Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews
Anastasia's Review
I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.
small wonder packs it in
I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.
sami'smom
With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.
Zippy-Echo
If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best owned low cost, long range commuter
Bought new to commute 100 miles a day round trip, both freeway and intercity (half and half). Have tracked mileage since new, averages 37-41 depending on road conditions, speed and my patience with traffic. Normally drive 60-65 mph highway. Only serviced at 60k and now have 97k miles. I do my own oil and filter change every 3k miles. I love this little car, hope to get 300k plus out of it. Would definitely recommend this car to anyone! (note, it's stick shift).
Sponsored cars related to the ECHO
Related Used 2005 Toyota ECHO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime