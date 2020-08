Used 2011 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me

Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California

Meet our 2011 Toyota Yaris Sedan trimmed in Super White and find it to be ultra fun to drive and very economical. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 106hp while mated to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This highly responsive Front Wheel Drive Sedan delivers up to an impressive 39mpg on the highway, and you will find Yaris is ideally suited for city commutes, providing a fun ride while saving money at the same time. Inside our Yaris, settle into the comfortable cloth seating and turn up the excellent sound system with auxiliary audio jack and available satellite radio capability. Toyota provided cruise control, power windows and locks, and other high standard features usually not found in subcompact sedans. This is one well-thought-out cockpit with everything right at hand and easy to read. Spend some time in our photo gallery and see for yourself! Nothing is small about the safety features in this Toyota Yaris, including dual front airbags and anti-lock brakes. Superb fuel efficiency, cargo versatility, and easy maneuverability make this one an ideal commuter car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDJT4K31B5338880

Stock: 26042

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020