Vehicle overview

As far as economy cars go, the expectations are admittedly quite low. With frugality being the central focus, this segment has traditionally been saddled with unimpressive performance, cut-rate interiors and meager standard-features lists. As the class evolves, increasingly stiff competition has forced manufacturers to provide more consumer enticement. As such, many of today's entry-level cars offer relatively upscale features and conveniences, along with respectable refinement and performance.

The Toyota Yaris exemplifies this economy-car progression. Introduced a few years ago, it offers a stylish and roomy interior, decent performance and a features list that will likely satisfy most buyers shopping in this segment. For 2010, Toyota ups the ante just slightly, by including stability and traction control on all Yaris models. Other changes include the elimination of the S trim level for a simpler buying process, and the availability of a manual transmission on five-door hatchback models.

These improvements bolster the Yaris' standing as a solid economy-car choice. The 1.5-liter, 106-horsepower engine isn't going to wow you with quick acceleration, but its fuel economy -- up to 36 mpg on the highway -- just might. Other assets include a comfortable ride, easy-to-drive dynamics, the availability of three body styles (a sedan and two hatchbacks), moderate pricing, playful styling and Toyota's reputation for reliability.

Still, when stacked against rivals like the Honda Fit, Kia Rio, Nissan Versa and Scion xD, the Yaris is relegated to midpack status. The Yaris' cargo capacity pales in comparison to that offered by these competitors. The Toyota also lacks the Honda Fit's fun-to-drive nature and versatile cargo configurations, while the Scion holds more appeal to the younger crowd with its funky styling and youth-oriented features. In the end, the 2010 Toyota Yaris remains a sensible choice, but the competitive field holds the advantage.