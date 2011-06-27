  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2016 Toyota Yaris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard equipment
  • generous rear legroom
  • user-friendly tech interface.
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • outdated four-speed automatic transmission
  • no telescoping steering wheel
  • only available as a hatchback.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Toyota Yaris is what you'd expect from the Toyota of subcompact cars: economical and well-built. But with so many impressive models competing in this segment, Toyota's entry gets lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Toyota Yaris is a Japanese subcompact hatchback with European roots. Originally designed to excel on the tight streets and crowded cities in France and Germany, it prioritizes maneuverability and efficiency above all else. That doesn't mean it's a no-frills car, however, as it comes with plenty of modern features that make it a solid competitor in the entry-level class.

All Yaris models come standard with Toyota's Entune digital interface, which includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen, HD radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a USB connection. It also packs nine standard airbags into the Yaris' cabin along with other typical safety features like traction and stability control. A small exterior means a small interior, but the Yaris still has ample rear legroom. Unfortunately, cargo capacity isn't as strong as some others in the segment. The standard 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine doesn't produce a prodigious amount of power, but it doesn't use a lot of fuel either. It might do even better if it wasn't saddled with an older four-speed automatic transmission, but there is a five-speed manual available if you're willing to shift yourself.

The Yaris also packs an ownership perk others don't: namely, two years and 25,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, which is a rarity for a non-luxury car.

Competitors in the segment include the versatile 2016 Honda Fit which provides great fuel economy and tremendous cargo capacity. The 2016 Ford Fiesta has a much more engaging driving experience while the 2016 Hyundai Accent and 2016 Kia Rio offer strong warranties but fall behind on fuel economy and driving experience. The Yaris, with its "B" rating, isn't the strongest option amongst these, but a solid one.

2016 Toyota Yaris models

The 2016 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car available as either a two- or four-door hatchback. The L and LE trims are offered with two or four doors, while the SE trim is offered only as a four-door.

Standard features on the L includes 15-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, power door locks and windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker Entune Audio sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The LE adds or substitutes 15-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, metallic interior accents, chrome interior door handles and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

Those who opt for the SE trim get 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, special exterior styling elements, a rear spoiler (available as an option on L and LE trims), larger tires, four-wheel disc brakes, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter, and upgraded cloth upholstery.

A navigation system is available on all Yaris models as a dealer-installed option.

2016 Highlights

The Yaris is unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2016 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Two transmissions are available: a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The manual is standard on the two-door L and the four-door SE; the four-speed automatic is optional. The automatic is the only transmission choice on the four-door L hatchback and all LE models.

In Edmunds testing, a four-door Yaris with the five-speed manual went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, while an automatic-equipped four-door took 10.7 seconds. Both times are decent times for the class, but rivals like the Honda Fit or Hyundai Accent are quicker.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the manual-equipped Yaris are 33 mpg combined (30 city/37 highway). With the automatic, these numbers dip to 32 mpg combined (30 city/36 highway). These numbers are solid, but not class-leading.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums for all models except the SE, which gets four-wheel discs), traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front-seat cushion airbags and a driver knee airbag.

In Edmunds brake testing, a four-door Yaris LE with rear drum brakes stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is a bit longer than average for this segment. A four-door Yaris with the optional rear disc brakes was about average and stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet.

In government crash tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the four-door hatchback Yaris received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the four-door Yaris hatchback its top rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the Yaris scored a second-lowest (out of four) "Marginal" rating.

Driving

There's nothing sporty about the Yaris. The 106 hp and marginal acceleration provided by the four-cylinder engine is sufficient at best. There's enough punch to deal with the cut-and-thrust of low-speed suburban traffic flow, and the Yaris has no problem keeping up on the highway, That said, most competitors to the Yaris are more muscular.

The four-speed automatic transmission doesn't help. It feels ancient given the range of transmission offerings from competitors. They allow competitors to make better use of the power available from their small-displacement engines. If you don't mind dealing with a manual transmission, it's the better bet on the Yaris from the standpoint of acceleration and fuel economy.

The Yaris is steady around turns and has a reasonably smooth ride. The SE's rear disc brakes and larger wheel and tire package help handling and braking performance, but we wouldn't go so far as to actually call it sporty.

