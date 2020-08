Close

Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas

Get excited about the 2010 Toyota Yaris! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 miles! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, air conditioning, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBT4K32A1370859

Stock: C4380A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020