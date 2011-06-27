  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Yaris
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2012 Toyota Yaris Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel efficiency
  • agreeable handling
  • simple but stylish interior.
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota Yaris for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$4,995 - $9,990
Used Yaris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With more cargo capacity, sharper sheet metal and sportier suspension tuning, the redesigned 2012 Toyota Yaris moves up a few notches on the economy-hatch hierarchy.

Vehicle overview

For an example of Darwinian evolution, just take a look at the 2012 Toyota Yaris. As the economy-car segment grew more competitive, the previous-generation Yaris found itself at the back of the pack in terms of overall appeal. Shoppers flocked to newer models that offered greater utility, better handling and more refinement. Though reasonably popular when it debuted back in 2007, the Yaris eventually became one of the poorest-selling models in the segment.

To ensure its survival, the Yaris needed to adapt, and with this in mind, Toyota has given it a top-to-bottom overhaul for 2012. The new model is longer by 2.9 inches, and that's been utilized to free up considerably more luggage space. Suspension tuning has been adjusted for improved driving feel, and both the sheet metal and cabin benefit from face-lifts -- the previous generation's much-derided center-mounted gauges are a thing of the past.

Other changes include larger wheels and the addition of a trick new mono-arm windshield wiper said to deliver better cleaning and wiping action. The lineup has been streamlined -- the sedan is gone, with only the two- and four-door hatchbacks remaining -- and safety has risen thanks to nine standard airbags and front seats designed to lessen whiplash injury. The 2012 Yaris is more expensive than last year, but Toyota has added more features as standard. There's also a new sportier SE trim for those seeking additional performance.

One thing that hasn't changed is the car's engine -- the previous generation's 1.5-liter, 106-horsepower four-cylinder soldiers on, and it's outclassed by choices like the Hyundai Accent's spiffy, direct-injection 138-hp mill. And while this Yaris offers much more cargo room than its predecessor, it continues to come up a little short relative to rivals like the Accent, Chevrolet Sonic and Nissan Versa.

This year's redesign clearly makes the 2012 Yaris a more appealing proposition at just the right time. While it may be shy of benchmark status for the subcompact segment, its added refinement and improved dynamics make it a competitive pick, along with the Accent, Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. Still, with Toyota reliability, impressive safety features and handsome sheet metal on its side, this capable little hatch should have no problem building its audience.

2012 Toyota Yaris models

The 2012 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car available as either a two- or four-door hatchback. The L and LE trims are offered in both these configurations, while the sporty SE trim is offered only as a four-door.

Standard features on the L include 15-inch steel wheels, an intermittent front mono-arm windshield wiper, a rear windshield wiper, power door locks, air-conditioning, four-way-adjustable front seats, a tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, a fold-down rear bench seat, a cargo cover and a four-speaker CD player with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB audio interface and satellite radio.

With the LE, you also get power windows, remote keyless entry, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, auxiliary steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, upgraded interior trim, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system with HD radio. Those who opt for the SE trim get a sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, four-wheel disc brakes, a unique grille, foglamps, cruise control, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and upgraded cloth upholstery.

Cruise control is the only option offered on the Yaris, and it's available solely on the LE trim.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Yaris is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2012 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline-4 engine with an output of 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. In an Edmunds test, a Yaris SE with the manual transmission took 9.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, a slightly quicker time than average for this class. An automatic-equipped car will likely be decidedly slower.

EPA estimates for the manual-equipped Yaris are 30 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined; with the automatic, these numbers dip to 30/35/32 mpg. As such, while not quite as frugal as the class-leading Accent (30/40/33), the Yaris sips less gas than most of the competition.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums for all models except the SE, which gets four-wheel discs), traction and stability control, active front head restraints front seat side airbags, front and rear side-curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In Edmunds brake testing, the Yaris stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet: an average distance for this segment.

Driving

Given that there are many six-speeds in this segment, the 2012 Yaris' four-speed automatic may seem archaic; still, the setup deserves credit for going about its business without the excessive, fuel-conscious race to top gear by 45 mph we've seen in other models. The Yaris has enough power to inspire confidence as it takes you through city traffic and comfortably up to freeway speeds. Its pleasant handling is certainly a plus; the Yaris has a sprightly, can-do demeanor and maintains its composure in corners. The SE is noticeably and measurably sportier, with quicker steering and a buttoned-down suspension. At our test facility, the SE's agility and grip were at or near the top of its class. However, its ride quality isn't as soft as either the L or LE, and its turning circle is noticeably wider as well.

