Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

Anastasia's Review Anastasia , 12/18/2005 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk. Report Abuse

small wonder packs it in Kimberly , 09/06/2005 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief. Report Abuse

sami'smom sami'smom , 09/04/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car. Report Abuse

Zippy-Echo Eileen , 05/07/2018 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse