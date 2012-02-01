Used 2007 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 148,339 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$3,997$936 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2007 Toyota Yaris . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Yaris features the following options: Torsion beam rear suspension, Tilt steering wheel, Three-point front seatbelts w/pretensioners, force limiters, ALR/ELR retractors, Side-impact door beams, P175/65R14 all-season tires, Multi-reflector halogen headlamps, Intermittent wipers, Head-impact protection structure, Frosted-illumination instrumentation-inc: tachometer, twin tripmeters, LCD fuel gauge, and Front/rear energy-absorbing crumple zones. Test drive this vehicle at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923871041377
Stock: Y71041377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 100,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,793$735 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
BRAND NEW BATTERY* BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND* 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! CLEAN CARFAX* The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 Toyota Yaris, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in over Cloth inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 36596 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903571077711
Stock: 77711K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 131,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Base trim, POLAR WHITE exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior. PRICE DROP FROM $6,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/34 MPG City! PWR PKG W/WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT SIDE BOLSTER & CURTAIN SHIELD A... 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR PKG W/WHEELS 15" wheels w/covers, pwr windows, pwr door locks, rear window defogger, anti-lock brakes, 60/40 folding rear seat, AM/FM/CD stereo, (4) speakers, cruise control, FRONT SIDE BOLSTER & CURTAIN SHIELD AIRBAGS, KEYLESS ENTRY. Toyota Base with POLAR WHITE exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $6,995. OUR OFFERINGS: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903271172534
Stock: 7260D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 143,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
Here, at Gee NW Auto Lending, we pride ourselves at knowing that each vehicle we put up for sale has gone through our service department and has passed the Safety Inspection. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive at 509-255-7100. We are located at 17017 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT903071037326
Stock: 170352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 142,594 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
This awesome Vehicle is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use.. Great MPG: 39 MPG Hwy* You win!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee. Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Auto, Air conditioning, 1.5 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 106 hp horsepower, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 39 and EPA city (mpg): 34, Clock - In-dash, Bucket seats, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Rear bench seats, Speed-proportional power steering, Center Console - Full with covered storage...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923271098545
Stock: 305429B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 137,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT923675114539
Stock: C8138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,066 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2007 Toyota Yaris Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, 6 AIRBAGS, 60/40 Folding Rear Seat, Convenience Package, Rear Window Defogger.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 49979 miles below market average!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Veric Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Door mirrors: body-color Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923971011093
Stock: P10953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 100,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,952
AutoNation Honda Fremont - Fremont / California
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923671182707
Stock: 71182707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 190,903 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,500
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Convenience Pkg Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 Toyota Yaris Base with 190,903mi. This Toyota includes: CONVENIENCE PKG CD Player Steel Wheels Wheel Covers Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost AM/FM Stereo Pass-Through Rear Seat *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. More information about the 2007 Toyota Yaris: The 2007 Yaris may be an entry-level model, but it still excels in Toyota's traditional strong points: fit and finish. The model is one of the least expensive cars on the market, but still has an assortment of optional equipment that allows for modest customization. Its light weight also means it's a gas miser on both city streets and the highway, further enhancing its value. This model sets itself apart with Low price, exceptional mileage, and choice of sedan or hatchback. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923571112650
Stock: 71112650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 108,652 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,490
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visítanos en nuestra web www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com Todos Nuestros Vehiculo poseen Titulo Limpio Financiamientos Sin Social Mal Crédito Bajos Down payments .Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporation online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923371088753
Stock: 14110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,311 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Local Trade! Clean Carfax! Gas Saver! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923471020025
Stock: 1020025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,151 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Meet our 2007 Toyota Yaris Hatchback shown in White! Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 106hp while perfectly paired to a smooth-shifting and highly responsive 5 Speed Manual transmission. This Front Wheel Drive scores near an astonishing 40mpg on the highway, and is accentuated by sleek alloy wheels, a bold grille, and multi-reflector halogen headlights. The inside of this Yaris includes many amenities geared toward your comfort, including comfortable seats, an air filtration system, an impressive stereo system that connects to your music via auxiliary power outlet/CD/AM/FM, and more! This hatchback is ready to make every passenger feel right at home! The Toyota Yaris may be small in size, but its safety is full size! Several airbags, child safety locks and child seat anchors, energy-absorbing crumple zones, a head impact protection structure, and daytime running lights are just some of the features provided to give you peace of mind. You will love this fun and funky Yaris from the moment you slide behind the wheel! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923X71165585
Stock: 9018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 162,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923771068019
Stock: A4645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,000
Kunes Country Cadillac - Delavan / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923X71053112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Nice. Flint Mica exterior and Bisque interior, Base trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/34 MPG City! "A marvel of space efficiency." -newCarTestDrive.com, New Tires, Local Trade-In. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Cheap Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Child Safety Locks, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Toyota Base with Flint Mica exterior and Bisque interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 106 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS "The Toyota Yaris is the lowest priced Toyota and the model that best represents the value of good, basic transportation. But Great Gas Mileage: 39 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE At Shelor Motor Mile we have a price and payment to fit any budget. Our big selection means even bigger savings! Need extra spending money? Shelor wants your vehicle, and we're paying top dollar! Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923X71177431
Stock: B56203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 163,102 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923271165869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,774 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,492
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2007 TOYOTA YARIS COUPE 154K MILES GAS SAVER 4 CYLINDER 1.5 LITER ENGINE LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (29 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDJT923775081308
Stock: Z081308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500$1,025 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
This front wheel drive 2008 Toyota Yaris features an impressive 1.50 Engine with a Silver Streak Mica Exterior with a Dark Charcoal Fabric Interior. With only 172,550 miles this 2008 Toyota Yaris is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 81272768* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Toyota Yaris ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Toyota Yaris ! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 35.0 Highway MPG and 29.0 City MPG! This Toyota Yaris comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.50 engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Air Conditioning, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Child Proof Locks, Emergency Trunk Release*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 226 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Yaris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBT923381272768
Stock: 81272768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Yaris searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris
- 5(84%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(0%)
Related Toyota Yaris info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA