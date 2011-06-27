Used 2010 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me
- $4,991Great Deal
2010 Toyota Yaris Base140,688 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Get excited about the 2010 Toyota Yaris! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 miles! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, air conditioning, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K32A1370859
Stock: C4380A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $5,595Good Deal | $796 below market
2010 Toyota Yaris Base103,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kokomo Auto World Ford - Kokomo / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT4K38A5280782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2010 Toyota Yaris Base104,258 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Reno Subaru - Reno / Nevada
POLAR WHITE exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior, Yaris trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! PWR PKG W/WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR PKG W/WHEELS pwr door locks, pwr front/rear windows w/driver auto-down, color-keyed pwr mirrors, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player, aux audio input jack, satellite radio capability, CD text display, 60/40 folding rear seat w/reclining & sliding functions, 15" x 5.5" wheels w/full wheel covers, 185/60R15 all-season tires, rear window wiper, anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer, keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota Yaris with POLAR WHITE exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "A space-efficient body and decent trunk make the Yaris practical." -CarAndDriver.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Reno Subaru you'll get a great vehicle, at a great price, with the experience and dedication of our team behind you throughout the purchasing process, and the duration of your ownership of your Subaru automobile. Our service to you does not end at the sale. Call us anytime with questions. Our entire team at Lithia Reno Subaru is here to help. If you're looking to purchase from a dealership dedicated to its customers, come by Lithia Reno Subaru and experience our service for yourself! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKT4K33A5294075
Stock: A5294075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- Price Drop$7,995Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Yaris Base51,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Family Toyota Burleson - Burleson / Texas
2010 Toyota Yaris Clean CARFAX. 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V FWD Silver Streak Mica 4D Sedan, 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver Streak Mica, Dark Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Front & Rear Power Windows w/Driver's Auto Down, Front Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Power Outside Mirrors, Power Package w/Steel Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.Located at Burleson,TX. 3-Day NO QUESTIONS ASKED 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. It comes with a FREE 60-day, 2000-mile warranty, FREE 125 point quality inspection, FREE CARFAX vehicle history report. We sell in quantity and offer the LOWEST PRICE on the best hand picked vehicles; only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! At Family Toyota of Burleson we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS FAMILY TOYOTA'S BEST PRICE possible. Flexible Financing! Get competitive rates from 30+ banks or bring your own financing. At Family Toyota of Burleson, YOU'RE #1! Your satisfaction is our business! Check Our Reviews on DealerRater. We are conveniently located just 15 minutes south of Downtown Ft Worth, a large inventory of used cars, trucks, and SUVs. You can visit our online showroom at www.familytoyotaofburleson.com***Our vehicles are priced to move***Call us NOW to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive. Come and Visit us at 801 South Burleson Blvd, Burleson,TX 76028***FREE APPRAISALS***We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. ASK for KBB INSTANT CASH OFFER. We ACCEPT ALL TRADE ins, ANY year, make, model, miles. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION. We ship anywhere in the US! Rates as low as $149! Second key, floor mats, owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K34A1392877
Stock: AP6801B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- New Listing$5,490Fair Deal | $396 below market
2010 Toyota Yaris Base144,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K37A4063511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,991
2010 Toyota Yaris Base112,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Kia of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Yaris trim, JADE SEA METALLIC exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior. PWR PKG W/WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR PKG W/WHEELS pwr door locks, pwr front/rear windows w/driver auto-down, color-keyed pwr mirrors, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player, aux audio input jack, satellite radio capability, CD text display, integrated audio face plate, auto sound leveling, 60/40 folding rear seat, 15" x 5.5" wheels w/full wheel covers, 185/60R15 all-season tires, anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer, keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, CRUISE CONTROL. Toyota Yaris with JADE SEA METALLIC exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com's review says "A space-efficient body and decent trunk make the Yaris practical.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: By taking a page from Kia themselves, Lithia Kia of Anchorage challenges many consumers' perspective of exactly what is the quintessential car-buying experience. When you visit Lithia Kia of Anchorage for complete car specs or to take a test drive, you'll find we deliver an extensive product lineup, deft service and auto repair, and perhaps most importantly - a one-of-a-kind mix of professionalism and approachability. Stop by and see us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K38A4073965
