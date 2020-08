Close

Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina

Come see this 2014 Toyota Yaris LE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Yaris comes equipped with these options: LE PACKAGE -inc: LE Grade Mark, Wireless Door Lock w/Transmitter (2), Wheels: 5J x 15" Black Disc Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Tires: P175/65HR15 All Season. Online

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: VNKKTUD32EA000036

Stock: X5631B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020