Interior

The Yaris' interior couldn't be simpler or easier to use. There are just a couple of gauges to read, and the large speedometer is mounted directly in front of the driver. Those worried about sitting low in a subcompact will find the high-mounted front seats help provide good outward visibility. However, the lack of a telescoping steering wheel and firmly padded seats can make long journeys uncomfortable for some body types. In back, there's a refreshing amount of rear-seat legroom, but the sloping headliner restricts rear headroom a bit. Two average-size adults will fit in the backseat just fine.

Materials within the 2016 Toyota Yaris remain an improvement from previous models, but the prevalence of hard plastics make it feel a step below some of its competitors. The Yaris comes standard with basic tech features, including a user-friendly touchscreen interface, Bluetooth with streaming audio capability and a USB input, but you won't find support for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

The four-door Yaris has 15.6 cubic feet of cargo space (15.3 in the two-door) behind its rear seat. You'll find more room for your carry-ons in the hatchback versions of the Chevrolet Sonic (19 cubic feet) and the Hyundai Accent (21.2 cubic feet). The Yaris' split-folding rear seat helps make the most of the available space, but even then, it still trails most competitors, especially the ultra-practical Honda Fit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Yaris.

5(37%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(38%)
3.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A lot of not so small car
Billy Stanley,04/25/2018
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
After about an hour test drive ( my dealer put a tag on it said enjoy yourself, so I did) I walked away and turned back looking for a slightly bigger car. The Yaris while a sub compact car doesn't leave you with the " point a to b " I'm here felling. My drive consisted of in town, and paved county back roads. The Yaris is what it is, a small 4 cyl 4 door car, BUT- It DOSENT have the sub compact fell every bump in the road fell. Ride is actually good for a small car and steering is responsive as well is the small motor, of corse it dose get a bit loud if you get into it, but the response is actually a little more than you would expect, with small cars there's always trade offs. The Yaris has no problem getting out in traffic but with sprinted driving the trade off is going to be in gas mileage at some point, not that you would notice lol. The inside is actually what you would expect but Toyota found a way to bring it up a bit. Front seats are surprisingly comfortable with lower back side bolsters that kinda hug your lower sides, nice touch. The sound system in my car had the 6+" touch screen and even a pillar tweeters. Sound quality was actually SURPRISING with plenty of volume. Controls for everything were well laid out and easy to reach. So, over all Toyota has done a great job putting together a cute and enjoyable sub compact commuter car. Its not for everyone granted, but those looking into a sub compact for mainly commuting and running errands owe it to there selves to test drive a Yaris, the only thing I could ask for is cruse control, but I'm willing to do without because of the gas mileage, nice sound system, and surprisingly comfortable front seats. I bring my 2016 Yaris home today or tomorrow
Better Than Wannabe Racers Think It Should Be
Ed Benton,03/04/2018
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
I knew what to expect. Poor acceleration, low engine power. I commute 45 minutes each way, mostly on Interstate and divided highways. The seats are not bad. I could drive this car for 5 or 6 hours or more without getting bedsores, as some would have you think. My 2016 LE model has AC, Cruise control and a nice Entune radio with bluetooth, which does a great job of picking up my audio from my iPhone and displaying the name of the song on screen. Anybody who buys this car and then complains about its lack of power did not do their research and is suffering from unrealistic expectations. Its a basic car with minimal frills and it does a good job at being that. I find that a lot of professional reviewers are former race car drivers and very experienced at driving exotic performance cars and look at the Yaris with a jaundiced eye. Non-professional reviewers are boy-racer wannabes and have unrealistic expectations for sure. Not all reviews can be generalized like this, but a lot of them are unrealistic.
Good car
Andrew,03/10/2018
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
Its a great economy car at a great value when buying used with really low miles. It is what it is, its not going to be as comfortable or have as many options as a porsche. Put snow tires on this thing and its unstoppable in the snow, smashed through 1-2 feet of snow no problem.
Love at first sight
Rob G,08/24/2019
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
It was fun to drive. I was looking for a subcompact car. I had a Nissan verse note before so this was similar, it’s really cute. Gas is pretty good , acceleration is a little slow but it’s good and zippy, overall I really like!
See all 8 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Yaris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Yaris features & specs

More about the 2016 Toyota Yaris

Used 2016 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback. Available styles include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Yaris?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Yaris trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Yaris L is priced between $10,000 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 66589 and66589 miles.

Which used 2016 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 66589 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Yaris.

