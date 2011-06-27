After about an hour test drive ( my dealer put a tag on it said enjoy yourself, so I did) I walked away and turned back looking for a slightly bigger car. The Yaris while a sub compact car doesn't leave you with the " point a to b " I'm here felling. My drive consisted of in town, and paved county back roads. The Yaris is what it is, a small 4 cyl 4 door car, BUT- It DOSENT have the sub compact fell every bump in the road fell. Ride is actually good for a small car and steering is responsive as well is the small motor, of corse it dose get a bit loud if you get into it, but the response is actually a little more than you would expect, with small cars there's always trade offs. The Yaris has no problem getting out in traffic but with sprinted driving the trade off is going to be in gas mileage at some point, not that you would notice lol. The inside is actually what you would expect but Toyota found a way to bring it up a bit. Front seats are surprisingly comfortable with lower back side bolsters that kinda hug your lower sides, nice touch. The sound system in my car had the 6+" touch screen and even a pillar tweeters. Sound quality was actually SURPRISING with plenty of volume. Controls for everything were well laid out and easy to reach. So, over all Toyota has done a great job putting together a cute and enjoyable sub compact commuter car. Its not for everyone granted, but those looking into a sub compact for mainly commuting and running errands owe it to there selves to test drive a Yaris, the only thing I could ask for is cruse control, but I'm willing to do without because of the gas mileage, nice sound system, and surprisingly comfortable front seats. I bring my 2016 Yaris home today or tomorrow

