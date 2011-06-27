Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Meet our great looking 2015 Toyota Yaris L 5 Door shown in Magnetic Gray Metallic. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 106hp on demand while paired with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Hatchback scores up to 36mpg on the open road and boasts ample cargo capacity, a sporty ride, and sleek styling. Flowing curves, a distinct new grille and a lower stance highlight the exterior of the Yaris L 5 Door. Inside our L trim, you'll be able to pack up the fun and be off on your next adventure with a fold-down rear bench seat and a cargo cover. Enjoy listening to tunes on a 6 speaker Entune Audio System with a touchscreen, HD Radio, and iPod connectivity or stay connected via hands-free phone capability. Of course, our Toyota Yaris comes with safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags, you will be kept out of harm's way.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: VNKKTUD35FA047742

Stock: A047742

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-12-2019