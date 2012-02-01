Used 2007 Toyota Yaris for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Convenience Pkg Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 Toyota Yaris Base with 190,903mi. This Toyota includes: CONVENIENCE PKG CD Player Steel Wheels Wheel Covers Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost AM/FM Stereo Pass-Through Rear Seat *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. More information about the 2007 Toyota Yaris: The 2007 Yaris may be an entry-level model, but it still excels in Toyota's traditional strong points: fit and finish. The model is one of the least expensive cars on the market, but still has an assortment of optional equipment that allows for modest customization. Its light weight also means it's a gas miser on both city streets and the highway, further enhancing its value. This model sets itself apart with Low price, exceptional mileage, and choice of sedan or hatchback. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Yaris with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBT923571112650

Stock: 71112650

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020