Vehicle overview

If you're shopping for a car to provide pure driving excitement, chances are you're not looking at a subcompact. If you are shopping for a subcompact, you're probably more focused on a reasonable purchase price, excellent fuel economy and low operating costs. Some versatility and an iron-clad reputation for reliability wouldn't hurt either, would it? After last year's total redesign, the 2013 Toyota Yaris can check all of those boxes. It's the Toyota of economy cars, which is hard to ignore, and the recently re-engineered 2013 Yaris is vastly more competitive by almost any measure.

Once the doormat among a crop of very good, recently redesigned small cars, the Yaris now is one of the newest, offering a blend of attributes that makes it much more worthy of consideration. It's almost 3 inches longer, which translates to a noticeable difference for backseat occupants and creates more room in the cargo area. Meanwhile, the driving dynamics are sharper and the ride is refreshingly supple and free of the harshness of the previous model.

If you want a traditional sedan, however, the Yaris can't help; the lineup comprises only hatchbacks, with either two or four doors. The upside: This and Toyota's deliberate strategy to keep a lid on option combinations means that it's pretty easy to buy a Yaris. And the other plus of the downsized options menu means that there's a healthy amount of standard equipment for every Yaris.

True to Toyota's practice, the Yaris' engine isn't the raciest. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder's 106 horsepower is about class-average and falls well short of boisterous power plants such as the 2013 Hyundai Accent's 138-hp four-cylinder. But the Yaris still gets great fuel economy. We wish Toyota would cut loose the Yaris' dated four-speed automatic transmission, though, and can only wonder what kind of fuel economy is achievable with a six-speed automatic that's increasingly common among its contemporaries.

There are suddenly a lot of excellent subcompact cars worth considering. The 2013 Ford Fiesta is a favorite for those who prize sharp responses, and the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is a versatile package, offering the options of a sedan body and an entertaining turbocharged engine. But after its recent redesign, the 2013 Toyota Yaris is an excellent all-around choice, particularly when you throw in the undeniable assets of Toyota reliability and resale value.