Stock: 9727T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- New Listing$11,599
2010 Toyota Yaris Base39,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT4K3XA5300241
Stock: 19275394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,922Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Yaris Base177,979 milesDelivery available*
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Vincennes / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K30A1361660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,000
2010 Toyota Yaris Base96,936 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff D'Ambrosio Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Destination Downingtown! Jeff D'Ambrosio the dealership you can trust! Over 38 Acres of New & Pre-Owned Cars, Van, Trucks & SUV's. Guaranteed you will get the lowest Price from us or we will beat it! 2010 Toyota Yaris Base Polar White Clean CARFAX. FWD 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic Odometer is 13936 miles below market average! 29/35 City/Highway MPG 4 Speakers, 5.5JJ x 15 Steel Disc Wheels, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Traction control, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Speakers, 5.5JJ x 15 Steel Disc Wheels, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Traction control. Come in as a customer, leave as a friend!! Readers Choice Best of Chester County. At Jeff D'Ambrosio our finance department is focused on helping our customers get the right finance program at the most competitive rates. Call now 1-610-269-9500 or visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKT4K39A5299314
Stock: K10002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,988Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Yaris Base111,872 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Toyota - Decatur / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. 4 Speakers, 5.5JJ x 15 Steel Disc Wheels, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Guard Package, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Immobilizer, Front Rear Power Windows w/Driver's Auto Down, Front Bucket Seats, Heavy-Duty Starter, Power Door Locks, Power Outside Mirrors, Power Package w/Steel Wheels, Rear Heater Duct, Rear window defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 2010 Toyota Yaris Base FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10973 miles below market average! Crown Automotive proudly serving the following communities.Decatur, Mt. Zion, Maroa, Forsyth, Mattoon, Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign, Clinton, Macon, Moweaqua, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Niantic, Harristown, Illiopolis, Warrensburg, Lathem, Cerro Gordo, and Pana. COME JOIN THE CROWN TOYOTA FAMILY EXPERIENCE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKT4K39A5293545
Stock: A5293545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2010 Toyota Yaris Base133,078 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pro Sport Motors - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K35A4073521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,950
2010 Toyota Yaris Base172,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2010 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Yaris 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2010 Toyota Yaris: With the new safety systems upgrade, the starting price is $12,355 for the 3-door liftback. For those who need a little more room, or a few more doors, the 4-door sedan starts at a very reasonable $13,115. All Yaris models get an impressive 29 mpg city/36 mpg highway rating from the EPA. Strengths of this model include Small, efficient car also at a small price, great fuel economy, and upgraded safety systems are some of the best in this class All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT4K35A5280366
Stock: A5280366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$5,900
2010 Toyota Yaris Base100,788 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thomas Nissan of Joliet - Joliet / Illinois
***ONE OWNER*** 2010 Toyota Yaris Meteorite Metallic 14" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Power steering. Odometer is 13504 miles below market average!Only Thomas offers the 31 Minute Buying Experience. - Up Front Pricing - 3day, 300 mile exchange policy. Find out for yourself why customers love the Thomas Difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT9K34A4076133
Stock: X5160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $3,988
2010 Toyota Yaris Base139,008 milesDelivery available*
Gillman Subaru - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT4K32A5291129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2010 Toyota Yaris BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Blackshire Motors - New Castle / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT4K3XA4068282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999Great Deal | $1,013 below market
2009 Toyota Yaris Base139,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pinellas Auto Brokers - Saint Petersburg / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT903X95224242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,300Great Deal | $542 below market
2009 Toyota Yaris S166,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic S features a 1.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903791298309
Stock: AAW-298309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $5,450Great Deal | $868 below market
2009 Toyota Yaris Base93,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Base features a 1.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polar White with a Dark Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Passenger vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903191335371
Stock: 819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020