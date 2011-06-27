  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Yaris
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(411)
Appraise this car

2007 Toyota Yaris Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient, comfortable ride quality, crisp handling, available sliding and reclining rear seats.
  • Sluggish off-the-line acceleration with automatic transmission.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota Yaris for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$4,200 - $5,287
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's better-looking and more comfortable than its predecessor, but there's nothing unique enough about the 2007 Toyota Yaris to warrant a full recommendation over its numerous -- and often cheaper -- competitors.

Vehicle overview

For the past few years, car shoppers looking for an inexpensive new car at a Toyota dealership would have been gently guided to the Echo. Had we been there, we would have whispered in those shoppers' ears, "Friends don't let friends drive Echos." Thankfully, it's been cut from the 2006 team roster and its replacement, the all-new 2007 Toyota Yaris, is a better vehicle in just about every regard.

Though the Toyota Yaris will be new to Americans, the 2007 model will actually be the start of the car's second generation. A first-generation Yaris was available in other markets, and it was Toyota's best-selling car in Europe. The 2007 Yaris is available as a two-door hatchback (named Liftback) and a four-door sedan. It is situated below the Corolla in Toyota's model lineup hierarchy and as such, is meant to appeal to the young and/or money-conscious consumer.

Toyota has put in extra effort to differentiate the two Yaris versions. The sedan is almost 20 inches longer than the hatchback and has a longer wheelbase. There's also more room for rear passengers in the sedan, though the hatchback can compensate nicely thanks to its optional rear seat that can be adjusted fore and aft. Toyota has even gone to the trouble of designing two distinct instrument panels. The Yaris sedan and hatchback share the same 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, and it's the same one that's featured in the Scion xA and xB. Pricing starts out pretty darn cheap: The Liftback's MSRP is right around $11,000 and the sedan with the top-shelf S trim is about $14,000.

Toyota has put together a decent subcompact here. It has all the right features available, it's not a dog to drive and it's attractive enough that you won't mind using it to go out clubbing with your friends. And it's a Toyota, which means the car should fall in line with the company's above-average reputation for reliability. Our parting advice, though, is to keep an open mind. A lot of automakers have stepped up the quality of their subcompacts, and there are many worthy choices available, including the updated Chevrolet Aveo, the redesigned-for-2006 Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio and the new-for-2007 Honda Fit and Nissan Versa.

2007 Toyota Yaris models

The 2007 Toyota Yaris subcompact is available as a two-door hatchback (Liftback) or four-door sedan. Standard features include 14-inch wheels, air-conditioning and a tilt steering wheel, but not much else. An "S" trim level upgrade for the sedan comes with a rear window defroster, 15-inch wheels, a ground-effects kit, 60/40-split folding rear seat and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. Most of these features are available on the regular hatchback and sedan as options. Other upgrades for the Yaris include alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglamps, keyless entry and power windows and locks.

2007 Highlights

Due this spring, the 2007 Toyota Yaris is an all-new model. Available as a three-door "Liftback" hatchback or a four-door sedan, it takes the place of Toyota's Echo and is the company's most affordable vehicle.

Performance & mpg

All Toyota Yaris models are front-wheel drive and powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque. Two transmissions are available: a five-speed manual and an optional four-speed automatic. Fuel economy figures with the manual gearbox are 34 mpg city and 40 mpg highway for both body styles. When equipped with the automatic, the Yaris rates 34 city/39 highway.

Safety

On the options list for the 2007 Toyota Yaris you'll find antilock brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags for all outboard positions. In NHTSA tests, the Yaris sedan earned four stars (out of a possible five) for its protection of occupants in frontal impacts. Without the optional side airbag package, it has a three-star rating for side-impact protection.

Driving

With the suspension stiffened by 47 percent over the Echo, the Toyota Yaris feels buttoned-down and, dare we say, fun on curvy roads. The suspension design is nothing earth-shattering -- tried-and-true MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back. But with redesigned bushings, a single upper mounting point for the front struts (rather than three as in the Echo), firmer calibrations and a lower center of gravity, the Yaris doesn't even feel related to its wallowing forebear. The 106-hp engine is surprisingly peppy, with a smooth delivery even when revved to high rpm. Off-the-line acceleration can be sluggish with the automatic transmission, but all models have enough midrange pull for easy merging and passing at highway speeds.