Interior

Front seats in the 2012 Toyota Yaris are well-padded and supportive, and perched high to afford clear views of the road ahead. Backseat accommodations are generous, with ample leg- and toe room. Though materials quality isn't particularly ambitious, there are some nicely grained plastics in evidence. And while the cabin design is simple and its control layout is familiar, it's all executed with a modern flair that catches the eye.

A four-speaker stereo is now standard equipment, and its crisp, sharp sound quality is better than average for this segment. A factory-installed navigation system isn't available; however, given that there are many portable and handheld models on the market that do the job for thousands less, we imagine that this omission won't be an issue for many shoppers.

Luggage capacity behind the rear seats in the four-door Yaris is 15.6 cubic feet, or about the same as a Fiesta. While this is a huge improvement over the previous generation, it's still less room than you'll find in the Fit (20.6 cubic feet), Accent (21.2 cubic feet) and Versa (17.8 cubic feet).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Yaris.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 1st Toyota
rjyaris,10/13/2012
After 12 years i have left ford and selected a Toyota Yaris. I test drove the fiesta and loved it but after researching and hearing possible problems with their new transmissions and the price of the car i decided to look at the kia soul which i really liked, but then i researched them and found it was a nightmare with customer neglect and warranty drama. So i researched the Yaris and found mostly positive information. I read and watched every review on youtube so i decided to test drive it and fell in love. Yes it's not a ford mustang but the engine in that car speeds like you cant imagine on the freeway. The ride is super soft and coming from ford thats a gift from god. so i bought it!
So far I like it alot!
toyotafan6,02/12/2012
I've only had my new 2012 Yaris 3 DR LE a couple of weeks but so far I am impressed. Has good visibility: sits a little higher than my 2001 Corolla LE - gas mileage pretty good, according to the display I'm averaging 33 mpg, all city driving...Driver's seat very comfortable. I love the design of the dashboard/controls, all easy to reach and good-sized control knobs. The two-tone dash (black and soft grey) looks expensive and instead of being perfectly smooth it has a little bit of texture to it. Mine is the Wave Line Pearl color, a light blue. Tire are pretty good quality, Goodyear Assurance. I haven't sat in the rear yet but it looks to be fairly roomy. Handling is good.
Yaris Repurchased
Debra,03/07/2016
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
Love the Yaris L hatchback. Stylish exterior look with comfortable bucket seats. Traded in my 2007 base model for this 2012 L for the multiple air bags, reliability and it's great for my budget. This is my third Toyota. They haven't failed me yet.
I love my 2012 Yaris LE 2 door
binki1,07/10/2012
I didn't like my 2010 Honda Fit 4 door because I felt crunched in the drivers side and looked at the 2012 Yaris and knew it was for me. I had a previous 2008 Toyota Yaris ( basic) traded it in for a 2010 Honda and now realized that I should have kept my old Honda fit, but realized that I have a great 2012 Toyota Yaris, which I will keep for many years.
See all 11 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Yaris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Yaris features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.6%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Toyota Yaris
More About This Model

Toyota executives introduce the 2012 Toyota Yaris at a trendy Culver City eatery overrun with cartoonlike sculptures and angst-ridden paintings; it's the kind of place that calls itself a "café/shop/art space." The youthful vibe of the location is no accident, what with Toyota hoping to snare a younger buyer (via an all-digital campaign, naturally) with this new, second-generation Yaris.

Of course, you need more than just targeted marketing to make this happen. Though last year's modest 106-horsepower 1.5-liter engine remains, more emphasis has been placed on making the Yaris fun to drive, and our test car is part of an all-new SE trim that features sharper steering and a sport-tuned suspension. Every Yaris gets assertive new sheet metal and spruced-up cabins — no more awkward, center-mounted gauges. And the previous generation's pitiful cargo capacity sees some improvement, with the current model offering up to 68 percent more room for your luggage.

Toyota also hopes to set the Yaris apart on the strength of its safety features, and the car is equipped with nine standard airbags and front seats designed to mitigate whiplash injury.

Overall, it's not a bad package, but it's not enough to make us forget the well-rounded Ford Fiesta, the versatile Hyundai Accent. Still, this new 2012 Toyota Yaris is undeniably good-looking and pleasant to drive. Factor in its impressive safety amenities along with Toyota's record for reliability and it's easy to see the car striking the right balance for certain buyers.

Used 2012 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback, Yaris Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), and Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Toyota Yaris?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Toyota Yaris trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Toyota Yaris LE is priced between $9,990 and$9,990 with odometer readings between 48780 and48780 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2012 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 48780 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Toyota Yaris.

Can't find a used 2012 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,703.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,713.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Toyota Yaris?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Yaris lease specials

Related Used 2012 Toyota Yaris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles