  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota ECHO
  4. Used 2005 Toyota ECHO
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 ECHO
5(84%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.8
55 reviews
Write a review
See all ECHOS for sale
List Price
$3,999
Used ECHO for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Anastasia's Review

Anastasia , 12/18/2005
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.

Report Abuse

small wonder packs it in

Kimberly, 09/06/2005
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.

Report Abuse

sami'smom

sami'smom, 09/04/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.

Report Abuse

Zippy-Echo

Eileen, 05/07/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best owned low cost, long range commuter

Gregory Estes, 05/17/2009
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Bought new to commute 100 miles a day round trip, both freeway and intercity (half and half). Have tracked mileage since new, averages 37-41 depending on road conditions, speed and my patience with traffic. Normally drive 60-65 mph highway. Only serviced at 60k and now have 97k miles. I do my own oil and filter change every 3k miles. I love this little car, hope to get 300k plus out of it. Would definitely recommend this car to anyone! (note, it's stick shift).

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ECHOS for sale

Related Used 2005 Toyota ECHO info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles