Vehicle overview

Versatility and affordability are basic requirements for a modern subcompact car. And from that standpoint, the 2014 Toyota Yaris hatchback meets expectations. But consumers shopping for entry-level small cars like the Yaris should look beyond the bottom line, as many of the models in this class now provide surprisingly comfortable seating, useful cargo space and a decent array of tech features, in addition to high fuel efficiency.

Although there's nothing remarkable about the Yaris' driving experience, the car's light steering effort and capable suspension make it easy and enjoyable to drive around town. The 106-horsepower, 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is nothing special, as it provides only average acceleration and fuel economy for this class. Further, an outdated four-speed automatic is the only transmission available on certain trim levels, and compared with the five- and six-speed automatics available on competitors, there's a noticeable step down in performance, as the Yaris feels sluggish during passing maneuvers.

Inside, the case for buying a Toyota Yaris is much stronger. Adults will be able to get comfortable in both the front and rear seats, as both the two-door and four-door hatchbacks offer solid headroom and legroom for this class. In addition, desirable features like Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and USB/iPod integration are standard, even on the base L model.

Unquestionably, though, buyers shopping for affordable small cars now have plenty of options. The 2014 Hyundai Accent and 2014 Kia Rio are desirable all-around picks, as they offer spacious interiors (with a choice of sedan and hatchback body styles), a strong 138-hp base engine and generous standard equipment lists. The 2014 Ford Fiesta has the nicest interior furnishings in the class, and it's arguably the most enjoyable subcompact car to drive. Frugal buyers should consider the Nissan Versa sedan, as it is the least expensive car for sale in America, while cars like the Chevrolet Sonic and the Honda Fit are worth a look if cargo capacity is high on your priority list.

Given its above average passenger room and lengthy equipment list, the 2014 Toyota Yaris is certainly worth consideration, especially when you factor in Toyota's historically strong reliability. But with so many impressive small sedans and hatchbacks competing for your attention in this segment, Toyota's entry gets lost in the crowd.