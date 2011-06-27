Close

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2010 Toyota offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Toyota Yaris 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2010 Toyota Yaris: With the new safety systems upgrade, the starting price is $12,355 for the 3-door liftback. For those who need a little more room, or a few more doors, the 4-door sedan starts at a very reasonable $13,115. All Yaris models get an impressive 29 mpg city/36 mpg highway rating from the EPA. Strengths of this model include Small, efficient car also at a small price, great fuel economy, and upgraded safety systems are some of the best in this class All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDJT4K35A5280366

Stock: A5280366

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020