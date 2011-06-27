  1. Home
2013 Toyota Yaris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Highly fuel efficient
  • agreeable handling
  • simple but stylish interior.
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • outdated four-speed automatic
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Toyota Yaris is what you'd expect from the Toyota of subcompact cars: economical and well-built.

Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a car to provide pure driving excitement, chances are you're not looking at a subcompact. If you are shopping for a subcompact, you're probably more focused on a reasonable purchase price, excellent fuel economy and low operating costs. Some versatility and an iron-clad reputation for reliability wouldn't hurt either, would it? After last year's total redesign, the 2013 Toyota Yaris can check all of those boxes. It's the Toyota of economy cars, which is hard to ignore, and the recently re-engineered 2013 Yaris is vastly more competitive by almost any measure.

Once the doormat among a crop of very good, recently redesigned small cars, the Yaris now is one of the newest, offering a blend of attributes that makes it much more worthy of consideration. It's almost 3 inches longer, which translates to a noticeable difference for backseat occupants and creates more room in the cargo area. Meanwhile, the driving dynamics are sharper and the ride is refreshingly supple and free of the harshness of the previous model.

If you want a traditional sedan, however, the Yaris can't help; the lineup comprises only hatchbacks, with either two or four doors. The upside: This and Toyota's deliberate strategy to keep a lid on option combinations means that it's pretty easy to buy a Yaris. And the other plus of the downsized options menu means that there's a healthy amount of standard equipment for every Yaris.

True to Toyota's practice, the Yaris' engine isn't the raciest. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder's 106 horsepower is about class-average and falls well short of boisterous power plants such as the 2013 Hyundai Accent's 138-hp four-cylinder. But the Yaris still gets great fuel economy. We wish Toyota would cut loose the Yaris' dated four-speed automatic transmission, though, and can only wonder what kind of fuel economy is achievable with a six-speed automatic that's increasingly common among its contemporaries.

There are suddenly a lot of excellent subcompact cars worth considering. The 2013 Ford Fiesta is a favorite for those who prize sharp responses, and the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is a versatile package, offering the options of a sedan body and an entertaining turbocharged engine. But after its recent redesign, the 2013 Toyota Yaris is an excellent all-around choice, particularly when you throw in the undeniable assets of Toyota reliability and resale value.

2013 Toyota Yaris models

The 2013 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car available as either a two- or four-door hatchback. The L and LE trims are offered in both these configurations, while the sporty SE trim is offered only as a four-door.

Standard features on the L include 15-inch steel wheels, a rear windshield wiper, power door locks, air-conditioning, four-way-adjustable front seats, a tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, a fold-down rear bench seat, a cargo cover, Bluetooth phone connectivity and audio streaming and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

With the LE, you also get power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, auxiliary steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, upgraded interior trim and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat. Those who opt for the SE trim get a sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels, sportier tires, four-wheel disc brakes, a unique grille, foglamps, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.

2013 Highlights

Other than some minor revisions to its standard features, the 2013 Toyota Yaris is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline-4 engine with an output of 106 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. Edmunds tested a Yaris SE with the manual transmission and it required 9.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, a slightly quicker time than average for this class. An automatic-equipped car needs another second and a half to get to 60 mph from a standstill.

EPA estimates for the manual-equipped Yaris are 30 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined; with the automatic, these numbers dip to 30/36/32 mpg. These numbers are solid, but not class-leading, as the Yaris lacks some of the more sophisticated drivetrain hardware that allows rivals to do better.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums for all models except the SE, which gets four-wheel discs), traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In Edmunds brake testing, the Yaris stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average distance for this segment.

In government crash testing, the Yaris four-door hatchback received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Yaris its highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

Given the expectations most people have for this class of car, the 2013 Toyota Yaris' 106 hp will probably be sufficient. Toyota's Yaris has enough gumption to deal with the cut-and-thrust of suburban traffic flow and has no problem holding common freeway speeds, though getting up to those speeds can take some patience. The four-speed automatic is OK, but the six-speed automatics or continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) in newer competitors are better at making the most of their associated small-displacement engines.

The standard electric power steering certainly takes all effort from the steering equation, but that's not always a bad thing in small cars mostly intended for running about town. The Yaris doesn't lean uncomfortably in corners and has a reasonably compliant ride. The SE trim's quicker steering calibration, stronger brakes and retuned suspension add a sporty aspect to the 2013 Yaris' mostly economy-oriented mission.

