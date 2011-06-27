2016 Toyota Yaris Review
Pros & Cons
- Long list of standard equipment
- generous rear legroom
- user-friendly tech interface.
- Less cargo capacity than some rivals
- outdated four-speed automatic transmission
- no telescoping steering wheel
- only available as a hatchback.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Toyota Yaris is what you'd expect from the Toyota of subcompact cars: economical and well-built. But with so many impressive models competing in this segment, Toyota's entry gets lost in the crowd.
Vehicle overview
The 2016 Toyota Yaris is a Japanese subcompact hatchback with European roots. Originally designed to excel on the tight streets and crowded cities in France and Germany, it prioritizes maneuverability and efficiency above all else. That doesn't mean it's a no-frills car, however, as it comes with plenty of modern features that make it a solid competitor in the entry-level class.
All Yaris models come standard with Toyota's Entune digital interface, which includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen, HD radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a USB connection. It also packs nine standard airbags into the Yaris' cabin along with other typical safety features like traction and stability control. A small exterior means a small interior, but the Yaris still has ample rear legroom. Unfortunately, cargo capacity isn't as strong as some others in the segment. The standard 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine doesn't produce a prodigious amount of power, but it doesn't use a lot of fuel either. It might do even better if it wasn't saddled with an older four-speed automatic transmission, but there is a five-speed manual available if you're willing to shift yourself.
The Yaris also packs an ownership perk others don't: namely, two years and 25,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, which is a rarity for a non-luxury car.
Competitors in the segment include the versatile 2016 Honda Fit which provides great fuel economy and tremendous cargo capacity. The 2016 Ford Fiesta has a much more engaging driving experience while the 2016 Hyundai Accent and 2016 Kia Rio offer strong warranties but fall behind on fuel economy and driving experience. The Yaris, with its "B" rating, isn't the strongest option amongst these, but a solid one.
2016 Toyota Yaris models
The 2016 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car available as either a two- or four-door hatchback. The L and LE trims are offered with two or four doors, while the SE trim is offered only as a four-door.
Standard features on the L includes 15-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, power door locks and windows, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker Entune Audio sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.
The LE adds or substitutes 15-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, metallic interior accents, chrome interior door handles and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.
Those who opt for the SE trim get 16-inch alloy wheels, projector-beam headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, special exterior styling elements, a rear spoiler (available as an option on L and LE trims), larger tires, four-wheel disc brakes, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter, and upgraded cloth upholstery.
A navigation system is available on all Yaris models as a dealer-installed option.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2016 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. Two transmissions are available: a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The manual is standard on the two-door L and the four-door SE; the four-speed automatic is optional. The automatic is the only transmission choice on the four-door L hatchback and all LE models.
In Edmunds testing, a four-door Yaris with the five-speed manual went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, while an automatic-equipped four-door took 10.7 seconds. Both times are decent times for the class, but rivals like the Honda Fit or Hyundai Accent are quicker.
EPA fuel economy estimates for the manual-equipped Yaris are 33 mpg combined (30 city/37 highway). With the automatic, these numbers dip to 32 mpg combined (30 city/36 highway). These numbers are solid, but not class-leading.
Safety
Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums for all models except the SE, which gets four-wheel discs), traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front-seat cushion airbags and a driver knee airbag.
In Edmunds brake testing, a four-door Yaris LE with rear drum brakes stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is a bit longer than average for this segment. A four-door Yaris with the optional rear disc brakes was about average and stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet.
In government crash tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the four-door hatchback Yaris received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the four-door Yaris hatchback its top rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the Yaris scored a second-lowest (out of four) "Marginal" rating.
Driving
There's nothing sporty about the Yaris. The 106 hp and marginal acceleration provided by the four-cylinder engine is sufficient at best. There's enough punch to deal with the cut-and-thrust of low-speed suburban traffic flow, and the Yaris has no problem keeping up on the highway, That said, most competitors to the Yaris are more muscular.
The four-speed automatic transmission doesn't help. It feels ancient given the range of transmission offerings from competitors. They allow competitors to make better use of the power available from their small-displacement engines. If you don't mind dealing with a manual transmission, it's the better bet on the Yaris from the standpoint of acceleration and fuel economy.
The Yaris is steady around turns and has a reasonably smooth ride. The SE's rear disc brakes and larger wheel and tire package help handling and braking performance, but we wouldn't go so far as to actually call it sporty.
Interior
The Yaris' interior couldn't be simpler or easier to use. There are just a couple of gauges to read, and the large speedometer is mounted directly in front of the driver. Those worried about sitting low in a subcompact will find the high-mounted front seats help provide good outward visibility. However, the lack of a telescoping steering wheel and firmly padded seats can make long journeys uncomfortable for some body types. In back, there's a refreshing amount of rear-seat legroom, but the sloping headliner restricts rear headroom a bit. Two average-size adults will fit in the backseat just fine.
Materials within the 2016 Toyota Yaris remain an improvement from previous models, but the prevalence of hard plastics make it feel a step below some of its competitors. The Yaris comes standard with basic tech features, including a user-friendly touchscreen interface, Bluetooth with streaming audio capability and a USB input, but you won't find support for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The four-door Yaris has 15.6 cubic feet of cargo space (15.3 in the two-door) behind its rear seat. You'll find more room for your carry-ons in the hatchback versions of the Chevrolet Sonic (19 cubic feet) and the Hyundai Accent (21.2 cubic feet). The Yaris' split-folding rear seat helps make the most of the available space, but even then, it still trails most competitors, especially the ultra-practical Honda Fit.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Yaris.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Related Used 2016 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019