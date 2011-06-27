Close

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Rear Bumper Protector Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Absolutely Red Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Sport Edition This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is excited to offer this 2014 Toyota Yaris L. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Yaris will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2014 Toyota Yaris has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 63,514mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Toyota Yaris: The Yaris has a lot of appeal for those who value practicality, fuel efficiency and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available in the U.S., as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris' enviable reputation for resale value, reliability and longevity, it's a great pick for those who want to buy new and keep their vehicle for a long time. Strengths of this model include low price, standard safety features, and Very fuel-efficient All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKTUD36ED577501

Stock: ED577501

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020