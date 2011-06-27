  1. Home
2014 Toyota Yaris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agreeable handling
  • simple but stylish interior
  • adult-friendly backseat.
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • outdated four-speed automatic transmission
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Yaris is what you'd expect from the Toyota of subcompact cars: economical and well-built. But with so many impressive sedans and hatchbacks competing for your attention in this segment, Toyota's entry gets lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

Versatility and affordability are basic requirements for a modern subcompact car. And from that standpoint, the 2014 Toyota Yaris hatchback meets expectations. But consumers shopping for entry-level small cars like the Yaris should look beyond the bottom line, as many of the models in this class now provide surprisingly comfortable seating, useful cargo space and a decent array of tech features, in addition to high fuel efficiency.

Although there's nothing remarkable about the Yaris' driving experience, the car's light steering effort and capable suspension make it easy and enjoyable to drive around town. The 106-horsepower, 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is nothing special, as it provides only average acceleration and fuel economy for this class. Further, an outdated four-speed automatic is the only transmission available on certain trim levels, and compared with the five- and six-speed automatics available on competitors, there's a noticeable step down in performance, as the Yaris feels sluggish during passing maneuvers.

Inside, the case for buying a Toyota Yaris is much stronger. Adults will be able to get comfortable in both the front and rear seats, as both the two-door and four-door hatchbacks offer solid headroom and legroom for this class. In addition, desirable features like Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and USB/iPod integration are standard, even on the base L model.

Unquestionably, though, buyers shopping for affordable small cars now have plenty of options. The 2014 Hyundai Accent and 2014 Kia Rio are desirable all-around picks, as they offer spacious interiors (with a choice of sedan and hatchback body styles), a strong 138-hp base engine and generous standard equipment lists. The 2014 Ford Fiesta has the nicest interior furnishings in the class, and it's arguably the most enjoyable subcompact car to drive. Frugal buyers should consider the Nissan Versa sedan, as it is the least expensive car for sale in America, while cars like the Chevrolet Sonic and the Honda Fit are worth a look if cargo capacity is high on your priority list.

Given its above average passenger room and lengthy equipment list, the 2014 Toyota Yaris is certainly worth consideration, especially when you factor in Toyota's historically strong reliability. But with so many impressive small sedans and hatchbacks competing for your attention in this segment, Toyota's entry gets lost in the crowd.

2014 Toyota Yaris models

The 2014 Toyota Yaris is a subcompact economy car available as either a two- or four-door hatchback. The L and LE trims are offered in both these configurations, while the sporty SE trim is offered only as a four-door.

Standard features on the L include 15-inch steel wheels, a rear windshield wiper, power door locks, air-conditioning, four-way-adjustable front seats, a tilt steering wheel, a trip computer, a fold-down rear bench seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

With the LE, you also get power windows, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, auxiliary steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, upgraded interior trim and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat. Those who opt for the SE trim get a sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels, unique front and rear bumper fascia, sportier tires, four-wheel disc brakes, a unique grille, foglamps, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shifter and upgraded cloth upholstery.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Toyota Yaris carries over from last year unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 106 hp and 103 pound-feet of torque. Two transmissions are available: a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. The manual is standard on the two-door L and the four-door SE, while the four-speed automatic is optional on these models. The four-speed automatic is the only transmission you can get on the four-door L hatchback and all LE models.

In Edmunds testing, a four-door Yaris with the five-speed manual went from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, while an automatic-equipped four-door took 10.7 seconds. Both times are average for the class.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the manual-equipped Yaris are 33 mpg combined (30 mpg city/37 mpg highway). With the automatic, these numbers dip to 32 mpg combined (30 mpg city/36 mpg highway). These numbers are solid, but not class-leading.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock brakes (rear drums for all models except the SE, which gets four-wheel discs), traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, front seat cushion airbags and a driver knee airbag. In Edmunds brake testing, a two-door Yaris stopped from 60 mph in 121 while a four-door model took 125 feet -- both are average distances for this segment.

In government crash testing, the Yaris four-door hatchback received a rating of four stars out of five for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Yaris hatchback its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test, the Yaris scored a second-lowest (out of four) "Marginal" rating.

Driving

Given the expectations most people have for this class of car, the 106 hp provided by the 2014 Toyota Yaris will probably be sufficient. There's enough gumption to deal with the cut-and-thrust of suburban traffic flow and the Yaris has no problem holding common freeway speeds, though getting up to those speeds can take some patience. The four-speed automatic is OK, but the six-speed automatics or continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) in newer competitors make better use of the power available from their small-displacement engines. If you don't mind dealing with a manual transmission, it's the better bet on the Yaris from the standpoint of both acceleration and fuel economy.

You'll find the steering quite light in this small Toyota, and it makes the car effortless to drive around town and guide into tight parking spaces. The Yaris is also steady around turns and has a reasonably smooth ride. The SE model's quicker steering calibration and upgraded brakes and suspension add a mildly sporty bent to the 2014 Yaris' economy-oriented mission.

Interior

The Yaris' interior couldn't be simpler or easier to use. There are just a couple of gauges to read, and the large speedometer is mounted directly in front of the driver. Those worried about a subcompact car affording a low view of the road will find the high-mounted front seats help provide good sight lines, though the lack of a telescoping steering wheel can be a problem for short and tall drivers alike. In back, there's a refreshing amount of rear-seat legroom, and even those of above-average height will find acceptable headroom.

Although the plastics and upholstery in the 2014 Toyota Yaris aren't exceptional, the materials are reasonably well-finished and assembled. Although you can't get a navigation system in the 2014 Toyota Yaris, this car comes standard with all the basic tech features you're likely to want, including Bluetooth with streaming audio capability and a USB input -- amenities that you'll often have to pay extra for in this price range.

The four-door Yaris has 15.6 cubic feet of cargo space (15.3 in the two-door) behind its rear seat -- about the same as the Fiesta. But you'll find a good bit more in Honda's Fit (20.6 cubic feet) or the Nissan Versa Note (21.4 cubic feet). Still, the split-folding rear seat in LE and SE models helps make the most of the available space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Yaris.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

basic and tossable
jstert,12/12/2016
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
i bought a 2014 L 4sp auto trans with 42,000 miles from hertz in 5/16 as a snowbird car. i was looking for reliable, simple and fun mostly city transport. my choice boiled down to either a french made yaris or better equipped mexican made nissan versa note at same $9k price point. i chose yaris for its simple reliability. i actually like the retro crank windows, and lack of bells & whistles, happily reminds me of what i drove almost 40 years ago. i added a plug and play oem cruise control kit that i found on yarisworld.com, as the L comes internally prewired for it. i really like it as a city car, added cruise control makes a world of difference on highway. pros: great visibility, tight turning radius, simple, roomy interior seating, mpg 38 highway/32 city. cons: steering wheel doesnt telescope, a bit noisy at 70mph (lacks 5th gear and tire choice), no tachometer. note on hertz experience: i was informed afterwards that, despite a clean autocheck, this yaris had its front bumper replaced. in a heated discussion at hertz i learned that bumpers are excluded from hertz's warranty (in very fine print) and hertz self-insures so non airbag accidents dont get reported. the car is very sound and solid, but discovering this anomaly after the purchase was deeply troubling. update 12/2018. all is fine, no issues, just changed oil twice. perfect suburban car.
Good little car
Kristina Tavisora,05/22/2016
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
This is a great little car. It has power comfortable and great for parking in the city.
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Yaris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Yaris features & specs

More about the 2014 Toyota Yaris

Used 2014 Toyota Yaris Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Hatchback. Available styles include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), L Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), LE Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), LE Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A), and L Fleet 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A).