Interior

The Yaris' interior couldn't be simpler or easier to use; there are just a couple of gauges to read and most will appreciate that the large speedometer is placed directly in front of the driver, rather than in the center of the dash as in the previous Yaris. Those worried about a subcompact car affording a low view of the road will find the high-mounted front seats help provide fairly high sight lines, though the lack of a telescoping steering wheel can be a problem for taller drivers. The new-generation Yaris' extra length means there's a refreshing amount of rear-seat legroom, while even those of above-average height will find acceptable headroom in back.

Although the plastics and upholstery in the 2013 Toyota Yaris aren't exceptional, the materials are reasonably well-finished and assembled and look durable enough, even if that durability does come at the expense of some hardness to the touch. Toyota really upped this small car's game in terms of infotainment capability by including the complete suite of features from the Tech Audio package as standard. With the exception of navigation (unavailable at any price), the standard infotainment capability in the 2013 Yaris matches that of much pricier vehicles.

The hatchback body style always means extra versatility, but the split-folding rear seat of the LE and Sport trims helps make the hatchback particularly useful. And where the Yaris once trailed other subcompacts in terms of rear-seat and cargo room, there's now noticeably more of both: The four-door Yaris now has 15.6 cubic feet of cargo space, about the same as the Fiesta. But you'll find a good bit more in Honda's Fit (20.6 cubic feet) or the Hyundai Accent (21.2 cubic feet).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Yaris.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An impressive small car
jscion,02/11/2014
I just replaced my Scion xA with a Yaris L 5-door in Classic Silver and I have to say that I really like this car a lot. I'm so glad that Toyota did away with the awful center mounted gauges. I had those in my Scion xA and grew to hate the whole setup after a few years. The interior in the Yaris is extremely well designed with easy to use controls, nice materials and very good fit and finish. It feels like a much larger, more expensive car than it actually is and drives great in the city, on the thruway, and even in the snow and ice. Out the door with tax and everything, the Yaris was a very reasonable $17,700. The Yaris is also one on the most reliable cars you can buy.
I really love this car.
septembersrain,05/14/2013
I originally had this car as a rental. I actually felt it's reliability and eager anticipation of me using the passing gear. I love how the car feels bigger than it is. The interior could use a bit more softer materials to make it easier to keep clean and scratch/damage free. It also needs arm rests, Unfortunately that isn't a standard feature. When given premium gas, This car actually gets quite perky! Needless to say, I returned the rental but bought one exactly like it with 3 doors instead of 5. I love it! The black pearl paint really glimmers in the sun....
Fun Car to Drive and Easy to Park
Angela Glad,11/17/2015
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
Limited Cargo room, but if you are smart you can get everything in. I hauled 4 different peoples sets of camping gear and luggage down to the Keys, and got everything in. Easy to find Parking because it fits in small spaces. This car has a lot of pep for a 4 cylndar car and great on gas! I have driven it to NY and back to FL several times now, and it is a very reliable car. I get about 35-37 MPG Hwy and about 27 City. Its a great commuter car. It is a snap together vehicle made with some plastic parts, but it has 9 air bags...
First Toyota experience, and won't be the last.
Billy Meyer,07/25/2018
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I was looking for a fuel efficient car for a two hour round trip commute to work. I went by word of mouth on Toyota's reliability, and bought this car from a rental company. It had 65,000 miles when I purchased it in 2015, and now has 252,000 miles. The only things that I have done to this car are routine oil changes. I've bought two set of new tires, and recently had the coolant flushed. This little car has been bulletproof so far. Gas mileage is great (about 40-42 MPG @ 65MPH highway driving). My average between town and highway is usually around 35-36 MPG. My favorite thing about this car is what my wife calls "tiny car parking". It will fit just about anywhere normal cars can't. The turn radius is my next favorite thing. You can almost do a u-turn in an alleyway. The interior is quite roomy for a small car...a lot better than I had expected. My only complaint is that the body is kind of cheap (plastic bumpers with plastic brackets) but that is most cars nowadays. Toyota has made a believer out of me.
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 2013 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback. Available styles include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Yaris?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Yaris trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Yaris LE is priced between $5,994 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 44007 and126402 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,994 and mileage as low as 44007 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Toyota Yaris.

Can't find a used 2013 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,321.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,189.