Interior

Inside, the Yaris Liftback's dashboard differs notably from that of the sedan. Three gloveboxes (yes, three) and a narrow center stack make the instrument panel unique to the Liftback. The slightly less outlandish center stack layout found in the sedan is in keeping with that car's more conservative exterior styling. One of the LE Liftback's most unusual interior features is the optional sliding and reclining rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Yaris.

5(84%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
411 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 411 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It just doesn't die !
sheeep,01/02/2012
I did research,found Yaris was the 1st reliable car among all(2 issues/100 cars,Camry or Accord with less than 20 while Impala with 60 some).I bought the cheapest one available in the area with 86k miles in 2009(29k mile/year average !!!) with no hesitation.I AM A HAPPY CAMPER ! I am racing the heck out of it and have 130k miles by now.It just refuses to DIE.It's incredibly peppy like Edmund said. With a DROP-IN K&N air filter,80mph in a blink and 110mph is not a dream.Mine got 29.8/35.7mpg.The car is surprisingly spacious inside. NO repair at all so far, just belt and oil.And I don't see any engine downgrade yet. Not even a vibration while moving.
the best little car
yaris4,08/13/2011
This car drives smoothly in the front seat. Long drives in the country are comfortable with no back ache. Averaging 32-36 combined mpg. Great commuting car to the downtown core and easy to park. Auto transmission smooth and only repair made has been a new alternator. A/C runs cold still. Great little car.
The most sensible car purchase ever
Fabian,07/10/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I got this car with 12k miles back in 2009, used and barely broken in but in top condition. I drove it pretty lightly the next few years and pretty much babied it. It has 118k miles now, with 50k of that during what was a very busy and important year for me. The waterpump, alternator, and battery had been replaced from the extreme conditions it endured. Did the spark plugs at 60 and 118k and oil changes every 4-5k. Did the brakes at 110k. All regular maintenance done myself that could be done without too much effort. It's been through a lot but every day it reminds of the reason why I got it. Yes it's noisy, simple, and offers minimal comfort. However, to this day it still gets 40+ mpg easy and is roomy enough to carry tools and materials. It never gives up on me and I'll never give up on it. Update July 2016 Still going great, probably needs some work but it never chokes! Starts and runs every time :) Update July 2017 140,000 and still running strong, new tires this year and new battery. The ac needs work. It surprises me how much pep it has, it's still a zippy car!
GREAT CAR! Does what is expected
Nick a,11/06/2010
Great car , I have had this car for 2 years and bought it with 50k and it now has 71k , Not a single problem whatsoever, besides changing oil and other basic maintenance that is ALL, this car lives up to its legendary Toyota reliability
See all 411 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Yaris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Yaris features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Toyota Yaris
More About This Model

We'll be blunt; we haven't given much love to the Toyota Echo, a car that was non-affectionately dubbed "The Clown Car" by this writer. Its tall roof and pudgy body made us think a dozen goofballs with frizzy orange hair and jumbo shoes would spill out when the doors opened. Mediocre cabin trim and shaky handling didn't help either.

Now comes the Echo's overdue replacement, the 2007 Toyota Yaris. With the new Yaris (yes, the name Echo is gone), Toyota steps things up in every way. Rather than having the two-door liftback and four-door essentially differing only in body style, two separate teams developed each version of the Yaris, giving them different personalities.

Aww, isn't it cute?
Look at the Liftback and you can't help but smile at its cuteness. It reminded us a little of the Yaris' cousin, the Scion xA, a car that one editor referred to as looking like "a big-headed toddler." Look at those big eyes and that happy face. Although shorter than the outgoing Echo coupe, the Yaris Liftback has a wheelbase over 3 inches longer (96.9 inches vs. 93.3 inches).

The four-door aims for a mini sport sedan look and is now longer (169.3 inches vs. 164.6 inches), lower (56.7 inches vs. 59.1 inches) and wider (66.5 inches vs. 65.4 inches), which relieves it of the comic proportions of the Echo sedan. As with the Liftback, the sedan's wheelbase was also stretched (100.4 inches vs. 93.3 inches). The net result is a handsome little sedan that doesn't scream "entry-level" like the Echo.

With a coefficient of drag of just 0.29, both the sedan and Liftback slip through the air with ease, promising a quieter ride and greater fuel economy at freeway speeds.

Fraternal, not identical twins
So different are the two Yaris models that they don't even share dash panels. The Liftback has three gloveboxes — two on the passenger side and one on the driver side, a benefit of the center-mounted instruments. To optimize passenger and legroom, the Liftback also features reclining rear seats that slide nearly 6 inches fore and aft.

The sedan's cabin has a more upscale feel with features like "Optitron" illuminated gauges, a two-tone color treatment, height-adjustable front seats and, on the S, a 60/40-split rear seat with a fold-down center armrest.

The Yaris sedan can be had in either base or sporty S trim levels. The base sedan comes with air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, intermittent wipers, six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat and dual vanity mirrors. Move up to the S and an AM/FM/CD system (with an MP3 audio jack), rear defroster, 60/40-split-folding rear seat, lower body skirting and 15-inch wheels (replacing the 14s) are added. The optional Convenience Package for the base sedan adds AM/FM/CD with MP3 jack, 15-inch wheels, rear defroster and the 60/40 rear seat. A mini luxury sedan is yours if you opt for the Power Package, which provides power windows/locks/mirrors, cruise control, upgraded interior, ABS, and a tachometer for automatic-equipped cars (it's standard on five-speed manuals).

Smooth as a sewing machine
The Liftback comes in just one base trim level which has air conditioning, tilt steering wheel and intermittent wipers. The Convenience Package adds AM/FM/CD with MP3 jack, rear defroster and 15-inch wheels while the Performance Package adds ABS, power windows/locks/mirrors and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that also reclines and slides fore and aft to optimize passenger or cargo room.

We sampled both powertrains, and found the manual gave the Yaris a peppy, sporty feel. The engine stays smooth and vibration-free, even at high rpm. We took the engine to redline again and again and never felt like we were thrashing the car. Both the gearshift and clutch action are light and the gearshift knob doesn't vibrate, whether at idle or while running at 75 mph on the freeway.

As expected, the automatic sapped some of the fun, as off-the-line performance is blunted. But like the manual, it has decent midrange pull and has no problem getting up to and cruising at 75-80 mph on the highway.

We laid into the brakes hard a few times from around 55 mph and found an easily modulated pedal with reassuring braking power. All Yarii have disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear, but the cars we drove had the optional ABS.

At highway speeds we noticed a difference between the Liftback and the S sedan. The sedan was quieter while the Liftback let more road rumble into the cabin. Both absorbed freeway expansion joints without drama, adding to the relaxed demeanor at cruising speeds.

Well-sorted suspension
With the suspension stiffened by 47 percent over the Echo, the Yaris feels buttoned-down and dare we say fun on curvy roads. The suspension design is nothing earth-shattering — tried-and-true MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam out back. But with redesigned bushings, a single upper mounting point for the front struts (rather than three as in the Echo), the firmer calibrations and a lower center of gravity, the Yaris doesn't even feel related to its wallowing forebear. There's no slop in the Yaris' handling and the revamped suspension and longer wheelbases provide a smoother ride.

Helping to optimize fuel-efficiency is the electric power steering setup that takes away the engine-driven hydraulic pump of traditional power steering systems. Unlike some other systems of this kind, the Yaris' has a natural, crisp feel with even weighting.

Just in time…
As good as it is, the 2007 Toyota Yaris (which goes on sale in April 2006) will be facing some strong competition. Firm pricing was not yet available as of press time, but Toyota execs indicated that it will start under $13,000. With the recently introduced and well-built 2006 Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent and forthcoming 2007 Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, Toyota has replaced the Echo just in time. With a healthy dose of upgrades in style, handling and refinement, the Yaris puts Toyota in good standing for the upcoming economy car war.

Used 2007 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback, Yaris Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A), 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Yaris?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Yaris trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Yaris Base is priced between $3,981 and$5,287 with odometer readings between 113983 and193508 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,981 and mileage as low as 113983 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,307.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,160.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,131.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Yaris?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Yaris lease specials

Related Used 2007 Toyota Yaris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles