Vehicle overview

For an example of Darwinian evolution, just take a look at the 2012 Toyota Yaris. As the economy-car segment grew more competitive, the previous-generation Yaris found itself at the back of the pack in terms of overall appeal. Shoppers flocked to newer models that offered greater utility, better handling and more refinement. Though reasonably popular when it debuted back in 2007, the Yaris eventually became one of the poorest-selling models in the segment.

To ensure its survival, the Yaris needed to adapt, and with this in mind, Toyota has given it a top-to-bottom overhaul for 2012. The new model is longer by 2.9 inches, and that's been utilized to free up considerably more luggage space. Suspension tuning has been adjusted for improved driving feel, and both the sheet metal and cabin benefit from face-lifts -- the previous generation's much-derided center-mounted gauges are a thing of the past.

Other changes include larger wheels and the addition of a trick new mono-arm windshield wiper said to deliver better cleaning and wiping action. The lineup has been streamlined -- the sedan is gone, with only the two- and four-door hatchbacks remaining -- and safety has risen thanks to nine standard airbags and front seats designed to lessen whiplash injury. The 2012 Yaris is more expensive than last year, but Toyota has added more features as standard. There's also a new sportier SE trim for those seeking additional performance.

One thing that hasn't changed is the car's engine -- the previous generation's 1.5-liter, 106-horsepower four-cylinder soldiers on, and it's outclassed by choices like the Hyundai Accent's spiffy, direct-injection 138-hp mill. And while this Yaris offers much more cargo room than its predecessor, it continues to come up a little short relative to rivals like the Accent, Chevrolet Sonic and Nissan Versa.

This year's redesign clearly makes the 2012 Yaris a more appealing proposition at just the right time. While it may be shy of benchmark status for the subcompact segment, its added refinement and improved dynamics make it a competitive pick, along with the Accent, Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Honda Fit. Still, with Toyota reliability, impressive safety features and handsome sheet metal on its side, this capable little hatch should have no problem building its audience.