Used 2005 Toyota ECHO

2005 Toyota ECHO
List Price
$3,999
Consumer Rating
(55)

Pros & Cons

  • Good gas mileage, speedy acceleration, roomy and functional interior, Toyota reliability.
  • Cartoonish styling, annoying gauge placement, shaky handling, deceptively low base pricing.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cheap interior and wobbly handling, the Echo doesn't seem like much of a bargain, especially when you consider the more capable, better-packaged offerings from Hyundai and Toyota's own Scion division.

2005 Highlights

There are no changes for the Echo this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota ECHO.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 2%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 55 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Anastasia's Review
Anastasia ,

I love my Echo! I recommend it to anyone who asks. I get great gas mileage and it is very comfortable, even for long drives. Lots of room, big trunk.

4.875 out of 5 stars, small wonder packs it in
Kimberly,

I love my Echo. In today's times of rising gas prices, it's fabulous gas mileage and small gas tank feel like a relief.

5 out of 5 stars, sami'smom
sami'smom,

With gas prices rising, I'm so happy with my Toy. Great for people on fixed incomes. Would consider buying another one when the time comes. Great in snow 1 foot or less. Front seat nice and high especially for elderly, and people with problems from the waist down, especially disabled transferring from wheelchair to car.

5 out of 5 stars, Zippy-Echo
Eileen,
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M)

If you want an incredibly reliable vehicle; this is the best! Gas mileage is superb;that's why I bought it. oxygen sensor is the only surprise, I ever had.

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
1.5L 4cyl 5M
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
1.5L 4cyl 4A
MPG 28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ

Is the Toyota ECHO a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 ECHO both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota ECHO fuel economy, so it's important to know that the ECHO gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ECHO has 13.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota ECHO. Learn more

Is the Toyota ECHO reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota ECHO is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ECHO. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ECHO's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Toyota ECHO a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Toyota ECHO is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 ECHO is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Toyota ECHO?

The least-expensive 2005 Toyota ECHO is the 2005 Toyota ECHO 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $10,455.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $10,455
  • 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $11,255
What are the different models of Toyota ECHO?

