Quinn Motors of Ellsworth is a family owned and operated 3rd generation dealership. We treat all of our customers like they our part of the Quinn family. All of our vehicles go through a safety inspection by one of our Certified Mechanics.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD3XFA036350
Stock: C036350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $1,451 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L85,462 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Meet our great looking 2015 Toyota Yaris L 5 Door shown in Magnetic Gray Metallic. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 106hp on demand while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Hatchback scores up to 36mpg on the open road and boasts ample cargo capacity, a sporty ride, and sleek styling. Flowing curves, a distinct new grille and a lower stance highlight the exterior of the Yaris L 5 Door. Inside our L trim, you'll be able to pack up the fun and be off on your next adventure with a fold-down rear bench seat and a cargo cover. Enjoy listening to tunes on a 6 speaker Entune Audio System with a touchscreen, HD Radio, and iPod connectivity or stay connected via hands-free phone capability. No matter your destination, we guarantee you'll love this ride! Of course, our Toyota Yaris comes with safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags, you will be kept out of harm's way. Make this can-do car your new companion! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD35FA047742
Stock: A047742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- $7,700Good Deal
2015 Toyota Yaris L100,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fredy Kia - Houston / Texas
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2015 Toyota Yaris L FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V30/36 City/Highway MPG No Accidents on CARFAX.We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Fredy Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. We believe in making this a transparent and enjoyable experience for our customers so all of our cars are priced competitively with Market Based Pricing.30/36 City/Highway MPGAll pricing (Fredy discount, rebates, dealer cash, promotions) Include Rebates, finance rebates and trade in assistance on in stock only vehicles. Price does not include dealer added equipment. If you do not qualify for all rebates, finance or trade rebates, vehicle pricing is subject to change. Photos are checked for accuracy but are for illustration purpose only verify with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD36FA031954
Stock: P031954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- $7,991Good Deal | $1,242 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L65,598 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Toyota Yaris 5dr Liftback Auto L..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD35FA031959
Stock: X031959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $9,788Good Deal
2015 Toyota Yaris L50,845 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. The Yaris has a lot of appeal for those who value practicality, fuel efficiency and reliability.. Don't sacrifice on quality. Drive away in this vehicle today. We use CarFax Title History Report to give you confidence when you buy from us. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Stop by the showroom today to give her a test drive. Fill up less often! Thiis Yaris's EPA estimated fuel economy is a high 32 MPG combined. Features include: tinted/privacy glass, an air filter for the cabin, low tire pressure warning and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37FA041733
Stock: H00247B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- $9,999Good Deal | $1,916 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota Yaris L63,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
White 2015 Toyota Yaris L FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16VWE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10113 miles below market average! 30/36 City/Highway MPG Toyota Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 12mo/12,000 mile Comprehensive warranty, but also up to a 7yr/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 160-point inspection/reconditioning, 1yr Roadside Assistance, trip-interruption services, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Please call to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD3XFA046196
Stock: TXP14749
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $11,888Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Yaris LE9,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DeNooyer Chevrolet - Albany / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Absolutely Red 2015 Toyota Yaris LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 44596 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37FA021790
Stock: P11976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,470Good Deal | $1,230 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L108,945 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
2015 TOYOTA YARIS**CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS TOYOTA HOME TODAY** SILVER ON BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS. A/C. CD PLAYER. AM/FM RADIO. AIRBAGS. AUX/USB PORT. PWR LOCKS WINDOWS AND MIRRORS. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. DUAL AIRBAGS. REAR WIPER. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MORE OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKJTUD38FA026363
Stock: 026363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,383Fair Deal | $867 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L67,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *STAR SAFETY SYSTEM*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *FRONT BUCKET SEATS*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*. Clean CARFAX. Super White 2015 Certified. Toyota Yaris L FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 30/36 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD30FA046515
Stock: 3U046515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal | $481 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L76,934 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Toyota Yaris 2dr 3dr Liftback Automatic L features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Classic Silver Metallic with a Black with Channel Design Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKJTUD35FA029835
Stock: 029835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- $11,991Fair Deal | $343 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris LE24,925 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McFadden Friendly Motors - South Haven / Michigan
This very low mile 2015 Toyota Yaris LE features power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, automatic transmission, touch screen stereo with blue tooth, usb and aux port, plus aluminum wheels, slush mats and much more! During our inspection we replaced the front brake rotors, and changed the engine oil and filter. At McFadden Friendly Motors, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Yaris is no exception. This vehicle has been quality inspected, serviced and is sold with warranty! So stop in, call or click today before this great value is gone!!! See our entire inventory at www.mcfaddenfriendly.com! At McFadden Friendly Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we make purchasing an automobile safe and easy! From actual pictures that allow you to see what your really buying, a transparent sales staff that give you all the facts and let you make your own decision, tools on our website to evaluate your trade-in, apply for financing, and estimate your payments, no contact test drives, as well as a no contact purchase and delivery experience, and with our talented finance department that will work hard to get you the best financing terms regardless or how good or bad your credit is, we make shopping and buying a vehicle at McFaddens fun, easy and safe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKJTUD37FA044580
Stock: P5326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $7,991Good Deal | $209 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris LE100,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Black W/Circle Design; Fabric Seat Trim Blue Streak Metallic Le Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our technicians and is an AutoNation Certified Unit and includes a Limited Warranty good for 90 days or 4000 miles Whichever comes first. Call or click for an appointment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD33FA052647
Stock: FA052647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$9,790Good Deal | $517 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris LE49,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Java Auto Sale - Raleigh / North Carolina
No accidents�No damageWell maintained�AC/Heat�Power windows and mirrors�Touchscreen radioAM/FM CD AuxBluetooth�Warranty includedFinancing available�Military discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD36FA025944
Stock: 13149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal | $645 below market
2015 Toyota Yaris L106,545 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moss Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD36FA039231
Certified Pre-Owned: No