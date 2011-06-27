Used 2014 Toyota Yaris for Sale

  • $6,988Great Deal | $1,360 below market

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    103,228 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina

    Come see this 2014 Toyota Yaris LE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Yaris comes equipped with these options: LE PACKAGE -inc: LE Grade Mark, Wireless Door Lock w/Transmitter (2), Wheels: 5J x 15" Black Disc Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Tires: P175/65HR15 All Season. Online

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: VNKKTUD32EA000036
    Stock: X5631B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $7,495Good Deal | $1,217 below market

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    88,659 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    United Auto Wholesale - East Windsor / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD34ED582048
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,150Good Deal | $582 below market

    2014 Toyota Yaris L

    46,866 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Northtown Mazda - Amherst / New York

    Only 46,697 Miles! Scores 36 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Toyota Yaris delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 5J x 15' Black Disc Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function. This Toyota Yaris Features the Following Options Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip computer, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/65HR15 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Northtown Mazda located at 3900 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 to make this car yours today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD33ED580999
    Stock: MP1097A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $7,975Good Deal

    2014 Toyota Yaris L

    84,411 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

    Ready for larger than life journeys, our 2014 Toyota Yaris LE 5 Door shown in Classic Silver Metallic puts the fun in functional. It is powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 106hp on demand while paired to a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive team scores near 36mpg on the open road. This sprightly car has ample cargo capacity, a sporty ride, and sleek styling. Flowing curves, chiseled shoulders and a lower stance highlight the exterior of the Yaris LE 5 Door. The LE interior features upgraded trim, remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted controls. The seats are a bit higher for visibility and very padded for your comfort. You'll be able to pack up the fun and be off on your next adventure with a fold-down rear bench seat and a cargo cover. You and your friends will be zipping down the road listening to your 6 speaker sound system with HD radio, staying connected with Bluetooth technology. Of course, with safety features from Toyota such as anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and numerous airbags, you will be kept out of harm's way. Make this can do Yaris LE your new companion! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD32ED581304
    Stock: 18796
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • $7,991Good Deal

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    96,504 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas

    ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS ON SELECT PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD39ED581302
    Stock: B24288A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $12,588

    Certified 2014 Toyota Yaris SE

    47,104 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California

    Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD37ED583548
    Stock: 20T1890A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $9,178

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    79,841 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Grainger Honda - Savannah / Georgia

    EPA 36 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! LE trim, Super White exterior and Ash interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, LE PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESLE PACKAGE LE Grade Mark. Toyota LE with Super White exterior and Ash interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*.OUR OFFERINGSAt Grainger Honda, our goal is to sell the best vehicles at the lowest prices and treat our customers with respect. As a Georgia Honda dealer, we believe when you choose Grainger Honda you are making the right choice. Grainger Honda has founded its reputation on customer trust and satisfaction. We know that trust isn't simply given, so we have dedicated ourselves to earn yours. Grainger Honda is committed to superior service in all departments, from sales to finance to service.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD34ED589223
    Stock: L4012A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $9,995

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    35,351 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Withnell Hyundai - Salem / Oregon

    3 MO./ 3000 MI. LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD38ED593050
    Stock: 2X2023B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $8,999

    2014 Toyota Yaris SE

    63,578 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Rear Bumper Protector Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Absolutely Red Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Sport Edition This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is excited to offer this 2014 Toyota Yaris L. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Yaris will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2014 Toyota Yaris has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 63,514mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Toyota Yaris: The Yaris has a lot of appeal for those who value practicality, fuel efficiency and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available in the U.S., as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris' enviable reputation for resale value, reliability and longevity, it's a great pick for those who want to buy new and keep their vehicle for a long time. Strengths of this model include low price, standard safety features, and Very fuel-efficient All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD36ED577501
    Stock: ED577501
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $8,599

    2014 Toyota Yaris L

    75,027 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Augusta - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Augusta / Georgia

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (30 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDJTUD35ED592468
    Stock: 17965788
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    89,048 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD31ED578846
    Stock: 18989225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $10,998

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    96,553 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: VNKKTUD3XEA000429
    Stock: 18910769
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,500

    2014 Toyota Yaris SE

    135,616 miles
    Delivery available*

    Brent Brown Toyota - Orem / Utah

    Thank you for visiting another one of Brent Brown Toyota's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with 135,616mi. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient Toyota Yaris. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Yaris SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Yaris SE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2014 Toyota Yaris: The Yaris has a lot of appeal for those who value practicality, fuel efficiency and reliability. The Toyota Yaris is one of the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid models available in the U.S., as well as one of the lowest-priced new cars. With the Yaris' enviable reputation for resale value, reliability and longevity, it's a great pick for those who want to buy new and keep their vehicle for a long time. Interesting features of this model are low price, standard safety features, and Very fuel-efficient

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD38ED575894
    Stock: T53955A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $10,500

    2014 Toyota Yaris L

    86,082 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hudson Toyota - Jersey City / New Jersey

    - 2014 Toyota Yaris LINCLUDES WARRANTY, RECENT HUDSON TOYOTA TRADE IN. Clean CARFAX. 30/36 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Front Bucket Seats, Fabric Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Front beverage holders, MP3 decoder, Low tire pressure warning, Knee airbag, Front wheel independent suspension, Front reading lights, Front anti-roll bar, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Driver vanity mirror, Driver door bin, Bumpers: body-color, Brake assist, 6 Speakers Rear Wipers -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: VNKKTUD37EA006740
    Stock: A006740C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $10,900

    2014 Toyota Yaris LE

    78,299 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida

    Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: VNKKTUD3XEA006229
    Stock: 13937
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,499

    2014 Toyota Yaris SE

    78,800 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Members Auto Lease - Warrensville Heights / Ohio

    **OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX AND TITLE**SE MODEL**78800 MILES**AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS**POWER MIRRORS**CRUISE CONTROL**KEYLESS ENTRY**BLUETOOTH**ALLOY WHEELS**36 MILES PER GALLON**TRADES WELCOME**BANK FINANCING**CALL BOB AT 440-477-7702

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD3XED574472
    Stock: 78800c
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995

    2014 Toyota Yaris L

    104,878 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Subaru of Wichita - Wichita / Kansas

    Brake assist, Fabric Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 30/36 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: VNKJTUD35EA010216
    Stock: U574735A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $7,995

    2014 Toyota Yaris SE

    118,197 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    JM Motors - Granite City / Illinois

    This 2014 Toyota Yaris SE might just be the liftback you've been looking for. Do more than just drive: Bluetooth capability provides wireless access for all your electronic devices. Keep the tunes going with features like CD player. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! We have a huge selection of quality pre-owned vehicles to fit any budget. We only sell vehicles that we would buy ourselves. 618-876-AUTO.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    32 Combined MPG (30 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKTUD34ED583832
    Stock: 583832
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

