Used 2017 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me

- 46,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,821$3,834 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Toyota Yaris 4dr SE HATCHBACK 4 DR features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Super White with a Black with Circle Design interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD34HA074952
Stock: 334605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- 40,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,991$1,624 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Toyota Yaris 4dr L HATCHBACK 4 DR features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Gray Metallic with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD39HA078656
Stock: 334584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2019
- 49,438 milesGreat Deal
$9,495$1,411 Below Market
Performance Car Sales - River Grove / Illinois
Low Miles!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD32HA080733
Stock: 10782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,675
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
As unique as you are with everything you desire perfectly in place, our 2017 Toyota Yaris L 5 Door shines in Black Sand Pearl! Our hatchback is brought to life courtesy of a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 106hp paired with a responsive 4 Speed Automatic transmission. It's an eager performer that's easy to maneuver with a functional design and an excellent reputation for reliability. This Front Wheel Drive Hatchback rewards you with near 36mpg, as well as a smooth ride that makes each commute feel like a pleasure! Check out the Euro-inspired exterior of our Yaris L that keeps the fun rolling with great-looking wheels, daytime running lights, and a black front grille! Open the door to our Yaris L to find seats that are a bit higher for visibility and sculpted for your comfort. You'll be able to pack up the fun and be off on your next adventure with a fold-down rear bench seat and a cargo cover, power door locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Our Yaris Entune Audio lets you answer your calls via Bluetooth and listen to a fantastic audio system that you control with a prominent touchscreen. Toyota Safety Sense with lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system offers you assurance along the way. In addition, 9 airbags, traction control, a rearview camera, and smart stop technology enhance your peace of mind. Make this can-do car your new companion and keep the fun rolling! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD39HA084926
Stock: 18348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 117,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,499$955 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37HA074198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,950$344 Below Market
Central City Toyota - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Only 14,573 Miles! Delivers 35 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Toyota Yaris boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Door Lock w/Transmitter (2) -inc: panic function, Wheels: 15" x 5.5J Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Yaris Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheel Cap Center Ornament, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/65HR15 All Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Central City Toyota, 4800 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19139 to claim your Toyota Yaris!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD3XHA078259
Stock: U18147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 44,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,999$1,077 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2017 Toyota Yaris 4dr 5 Door L 4dr Hatchback features a 1.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD38HA081385
Stock: CYC-081385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,495$537 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD34HA080377
Stock: 8796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 24,894 miles
$12,998
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKJTUD34HA071352
Stock: 19245848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,991
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Toyota Yaris 4dr L 5-DOOR AT HATCHBACK features a 1.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Magnetic Gray Metallic with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD36HA072779
Stock: 334946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2018
- 51,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,995$245 Below Market
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
WAS $12,995, EPA 35 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Black w/Circle Design interior, L trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, CARPET MAT PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean AutoCheck. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESCARPET MAT PACKAGE carpet floor and cargo mats. Toyota L with Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Black w/Circle Design interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Clean AutoCheckEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains 'Above and beyond the Yaris' inherent nimbleness of its diminutive dimensions and light weight, its excellent steering and reasonable grip make it a confident and adept handler.'. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $12,995.WHO WE ARECall our Internet Department at 360-532-0650 for additional incentives, latest price update and trade valuation. Five Star Toyota is the golden standard for a no hassle shopping experience and up front pricing on new and used vehicles. Shop and purchase with absolute confidence.Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37HA077005
Stock: C10009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 27,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD3XHA082523
Stock: 18998163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,659 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,975$642 Below Market
Ammoury Auto - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD32HA081639
Stock: 1652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,780
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Toyota Yaris 5-Door L Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD3XHA078911
Stock: X078911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 43,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD37HA084570
Stock: 2000595302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 47,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,388$579 Below Market
Countryside Motors - Wellington / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD30HA083891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,660 milesDelivery Available*
$12,590
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 63 Pierce Rd Winder, GA 30680 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris L with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD33HA077163
Stock: 2000629983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 52,713 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$11,595
Gallatin DriveTime - Madison / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: VNKKTUD30HA079887
Stock: 1330045101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
